Celebrate 20 Years of the Breithaupt Brothers' Songbook at Joe's Pub

Award-winning sibling songwriters and two-time Fred Ebb Award finalists Don and Jeff Breithaupt (aka the BREITHAUPT BROTHERS) host an all-star celebration marking the 20th anniversary of their world premiere on the Joe's Pub stage.

This special Joe's Pub performance (Saturday, November 16, 7 pm) includes a sparkling line-up of special guests, including Todd Gearhart, La Tanya Hall, Michael Halling, Jeremy Kushnier, Carolyn Leonhart, Jamie Leonhart, Shelley McPherson, Maggie Moore, Marissa Mulder, Greg Naughton, James Naughton, Alyson Palmer, Catherine Russell, Janis Siegel, Chandler Sinks,Michael Winther, and Elizabeth Ziff. The top-flight house band includes Don Breithaupt (piano, composer), Allison Miller (drums), Pete McCann (guitar), and Michael Leonhart (trumpet). Jeff Breithaupt (lyricist) will emcee.

The brothers' award-winning songs have been interpreted by many of the world's great jazz, theater, and pop singers, including Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, LaChanze, Jan Maxwell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, James Naughton, Catherine Russell, Paul Shaffer, Janis Siegel, Brent Carver, and many more. Their musical, Seeing Stars, written with book writer Shelley McPherson, was first presented as a concert reading featuring Kelli O'Hara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. From there, the show received a developmental workshop at the York Theatre in New York and a production - one of 12 jury-selected "Next Link" musicals - at the New York Musical Festival, where it played to sold-out houses. Seeing Stars was a finalist for developmental workshops at NAMT and the O'Neill National Musical Theater Conference.

Frequent interpreter Kate McGarry has said of Don and Jeff: "While the rest of the world goes to hell in a hand basket, the brothers Breithaupt are working feverishly to make sure we arrive there with a few suitcases of worthy additions to the Great American Songbook. This is important work, and no one is doing it with more flair, wit, and love of the craft than these two. Bravo, gentlemen!"

Catherine Russell, who will be returning to the Joe's Pub stage on November 16 to celebrate the brothers' 20th-anniversary performance, says: "Jeff and Don Breithaupt have brought the high art and craft of songwriting into the 21st century."

