Capeless, Lucrezio Highlight Spotlight KIDZ CABARET at The Green Room 42 Tonight

The Green Room 42 presents Spotlight KIDZ CABARET this evening featuring Broadway performers Grace Capeless and Nathan Lucrezio. The cast also includes 22 youngsters and teens from 9 different states. Under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner this is the third of a four-show NYC summer cabaret series.

Grace Capeless has been in the Broadway casts of The Lion King, Matilda and A Christmas Story. Additional credits include Radio City Christmas Spectacular, 30 Years of Stephen Flaherty Carnegie Hall. Film/TV: Lost Girls, Beaches, Landing Up, Frozen Fever, 67th Annual Tony Awards. Current MT major at CCM. Socials: @gracecapeless

Nathan Lucrezio was most recently seen in the Tony nominated The Who's Tommy and has been on Broadway in Diana The Musical, Aladdin and Cinderella. Additional credits include A Chorus Line (National Tour), The Life (New York City Center), Guys and Dolls (The Kennedy Center), Smokey Joe's Cafe (North Shore Music Theatre), Diana The Musical (La Jolla Playhouse), The Man of La Mancha (Shakespeare Theatre Company), The Equalizer (CBS), First Wives Club (BET), SMASH (NBC). Nathan Lucrezio Covers Vol. 1 (All Streaming Platforms), The Rifferdancer (The Green Room 42), UnHeard The Musical (Original Musical, Upcoming Equity Reading) BFA Musical Theatre (Penn State University), Represented by BWA, www.nathanlucrezio.com @nathanlucrezio

The cast of youth and teen singers in tonight's cabaret include Lily Bradford, Annelle Farrell, Corrine Gustavson, Jackie Jackson, Carly Michelle Kaufman, Jiwon Lee, Annie Lane, Cassie Magrath, Selma Martin, Anne Harris Menge, Hayley Pezza, Tara Rajan, Sienna Reid, Haley Schultz, Willow Seixas, Emilio Serio, Emma Rose Smith, River Lipe-Smith, Ariana Stambaugh, Sofia Vidaic, Avery Zeglarski, and Lillian West.

In addition to being director, Sandy Kost-Stener is also the producer of this cabaret. Music Direction is by Jason Wetzel. Barbara Kost-Lonergan is Assistant Producer.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Show begins at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/5YxF5kD4pSsfGP9hnn78

Spotlight Kidz connects youngsters and teens from across the U.S. and around the world to and brings them into the spotlight performing with Broadway performers and many of NYC's iconic stages. They also offers opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually and works with groups from throughout the country and abroad to bring their students to take part in Broadway workshops, performances and more. Spotlight Kidz is currently accepting auditions to perform with Spotlight Kidz at Radio City Music Hall in the Rockettes CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR.

