Cheyenne Jackson Set to Make 54 Below Debut

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome Emmy and Grammy nominee Cheyenne Jackson in his highly anticipated 54 Below debut from September 19–23 at 7pm.

A veteran of stage and screen, with 15 Broadway/Off-Broadway credits, and over 35 movies and TV shows to date, he was most recently seen on Fox's “Call Me Kat” opposite Mayim Bialik and on Broadway in the acclaimed revival of Into the Woods as the Prince/Wolf. Other notable TV appearances include “30 Rock” (as Danny Baker), “GLEE” (as Dustin Goolsby, coach for Vocal Adrenaline), and “American Horror Story” (opposite Matt Bomer and Lady Gaga), as well as several guest appearances on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”.

This new show will be a love letter to some of Cheyenne’s favorite roles on Broadway, including moments from Xanadu to Finian's Rainbow to Aida. A husband, father of 7-year-old twins, and a natural storyteller, Cheyenne will share never-before-shared anecdotes and musings about working with some of his most renowned and colorful co-stars, as well as about his adventures in fatherhood. Look out for some well-known special guest stars to possibly pop up from night to night as well.

Cheyenne Jackson plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 19–23 at 7pm. Cover charges are $75-$85 ($84-$95 with fees). Premiums are $140-$145 ($155.50-$161 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/CheyenneJackson. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

