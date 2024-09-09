Camille Diamond to Present OVER THE MOON...ON PLUTO TRANSIT Encore Performance at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MAC award winner Camille Diamond will present a return engagement of her 2023 Cabaret Debut, OVER THE MOON...ON PLUTO TRANSIT, Monday, October 14th at 7:00PM, at the legendary Don't Tell Mama in New York City.

It's been noted that the stranger things get in the world, the more people turn to astrology for answers. Over the Moon…on Pluto Transit is the story of what Camille discovered by looking into her own astrological chart in these strangest of times. With songs by Kander and Ebb, Carole King, Pete Mills, Kurt Weil, Stevie Wonder and more, the show is a universal look into the feelings and impulses that inspire and move us, and how the planets affect us all.

Ms. Diamond received a BA and MFA in theater and performed in regional and off -off Broadway Theatres before committing to a career in non-profit, community center management serving children and families. Never losing her passion for music, She has given performances for industry friends that "pulled me out of show biz retirement" for staged readings, recordings, and fundraisers. Several years ago, she began studying the art of cabaret, and became a cabaret fan in the process. She also has been seen performing Jazz sets with her friend and musician Nate Andersen in Pangea's popular Front Lounge, on occasion. She was a semi-finalist in 2023 “Mama's Next Big Act,” and was thrilled to win the 2024 MAC Award for Female Debut with her show, Over the Moon…On Pluto Transit.

“Camille Diamond has been nominated for a MAC Award for Best Debut and it's not hard to see why. Her crystal clear, mellifluous voice and wonderful storytelling abilities had the audience captivated from the moment she entered Don't Tell Mama's Original Room on Saturday night.......should the stars align and Diamond unearths this gem again, get thee to it, for you will find yourself gazing at a star." Broadwayworld.com

When October Goes” (Barry Manilow, Johnny Mercer) was beautifully phrased and glowingly emotional. “I'm A Stranger Here Myself” (Kurt Weill, Ogden Nash).... The song itself was terrific. A singular highlight was a medley of “Circle of Life” (Elton John, Tim Rice) and “A Child is Born” (Thad Jones, ), sung with a natural tone, full of feeling and a conversational delivery that was mesmerizing. I can honestly say it was the first time I had ever thought of the Lion King song as worth doing. I stand corrected. -Bistroawards.com

Don't Tell Mama will present Over The Moon…On Pluto Transit on Monday, October 14th at 7:00PM. Reservations are $25 plus a $20 minimum (must include two drinks). Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please visit donttellmamanyc.com, or call 212-757-0788 (after 4:00PM).

