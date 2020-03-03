Celebrate Sondheim at Feinstein's/54 Below this Month

This Month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

OPUS TWO CELEBRATES SONDHEIM & BERNSTEIN HOSTED BY Eric Stern, MARCH 15 AT 7:00PM

For one night only, internationally known Opus Two (violinist William Terwilliger & pianist Andrew Cooperstock), return to Feinstein's/54 Below for an unforgettable 90th birthday tribute to Stephen Sondheim, featuring songs from A Little Night Music, West Side Story, and Evening Primrose, plus Leonard Bernstein's Candide, Peter Pan, and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Veteran Broadway director Eric Stern, who created many of the arrangements, will host this magical evening. Champions of American music, Opus Two has premiered, recorded, and performed music worldwide by Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, and Leonard Bernstein.

Featuring special guest Elena Shaddow (The Bridges of Madison County, The King and I).

$40 - $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jeff Harnar SINGS SONDHEIM: I KNOW THINGS NOW, MARCH 18 AT 7:00PM

Jeff Harnar's I Know Things Now taps into Stephen Sondheim's songbook with a gender fluidity in a tapestry of songs, many originally introduced by women, that allow Mr. Harnar to express the emotional landscape of an openly gay 21st Century New Yorker. Jeff Harnar is a BroadwayWorld, MAC, Bistro and Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award winner. Music Director Jon Weber is a renowned American Jazz artist, arranger and NPR radio host. Director Sondra Lee is a Broadway legend for her musical theater performance work, an author, and a New York director.

Music Direction by Jon Weber

Directed by Sondra Lee

$45 - $55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM AT NINETY, MARCH 22 AT 7:00PM

Feinstein's/54 Below salutes the genius of the American musical theatre, Stephen Sondheim, on the occasion of his 90th birthday. Some of Broadway's best, many of whom originated roles in Sondheim musicals, converge on our stage for a one night only musical blockbuster. Because look... he made a hat.

Created by Phil Geoffrey Bond (Sondheim Unplugged)



Special Guests:

George Dvorsky (Passion's original Augenti)

Annie Golden (Assassins' original Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme)

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (Henrik, A Little Night Music B'way revival)

Elizabeth McCartney (Sunday in the Park with George B'way revival)

Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna)

Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along's original Franklin Shephard)

Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods' original Rapunzel)

Starring:

Marquee Five

Evan Harrington

Jessica Hendy

Jacob Hoffman

Marta Sanders

Lucia Spina

Michael Winther

$45 - $55 cover charge. $70 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Bonnie Milligan AND Natalie Walker DO "SONDHEIM! THE BIRTHDAY CONCERT" (2010) IN 2020, MARCH 28 AT 7:00PM

Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Promenade, seasons 1-4 of "Search Party") and Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart, "BoJack Horseman," only seasons 2 & 3 of "Search Party" but it is actually not a competition) are exhausted after putting together four entirely different shows in three and a half months. They are ready to relax. They are ready to take it easy. They are ready for a Sondheim concert.

But not just any Sondheim concert. Bonnie (who has somehow never done a Sondheim show, casting directors go directly to jail) and Natalie (who played Mrs. Lovett in Stagedoor Manor's 2007 pilot production of Sweeney Todd: School Edition, the VHS of which He allegedly watched for three to six minutes) will be celebrating the supreme creator's 90th birthday by taking you back to his 80th and performing "Sondheim! The Birthday Concert," the Lonny Price-directed extravaganza preserved by PBS' Great Performances in 2010. The concert with the Ladies in Red. The song list is set. The run order is set. Bonnie and/or Natalie shall perform every song. Could there be guests? Maybe! Might there be different musical arrangements? It's possible! Will there be blood? [Factory whistle.]

Music Direction by Dan Garmon

$50 - $80 cover charge. $85 - $105 VIP seating. $95 - $120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, MARCH 29 AT 7:00PM

BACK FOR SEASON TEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!



Special Guests:

Lane Bradbury (Gypsy's original Dainty June)

SuEllen Estey (Beggar Woman, Circle in the Square Sweeney Todd revival)

Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna)

Starring:

Jim Brochu

Stephen Carlile

Rob Maitner

Michael McAssey

Jim Poulos

Marta Sanders

Lucia Spina

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125.





