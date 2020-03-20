Chicago Cabaret Week 2020 is Cancelled

The 1st annual Chicago Cabaret Week, which was set to begin today, March 20, has officially been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago Cabaret Week was to feature 46 cabaret concerts at 18 venues throughout Chicagoland, and the event was part of the Year Of Chicago Music, a citywide event to celebrate Chicago's diverse musical culture.

"Cabaret has been at the heartbeat of Chicago's nightclub scene for more than a century featuring the performance of jazz and blues, burlesque, Broadway tunes and American Songbook in intimate spaces," reiterates Claudia Hommel, executive director of Working In Concert.

Ticket holders of Chicago Cabaret Week events may contact the venue hosting each event for refunds, exchanges for future events, or to donate the tickets purchased.

According to Anne Burnell, President of Chicago Cabaret Professionals, one of four cabaret organizations initiating the event, "When we proposed a Chicago Cabaret Week last year, we received an outpouring of support from people and organizations throughout the city, including performers, nightclubs, theaters, the City of Chicago, WDCB Public Radio, Chicago Jazz Magazine, and Choose Chicago. We're grateful for everyone, and our focus now turns to the future."

The annual Chicago Cabaret Week is coordinated by Chicago Cabaret Professionals, Working In Concert, Acts Of Kindness Cabaret, and The Cabaret Project.

www.chicagocabaretweek.org





