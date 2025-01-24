Chris Ferretti Comes to the Green Room 42 This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 NYC will present Comedian-Actor-Playwright-Storyteller Chris Ferretti in his next comedy special MIDNIGHT HERO on Saturday, February 8th, 2025. The show, which will be taped, starts @ 9:30 PM. Doors open @ 8:30 PM.

In a show filled with comedy, heart, and outrageous stories, Chris explores family, married life, being a touring stand up comic, crazy survivor jobs, and what happens when you confront a bugler armed with nothing more than your nut huggers and a wooden spoon.

Cost: $22 cover charge per person. FULL DRINK AND DINNER MENU AVAILABLE. NO DRINK OR FOOD MINIMUM. Approximate 75 min running time.

The show is directed by Ferretti's wife, director and actress Julie Rose Wallach and will be hosted by Laz Rivero (Prime Video, NY Latino Film Festival)

Also featuring:

Phil Korz (Amazon Prime, Sirius XM)

Mike Favor (NY Comedy Fest, Broadway Comedy Club)

Todd Montesi (HBO, MTV)

