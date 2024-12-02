Catbaret To Host A Galentine's Day Paw-ty This February

Bring all your cat-loving besties for the ultimate cat lady party, complete with raffle prizes and free cat ears for all.
Celebrate felines and friendship with Catbaret-a cat-themed cabaret hosted by Gemma Smith, packed with comedy, music, and burlesque (aka purr-lesque).
Featuring Performances By:
Désirée De Sade - Burlesque
Amanda B. - 6 Degrees of Cats Podcast
Meg Chisek - Comedy
Amber Lyoness - Burlesque
Double D - Improv Comedy
Gemma Smith is a spokesperson for a national animal welfare non-profit, making live broadcast appearances-with kittens!-to inspire others to make a difference in the lives of animals. She's been hosting the Catbaret since 2018. She's also a burlesque performer and producer of Reali-Tease Burlesque, and a voiceover actor. In her podcast, Tails and Tassels, she interviews performers about their craft, their cats, and how the two worlds collide.
