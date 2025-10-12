Chasing Dreams Will Present UNDERWORLD At Don't Tell Mama October 15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chasing Dreams, the platform dedicated to empowering international performing artists, will present its latest Broadway Cabaret Series production, UNDERWORLD, on Wednesday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama in New York City.

Blending theatricality, diversity, and Halloween flair, Underworld promises a dramatic and delightfully spooky kickoff to the holiday season. The show will feature seven exceptional artists from around the world, each bringing their unique voice and cultural perspective to the hauntingly themed evening.

The international cast includes Tiago Ortega (Brazil), Noelle Flores (Philippines), Melanie Moreno (USA), Dayanna Larios (Colombia), Camila Lopez Carabino (Argentina), Anita Taylor (Dominican Republic), and Hanna Westi (Germany).

“Underworld is a celebration of resilience, artistry, and imagination,” said the creative team. “It brings together world-class performers who know what it means to chase their dreams—with a spooky, spectacular twist.”

The Chasing Dreams Broadway Cabaret Series has become a vital platform for International Artists to share their craft, collaborate, and find community on New York stages. Under the direction of Artistic Director Delfina Perret and Executive Producer Camila Figueiras Meriggi, with Associate Director Hanna Westi, Underworld continues that mission—amplifying diverse voices and proving that the pursuit of dreams knows no borders.

Tickets are $20 with a two-drink minimum and are available for purchase on the Don’t Tell Mama website or at the door. Early booking is recommended, as seating is limited.