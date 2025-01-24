Carnegie Hall Will Host Third Annual POWER NETWORK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carnegie Hall will host the third annual Power Network, a groundbreaking Black History Month conversation, celebration, and concert on Thursday, February 27 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage featuring legendary hip-hop artist and MC Rakim performing with Igmar Thomas’ 32-piece Revive Big Band orchestra and DJ Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa).

Hosted by Ed Lover, the evening blends world-class entertainment with invaluable financial insight from business and economic innovators including Chairman and CEO of LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) North America Anish Melwani, Chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners Robert F. Smith, CEO and Co-founder of AI InnoVision Alicia Lyttle, and AI and high-fashion visionary Desmond A. Brown in conversation with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings—the financial empowerment visionaries of Earn Your Leisure. Additional guest speakers to be announced.

In the history of the hip-hop, few artists have had as great an impact on the development and progression of the art forms lyrical style as New York’s own William Michael Griffin…known to world as Rakim. Universally referenced as one of the ‘masters of the microphone’ and an influence and inspiration to his peers and followers alike, he helped pioneer a more complex rhyme style, multi-syllable rhyming and cadences that were unusual at the time. Rakim first exploded onto the scene with the release of iconic Eric B. is President in 1986 with longtime collaborator Eric B. The single marked a turning point in the rap world—raising the bar for future emcees and revolutionizing the way rhymes are delivered to this day. No serious discussion of the music’s greatest performers is held without a deferential accounting of his achievements, and no serious rap artist grips a microphone without channeling some of his legend.



His recordings—including the all-time classics Paid In Full, Follow the Leader, and The 18th Letter—have sold in the multi-millions worldwide. Billboard, Rolling Stone, MTV, and a host of others consistently refer to Paid in Full as “the greatest hip-hop album of all time”—a claim that is often repeated in audience polls. Rakim has been recruited to add his star talents to projects for Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Linkin Park, Mobb Deep, Jody Watley, Damian Marley, Lloyd Banks, Limp Bizkit, Gang Starr, and Truth Hurts among many others.



Rakim’s uncanny innovation was the focal point of the critically acclaimed recreation of Bob Marley’s Concrete Jungle and has helped propel movie soundtracks such as Juice, Brown Sugar, the Rugrats, American Psycho, Ozark, Luke Cage, and 8 Mile to best seller status. His role model status has led world famous brands such as The Coca Cola Company, LVMH, Nike, Adobe, Ford Motor Company, the MLB, NBA, and others to choose him as spokesperson.



With recent tributes such as being named the #1 Lyricist of All Time by The Source magazine, receiving the coveted BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and being nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the world’s eye on the one many call The GOD MC, Rakim Allah continues to lead where others just follow.



DJ Spinderella is a Grammy Award-winning DJ, producer, rapper, writer, and world-class mother. Spinderella is one of the original pioneers of hip-hop music, beginning her career as a member of the iconic rap group Salt-N-Pepa, selling over 15 million albums and singles worldwide. Over two decades after her groundbreaking entrance into hip hop, the Brooklyn native still sets the standard for “turntablist” all over the world and is still a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. “I’ve been blessed to be in the game for so many years, when many others have come and gone,” says Spinderella. “This industry is all about fun and entertainment, but humility and professionalism will take you far. I’ve also had great mentors such as DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Scratch, and the late Jam Master Jay.” Spinderella still performs with her sisters Salt-N-Pepa and is holding down her international reputation as the “Universe’s #1 female DJ.” Spinderella spends her time touring, volunteering for the North Texas chapter of the American Diabetes Association, and teaching people about the art of DJing.

Comments