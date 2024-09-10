Christopher Sieber to Join BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will present “The Phony Awards,” the original improvised awards show, at 54 BELOW on Friday, September 20! Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, comedy and a ton of laughs. The audience then votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns this Phony Award winning song into a full-blown, improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, plot twists galore and songs that you will be humming for days.

Shares co-producer , ”We could not be more excited about Christopher Sieber's upcoming guest spot in Broadway's Next Hit Musical. His remarkable gift for comedy in the great Broadway musicals Spamalot, Shrek the Musical, and The Prom (among others) has our whole cast bursting with energy at the thought of improvising with him."

Emceed by GREG TRIGGS with music direction by Gary Adler, this fully improvised performance on Friday, September 20 features Heidi Gleichauf, DEB RABBAI, STEFAN SCHICK, and ROB SCHIFFMANN.

