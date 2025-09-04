Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay Will Make 54 Below Debut in WASTED GIRL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artemisia LeFay, rising star of cabaret with her critically acclaimed shows Ghosts of Weimar Past and Phantoms of the Cabaret makes her highly anticipated 54 Below debut on Friday, October 3 with her newest show Wasted Girl.

Spend an enchanting evening with chanteuse LeFay, an authentic song interpreter of the Golden Age Weimar Era. She will captivate you with her own vintage-inspired original songs.

Featuring:

Renée Guerrero on piano

Quintin Harris on piano and vocals

Khullip Jeung on violin

Hannah Mount on vocals