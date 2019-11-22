Celebrate the Holidays at The Winter Park Playhouse with Shawn Kilgore's CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE

The holiday season is upon us and popular vocalist Shawn Kilgore gives audiences the perfect way to ring in the fun in his newest solo cabaret - Christmas Time Is Here - as part of The Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Winter Park Playhouse, December 18 and 19, 2019. Christopher Leavy, Playhouse Music Director, will accompany on piano.

Join Shawn for a magical holiday evening as he weaves together holiday favorites including a tribute to The Grinch, Elf The Musical, and selections made famous by Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban. It's that time of year to enjoy the sounds of the season and the gorgeous full baritone vocals of Mr. Kilgore will be the perfect topping to your Christmas cheer!

Shawn has studied at the prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. He has performed in numerous productions at The Winter Park Playhouse including The Fantasticks, Nunsense A-Men!, and last season's Spring show, Heartbeats, among others. He is a standing presence in the community as one of the premiere vocalists in the region. A popular choice for The Orlando Philharmonic, Shawn has performed for numerous Pops concerts, as Billy Bigelow in Carousel and, in April of 2020, Shawn will be performing in the Orlando Philharmonic's Cirque de la Symphonie: Cirque Goes Broadway.

Along with his good friend and vocal partner, Natalie Cordone, Shawn will be traveling from Miami to Las Vegas and back performing in the duo's themed concerts. Shawn and Natalie are currently starring together in The Winter Park Playhouse holiday production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, running now through December 15, as Charlie Brown and Lucy Van Pelt.

"Shawn always puts on an outstanding show and at holiday time he brings the perfect blend of nostalgia and song for a great evening of Christmas joy! He will sell out quickly so call or go online today!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Once sold out, "Standing Room Only" tickets may be purchased for $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for cabarets sell quickly so call 407-645-0145 or purchase online winterparkplayhouse.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You