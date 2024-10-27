Cast Set For SALEM Halloween Concert at the Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Halloween, audiences are invited to experience the first public New York City presentation of SALEM at a special concert performance at The Green Room 42 on October 31st.

Aligned with the spookiest night of the year, this concert will showcase a selection of musical numbers from the show, offering a taste of this unique journey through 17th-century New England. SALEM follows the story of Puritan teenager Abby Williams as she plants accusations of witchcraft in an attempt to escape the constraints of Salem. With 1690's pamphleteers doubling as cable news anchors, a teenage girl's imagined apparition of the Devil, and an array of unforgettable pop musical numbers, SALEM promises a night full of rumors, witchcraft, and dark humor. This is not your community theater's production of "The Crucible"."

The cast of SALEM features Taylor Iman Jones (SIX), Lea DeLaria (POTUS), Isabella Esler (Beetlejuice), Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Angie Schworer (The Prom), Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop), Lizzy Murray, Nina Marie White (Kimberly Akimbo), James Jackson, Jr. (A Strange Loop), and Taylor Richardson (Annie).

After a successful industry reading and immersive exhibition in January, SALEM held a full workshop at The New Musicals Lab at the Ferguson Center. The show has since cultivated a passionate following, garnering over 1.2 million engagements and nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok. Audiences can attend the October 31st performance in person at The Green Room 42 or join the experience from home via livestream.

SALEM features an original score with music and lyrics by Jennifer Lucy Cook, and a book by T.J. Pieffer and Shelby Solla.

The concert is directed by T.J. Pieffer with music direction by Pete White and stage managed by Ruby Carmel. SALEM is produced by Blair Russell Productions.

Casting by Karie Koppel of Koppel Casting.

