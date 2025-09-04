 tracker
Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay Will Make 54 Below Debut in WASTED GIRL

The performance is on Friday, October 3.

By: Sep. 04, 2025
Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay Will Make 54 Below Debut in WASTED GIRL Image
Artemisia LeFay, rising star of cabaret with her critically acclaimed shows Ghosts of Weimar Past and Phantoms of the Cabaret makes her highly anticipated 54 Below debut on Friday, October 3 with her newest show Wasted Girl.

Spend an enchanting evening with chanteuse LeFay, an authentic song interpreter of the Golden Age Weimar Era. She will captivate you with her own vintage-inspired original songs. 

Featuring:

Renée Guerrero on piano
Quintin Harris on piano and vocals
Khullip Jeung on violin
Hannah Mount on vocals




