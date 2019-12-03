Celebrate The Holidays At Joe's Pub With Stew & Heidi Rodewald, Justin Vivian Bond, Ana Gasteyer and More

Joe's Pub has a fun lineup of holiday-inspired acts coming your way this month! See full details below!

Sundays, December 8 - 22 at 2:00PM

Sunday, January 12 at 12:00PM

$15

The Church of Stop Shopping is a New York City based radical performance community. The Stop Shopping Choir is an ecstatic group of 35 activists who sing harmoniously while trespassing inside corporations. Reverend Billy is a dangerous and hilarious preacher in a long tradition of Great American hustlers. The show is directed by Savitri D. with music direction by Nehemiah Luckett.

STEW AND HEIDI'S CHRISKWANAKAH WINTER SOUL-SCHTICK CELEBRATION (HAVE A LAUGH & A GRIN BEFORE THE STRESS SETS IN) PARTY!



Tuesday, December 3 at 7:00PM

$25

Stew and Heidi's Chriskwanakuh Winter Soul-Schtick Celebration is here! Thrill to your most cherished holiday favorites irreverently mashed up with your fave Stew & Heidi tunes. Come roast your chestnuts on our open fire!!

THE SKIVVIES: I TOUCH MY ELF

Tuesday, December 3 at 9:30PM

$30

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King, and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.

LOOSE CATTLE

Wednesday, December 4 at 9:30PM

$20

Loose Cattle is an Americana band based in New Orleans and New York. Formed in 2008 by Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye, the band arose from the duo's shared affection for the musical and emotional rough and tumble of Johnny Cash's duets with June Carter Cash, crossed with X's John Doe and Exene. Loose Cattle nods to their punky pasts and country roots while also showcasing their often-poignant punch as an alt-country band. According to Cerveris, "There's something about having a clear-eyed, borderline cynical eye on the world while dancing a country waltz with a big old heart on your sleeve that is the place where this band lives." Expect music from their holiday album, Seasonal Affective Disorder, which Elmore Magazine described, "much like that crazy uncle who constantly shakes up the holidays like his personal snow globe."

Tony Trischka

Tuesday, December 10 at 7:00PM

$20

Of a Winter's Night is Tony Trischka's acoustic celebration of the holiday season. Based on his 2015 album of the same name, recorded at Levon Helm's Barn in Woodstock, NY, this show features Trischka's considerable melodic inventiveness on a wide variety of seasonal tunes where he turns his considerable melodic inventiveness loose on Bluegrass and Americana music for the holidays.

Joined by multi-instrumentalist and shape-note singer Tim Eriksen, Trischka also revels in songs long-forgotten and little-known. Trischka and Eriksen put a warm spin on a wealth of festive fare. Eriksen, a master of Americana music, has also worked closely with T Bone Burnett on the soundtrack for the film Cold Mountain. Trischka & Eriksen have invited Hannah Read on guitar, violin, and vocals to join them. The stark, haunting sound of shape note music is the perfect complement to the music Trischka recorded on his critically acclaimed Rounder Records Glory Shone Around and the new music he has arranged for this show. They are joined by Dominick Leslie on mandolin and Larry Cook on bass and vocals.

MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS?

Sunday and Monday, December 15 and 23 at 9:30PM

$20

Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas, The Tonight Show) leaves comedy forever with the highly anticipated release of his holiday album, Have You Heard of Christmas? Live on stage at Joe's Pub, Rogers will perform every original song from this very real new seasonal classic, which is definitely for sure coming out. Accompanied by the talented musical director Henry Koperski on the keys and joined by semi-talented special guests, Rogers welcomes you to join him for a drink or two and confront yourself with the question...Have You Heard of Christmas?

DYKE THE HALLS: A DYKING OUT HOLIGAY SPECTACULAR

Monday, December 16 at 9:30PM

$15

It's the most wonderful time to be queer! Comedian Carolyn Bergier, host of the popular Dyking Out podcast, will don her gay apparel and bring hilarious holiday cheer for Dyke the Halls, a night of comedy, music, and conversation. After a lifetime of suffering through heteronormative holiday entertainment, Bergier will be joined by special guests of Dyking Out past, present, and future to perform the holiGAY special of her dreams. With performances by Emma Willmann (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Sir Babygirl, Broadway singer LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Taylor Ortega (Kim Possible) and more, Dyke The Halls will be THE queer event of the season. Hang your straps on the chimney with care and come on out!

A MATTEO/MARIAH CHRISTMAS

Tuesday, December 17 at 9:30PM

$15

Matteo Lane returns to Joe's Pub for a special holiday show as he sings Mariah Carey's Christmas album live! Lane is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix's The Comedy Lineup. He has performed stand up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, This Week at The Comedy Cellar and The Comedy Jam; other appearances include HBO's Crashing and Will & Grace. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Lane lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career. Music Director Henry Koperski is one of the most in-demand pianists in the NYC music/comedy circle and regularly performs with artists of stage, TV, and film all over the country.

Wednesday-Saturday, December 18-21, various times

Shows added by popular demand!

$22-50, VIP Packages Available

SHOW HO HO HO BIZ!!! NYC's beloved comedian and larger-than-life personality Murray Hill (aka Mr. Showbiz) gives the much-needed gift of holiday cheer and showbiz denial to Joe's Pub with his legendary Yuletide holiday show: A Murray Little Christmas. If there is anyone to get us in the holiday spirit and forget about the world's collapse, it's Hill and his fun-loving pals. New York Magazine calls the show, "a bawdy, boozy cultural affair not to be missed." Everyone is welcome as he throws his infamous holiday cocktail party, live on stage. The show will be a cozy, chestnut-warming, homey affair featuring an evening of hilarious and wacky skits, Hot Toddy burlesque, a sleigh full of cheesy holiday songs, plenty of nuts, feel-good vibes, fruits, and tree trimming. This year's holiday hams include Bridget Everett, Angie Pontani, Carmine Covelli, Nik Baker, plus live music by the crackling Jingle Balls Band. Santa Claus and Rudolph will make an appearance as will set design by Steven Hammel, aka Mr. Foam Core.

SOUL IN YOUR STOCKING

FEATURING JIMMY GUILFORD

Thursday, December 19 at 9:30PM

$25

From the team that brought you Echoes of Etta, Soul in Your Stocking is an R&B Soul Revue sure to warm up your holiday season! A cast of phenomenal voices add Rhythm to their Winter Blues and transform their favorite Pub into an Assembly of Good Vibes. Musical selections range from secular to sacred, as Sister Sugar Burns and Brother Deacon Love lead a night of musical confessions in a congregation that accepts all types and all creeds. It's an all-embracing, all-inclusive revival that promises to put a little Soul in Your Stocking! With special guest, legendary soul recording artist, Jimmy Guilford. A Jukebox Factory production, Soul in your Stocking is conceived, and music directed by Michael Thomas Murray.

Ana Gasteyer: SUGAR & BOOZE

Friday, December 20 at 9:30PM & Saturday, December 21 at 7:00PM

$25

In addition to her celebrated work as a television actor and on SNL, Ana Gasteyer is a trained singer who has starred in multiple Broadway and televised musicals. She starred as Elphaba in Wicked in both the Broadway and Chicago productions (earning a Jefferson Award Nomination for her performance in the latter). In 2017, Gasteyer starred in FOX's A Christmas Story Live!, inspired by the holiday classic feature. In the expanded role of "Mrs. Schwartz," Gasteyer belted out the Emmy Award-nominated song "In The Market For A Miracle" which was created for her by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Gasteyer also starred as Mae in the movie musical Reefer Madness for SHOWTIME and as Principle McGee in FOX's hit live broadcast of Grease,a??opposite Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens. In 2018, Gasteyer performed as Miss Hannigan in the Tony Award-winning musical Annie at The Hollywood Bowl alongside David Alan Grier, Megan Hilty, Lea Salonga, and Roger Bart.

THE JEWBADOURS: THE LAST SCHMALTZ

Sunday, December 22 at 6:30 & 9:00PM

$20

After a two-year hiatus brought on by the passing of the Torah to the next generation (aka the birth of their children), The Jewbadours revive their annual holiday farewell show, The Last Schmaltz. Staged on the first night of Hanukkah, The Last Schmaltz is an alternative celebration of Pop music's guiltiest pleasures through the lens of the New York Jewish Experience. Joined by a cavalcade of guest stars, Jew-ish luminaries from the across the music and comedy worlds, The Jewbadours will retell the story of the Maccabees as only they can: through the eyes of two Jewish native New Yorkers with minimal knowledge of the actual story of Hanukkah. Ari Hest and Julian Velard grew up grew up obsessed with the smooth sounds of the post-disco, pre-new wave era. Devoted to the halcyon days of Pop radio, it became their life's mission to bring the hits and lesser-known classics of the '70s and '80s back to the masses. Their catalog is a virtual A to Z of the Billboard charts from three and half decades past: Ambrosia to Xanadu, all interpreted through the prism of the New York Jewish experience.

ISLE OF KLEZBOS: KLEZBOS FOR HANUKAH!

Monday, December 23 at 7:00PM

$20

Rapturous and rollicking, Isle of Klezbos celebrates Hanukah with a radiant repertoire, imbuing tradition with delightfully divergent original spins, from Yiddish swing and tango to klezmer boogaloo. "Infused with intersecting interests and individual tastes as compelling as the genre that's been their calling card for two decades, the all-women's sextet, Isle of Klezbos, is the kugel of klezmer - an appetizing casserole of traditional Ashkenazic Jewish influences, queer perspectives and exceptional musicianship," said Scott Stiffler in the Los Angeles Blade.

FEATURING Tim Ries

Tuesday, December 24 at 7:00PM

$30

Yemen Blues has created a sound that swirls with the Yemenite tradition of Muslims, Christians and Jews, with contemporary overlays of rock & roll, jazz & blues. They return to their favorite NY venue, Joe's Pub, with special guest Tim Ries for a huge celebration of Christmas Eve and Hanukkah! Guests include Shanir Blumenkranz, Omer Avital, Alex Levin, Asaf Yuria, Eden Ladin, Itay Morchi, Edo Gur and more. Renowned saxophone virtuoso Tim Ries, a member of the Rolling Stones and a noted composer and recording artist, will be joining this holiday celebration as a special guest. Led by charismatic front man Ravid Kahalani, Yemen Blues burst onto the world and contemporary music scenes in 2010 creating a worldwide buzz that has only gotten louder and more intense since then.

Sandra Bernhard: SANDY'S HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA, A DECADE OF MADNESS & MAYHEM

Thursday - Monday, December 26 - 30 at 7:00PM & 9:30PM

$70

Tuesday, December 31 at 9:00PM & 11:00PM

$155-205

The world keeps spinning, sputtering, evolving, revolving... but you can always count on Sandra Bernhard to welcome you home for the holidays at Joe's Pub. She's back for the 10th year in a row, where she'll weave her year-end tapestry, kick out the old, ring in the new and prepare you for 2020. Along with the Sandyland Squad Band, she'll lift you up and soothe your frazzled holiday nerves. Eggnog, re-gifting, frantic office parties, family drama got you down?

Then show up for Sandy, and you will be richly rewarded. Some things never change but they always stay the same-take a look back over your shoulder and glimpse the future. We're going to make it, kids, I promise... So, let's gather together in this crazy season.

Bernhard recently finished her role in season two of the hugely successful FX Television/Ryan Murphy show POSE as a series regular, reprising her role as brassy but caring Nurse Judy Katz. The actress also recently did a special guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse."

Justin Vivian Bond: OUT WITH THE OLD

Tuesday, December 31 at 7:00PM

$100

Justin Vivian Bond is YOUR Auntie Glam, and she's here to say, "OUT WITH THE OLD!" She's setting the timer, darlings! On New Year's Eve, your Auntie Glam will breeze into Joe's Pub for one hour only to sweep out the old then we will march out of the pub, into the streets, and into the new decade! Get ready to raise a ruckus! It's time to KICK SOME ASS and make your twenties ROAR! Remember, GLAMOUR IS RESISTANCE!

Mx. Bond will perform with Matt Ray, Claudia Chopek and Nath Ann Carrera.

Tickets:

Online Joespub.com / Phone 212-967-7555

In Person The Public Theater Box Office, 425 Lafayette Street, Nyc

Note There Is A $12 Food / Two (2) Drink Minimum Per Person Per Show, Unless Otherwise Noted.





