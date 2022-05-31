Caitlin Kinnunen & Isabelle McCalla and More to Perform at The Green Room 42 in June

The Green Room 42 has announced their June line-up for in-person performances. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club.

As previously announced, The Green Room 42 has launched $5 tickets in celebration of their 5th Anniversary: five $5 tickets will be available for every show through February 14, 2023.

For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.



THURSDAY, JUNE 2



CHANGE THE STORY

A Fundraiser for Live & In Color

Celebrating the Artists

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

A night to celebrate the work of Live & In Color and all the artists that have come through our doors! The fundraiser will be hosted by BD WONG and will feature songs from all the different pieces Live & In Color has created over the year.

Live & In Color is a creative incubator for new plays and musicals bound for commercial success, with a core mission of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the theater industry-on and off stage, and at every level of creative and business touchpoint.



FRIDAY, JUNE 3



SANDHI SANTINI

Eartha-From Cotton To Caviar

Inspired by the life and times of Eartha Kitt

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Washington, DC. 1978. An elegant cabaret venue. More than ten years have passed since EARTHA KITT, world renowned entertainer and activist was blacklisted by the Johnson Administration following an impassioned Vietnam War debate with then First Lady, Lady Bird Johnson, at a White House luncheon. Eartha Kitt returns to America and Broadway, triumphantly starring in Timbuktu! This event is a fund-raiser as well as Kitt's first "Back In Business" concert. The house is packed to the rafters with loyal fans and admirers. The Kittsville Youth Foundation of Los Angeles, and Rebels With A Cause from Washington, DC--two popular anti-poverty youth groups, are honoring Kitt for community services rendered. The event takes place a day after she has ceremoniously dined at the White House with President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter, officially welcoming her back home to America. During the course of the evening, Kitt sings, shares some unforgettable memories, reminisces, and reflects on her life that has come full circle. The show has broad, diverse, and inclusive appeal. People should come to see this show for its entertaining and enlightening values, and because it has social implications that are as relevant today as they were 50 years ago.

SANDHI SMALLS SANTINI is a Manhattan-based performing artist/author/ playwright. Her original one-woman show "Eartha, La Chanteuse!" (now Eartha-From Cotton To Caviar) has showcased in several New York venues, with return engagements at Borough of Manhattan Community College Speech/Theatre Arts/Communications Department. A cabaret rendition of the show was performed in 2018 at Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar Restaurant & Lounge, NYC. Sandhi has headlined internationally as a resident singer in 5-star hotels and resorts. She is the author of Edisto Island: Seaside Stories From A Geechee Gal. "Eartha-From Cotton To Caviar" is her first full-length stage play. She (Sandra L. Smalls) received a BA in Journalism & Theatre Arts from Howard University, Washington, DC, with subsequent studies in human rights from Columbia University Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, NYC. She is a member of the League of Professional Theatre Women; and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG AFTRA). Her writings have been published in The Columbia University Newsletter of the Institute of African Studies; Class Magazine; and The Charleston Chronicle Newspaper. She is a correspondent for Routes Magazine: A Guide To African-American Culture.



SATURDAY, JUNE 4



WRAPPED

Featuring Erika Henningsen

Eclectic music pulled straight from our playlists

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Did you post your "Spotify Wrapped" on social media for the world to see? You're not the only one...

Join your host, an eccentric showman with mysterious motives, for a musical autopsy of the past half-year-presented through the lens of Spotify playlists. Featuring genre-spanning performances from a diverse group of emerging artists, "Wrapped" explores the process of coping with life and creating meaning through art.

Special Guest: ERIKA HENNINGSEN. Featured Performers: JESS ORELUS, CARLY WHEELER, SYDNEY SIDER, ASIA DESHIELDS, and XAVIER PACHECO.

Spanning from regional theater to Broadway, the cast of "Wrapped" consists of young, versatile talent with unique backgrounds and focuses in all corners of entertainment.

re:Draft Creative is an NYC-based multimedia entity working to embolden new talent. We pride ourselves on telling stories assembled from the "off-stage" moments of mainstream storytelling. From new play development to independent film production to experimental theatre exploration, re:Draft is constantly looking for ways to challenge the status-quo of every corner of the artistic world.

ERIKA HENNINGSEN (Headliner/Special Guest): Originated the role of Cady Heron in the Broadway production of "Mean Girls" directed Casey Nicholaw, for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. Other notable credits include the 2014 Broadway revival of "Les Miserables," PBS's Live From Lincoln Center's production of "Showboat," and Signature Theater's world premier of "Diner" directed by Kathleen Marshall.



SUNDAY, JUNE 5



EVA NOBLEZADA

So This Is Love

Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Welcome back! Eva is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.

EVA NOBLEZADA recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.



REEVE CARNEY

GR42 Residency

Star of Hadestown & Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

After countless sellout performances at the Green Room, REEVE CARNEY returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Grayin on Showtime's "Penny Dreadful," Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark.

Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award Winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.



MONDAY, JUNE 6



MCKYNLEIGH ABRAHAM & ALEX JOSEPH GRAYSON

Things Our Dog Overhears

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

An evening of songs and banter about what it's like to exist in a shared space as performers pre, during, and "post" pandemic. Alex & McKynleigh met while touring with Once On This Island and immediately quarantined together 3 months into their relationship. They are now engaged and are performing this show on what would have been 2 days before their wedding...but more on that later. An evening of real talk, love, vulnerability, and humor.

ALEX JOSEPH GRAYSON can be described as a chameleon of a performer he credits his versatility to a nomadic upbringing as a military kid. Over the last decade, Alex has performed on the biggest stages of the American theatre, including Broadway, National Tours, and Regional theatres. As a singer, Alex was the frontman of the metal band "Ten Thousand Pounds". This is his second time on the GR42 Stage and he's super excited to be debuting a new show with his partner McKynleigh.

MCKYNLEIGH ABRAHAM is originally from Paducah, KY and has been performing for the past 23 years. She has performed on numerous stages across the country, as well as a short jaunt on reality television in season one of "The Glee Project." Mckynleigh is a self-esteem coach for actors as well as an avid Law and Order: SVU watcher. Once a reviewer said she "had a voice that could conquer the world" and she has been talking about it ever since.



THURSDAY, JUNE 9



ROBIN LYON WITH MICHAEL ORLAND

Been There, Done That, Now What?

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

This show is my story. You will laugh and cry and hopefully relate!

ROBIN LYON has performed "Been There, Done That, Now What?" to sold out audiences in New York City, Chicago, LA and most recently in Palm Springs! It has been pure joy returning to the stage after a long hiatus of raising 2 amazing kids in NYC after a successful career on Broadway. Robin closed the original company of A Chorus Line on Broadway, playing 5 different roles. Other Broadway credits include "Aspects of Love", "It Ain't Nothin But the Blues" and one of her favorite roles- the Narrator in "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" starring opposite Donny Osmond. Robin performed in many pre-broadway workshops including "Beauty and the Beast" and "Kicks" and Robin sang the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden sporting events for over 20 years! Thank you Michael Orland for making me keep my promise to get back on stage to do what I love best- with the best Musical Director on the planet! Thrilled to be performing at Green Room 42 for the first time!

MICHAEL ORLAND (pianist/music director) 16 years vocal coach & associate music director AMERICAN IDOL, has played for so many incredible performers including....Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, Ariana Grande, Eric McCormack, Marilu Henner, Amber Riley, and so many more. Over 75 appearances on THE ELLEN SHOW playing for Idols.



INTRODUCING KEVIN OLIVER, JR.

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

KEVIN OLIVER, JR. plays beautiful music and does standup comedy alongside JORDAN ROCK. Kevin Oliver, Jr. revisits the music of his Juilliard Senior recital alongside the best musician in NYC. You will laugh and you will be in awe of the musical prowess of Kevin Oliver, Jr. and his quintet.

KEVIN OLIVER, JR. is a saxophonist, composer and stand-up comedian based in New York City. Wait, did I read that right? Saxophonist and... stand-up comedian?!? That's so random! I don't even want to read this biography any more, but I'm going to do it anyway.

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Kevin began playing the saxophone at age eight and has since obtained a Bachelor's degree from Juilliard Jazz under the direction of Wynton Marsalis. During his time at Juilliard, he studied with Ron Blake, Bruce Williams, Billy Drummond and performed in New York City, Brazil, and Switzerland. Prior to his studies, he took part in the inaugural year of Carnegie Hall's NYO Jazz directed by Sean Jones. He performed concerts at Carnegie Hall, the Royal Concertgebouw, and Konzerthaus Berlin alongside Dianne Reeves. He was also selected as a YoungArts Finalist.



FRIDAY, JUNE 10



POETRY/CABARET

GRAND

Returning to GR42

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The June edition of POETRY/CABARET-NYC's "Variety Salon"-celebrates the first year of Grand, the Journal of One Grand Books, founded by Editor-in-Chief Aaron Hicklin. In his topical monologue, host (and Grand Contributing Editor) THOMAS MARCH will recall his grand(iose) approach to learning the alphabet. The evening will include readings and performances from (or inspired by) the journal-featuring HECTOR LIONEL, JUBI ARRIOLA-HEADLEY, JORDAN HO, JOAN LARKIN, BEN RIMALOWER, and PAVAR SNIPE. Throughout the night, special surprise guests will appear in a special selection of dramatic readings from A Good Mixer, a virtual cocktail party in verse, excerpts of which appeared in Issue 3, alongside cocktail paintings by Valerie Mendelson. Music Director Drew Wutke will be on keys and, as always, on point.

THOMAS MARCH, curator and host of "Poetry/Cabaret," is a poet, performer, and essayist. OUT Magazine described his poetry collection, Aftermath, as "a stimulating, if sober, tonic for our times." He is a Contributing Editor for Grand, the journal of One Grand Books. With painter Valerie Mendelson, he is the co-creator of A Good Mixer, a text and visual hybrid project that imagines a virtual cocktail party in the form of paintings of people's cocktails and poems representing the thoughts and desires of their drinkers. In recent years, he has written and performed his "tragi-comic" monologues at a number of venues in New York City, including Ars Nova, The Duplex, Joe's Pub, The Peoples Improv Theater, and Sid Gold's Request Room. Instagram/Twitter: @realthomasmarch Web: www.thomasmarch.org



SATURDAY, JUNE 11



RASMIN DIAZ

Honoree, 2021 Most Influential Filipino Americans

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

RASMIN DIAZ, one of the most beloved artists in the Filipino American music scene returns to Green Room 42 for an evening of pop, R&B, jazz and a few original songs that she has recorded during the pandemic.

RASMIN DIAZ is among the most beloved Filipino artists in tri-state New York. Originally from Canada, this versatile chanteuse moved to the Big Apple in 2015 and has since made her mark in various FilAm events including the White House celebration of FilAm History Month last year where she sang the Philippine national anthem. As a resident artist of TOFA (a premier Filipino community awards show held every October at Carnegie Hall), this versatile diva has been performing at iconic venues such as the Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Radio City Music Hall, and Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rasmin has collaborated with legendary composers like Ryan Cayabyab, Cecile Azarcon and Eric Celerio. Apart from jazz, she sings pop, standards and OPM. Critics call her the "Jazz Princess" of the Filipino community.



SUNDAY, JUNE 12



TONY AWARDS WATCH PARTY WITH BEN CAMERON

Come join us for fun trivia games and more!

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Come celebrate the 2022 Tony Awards at The Green Room 42 with a viewing and a show hosted none other than Ben Cameron!



MONDAY, JUNE 13



GENDER JUNGLE

Hosted by Ry Armstrong

Exploring the gender spectrum of Broadway one song at a time!

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Our show takes the beautiful and imperfect world we live in and turns it on its head. Lead by RY ARMSTRONG, them and their friends come together to gender-bend and recreate songs from Broadway and beyond through arrangements never heard before. It is clear that mainstream society can feel like a binary place filled with boxes, labels, and expectations of which we are supposed to conform. At this show, we abandon that belief and choose to live with the spectrum in-between where anyone and everyone is welcome to come and celebrate. Join us in giving up the pressures and anxieties of today and come as your true authentic self. Maybe even bring a friend! We welcome you.

RY ARMSTRONG (they // she // he) is an American, genderqueer artist who was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by nature and the arts. Their upbringing, which did contain both white and male-presenting privilege, was full of arts education and ultimately compelled them to follow a career in storytelling. Shortly after finishing an undergraduate degree in theatre arts, they moved from the Emerald City to the Big Apple and quickly became involved, as an actor, in productions Off-Broadway (Pete the Cat, Orphans & Outsiders) and in regional houses across the country. Complementary to their acting, their focus lies on their international creative endeavors of producing and writing new works of art to be experienced on the stage and screen. After finishing their graduate degree in International Relations, they took an interest in environmental activism as that issue is set to be the defining crisis of their lifetime. Most recently, Armstrong can be seen in HBO's The Gilded Age starring Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon.

Guest Artists for TSH June 13th, 2022

NORA SCHELL (they/them) graduated from The University of Michigan with a BFA in Musical Theatre and a minor in Gender, Race and Nation. They received Drama Desk, Drama League and Clive Barnes Award nominations for their performance and Off-Broadway debut in SPAMILTON. Nora made their Broadway debut in JAGGED LITTLE PILL. With their educational background, Nora continues to cultivate a career focused on the intersection of performing and social justice.

JAIME CEPERO (He/They) is an Afro-Latinx Queer non-binary Actor, Writer, and Anthem Award Winning Activist. TV: SMASH (NBC), CONNECTING...(NBC), MESS (HereTV/Amazon). Film: DADDY, DATING MY MOTHER, JESS, I AM MICHAEL, THE GAME PLAN. Tours: PORGY & BESS 75th Anniversary National. Off-Broadway: NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD: THE MUSICAL! Regional: HAIR (Claude) Dallas Theater Center, GODSPELL(Judas) ACT Connecticut. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR GOSPEL (Simon) Alliance Theater, YOU WILL NEVA ENTER OUR HIGH HOLY LAND OF BLACKNESS...(Marco Polo) Long Wharf Theater, CHOIR BOY (US Pharrus/David) The Geffen Playhouse. As a composer their musical Francois & The Rebels (a punkrock telling of the 1791 Haitian Revolution) was part of MTFmusicals 4X15 Workshop, JOE'S PUB New Musicals Concert Program, and the New Works Choreography lab at New York Theater Barn. He was a 2021 playwriting Cohort with The Lark & National Queer Theater, a 2X semi finalist in Times Square Alliance City Songwriting Competition, and a 2022 Gold Anthem Award recipient for his work in political activism.



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15



LAUREN PATTEN

From Broadway's Jagged Little Pill & Fun Home

An Intimate Evening of Music

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

After years of playing with her rock band, this is the first time Lauren is bringing this more intimate show to New York. Drawing from a wide array of genres, LAUREN shares some of her favorite music - the artists she grew up listening to, the recent hits she likes to sing in the shower, and songs from her Broadway career and other beloved musicals.

LAUREN PATTEN (she/her) is an actress, singer, and writer living in New York. She won the Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Drama Desk Award for her acclaimed performance as Jo in Jagged Little Pill, a role she created from the first reading onwards. Lauren made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home, taking over the role of Medium Alison for a four-month run in 2016. She next originated the role of #25 in Sarah DeLappe's critically acclaimed play The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk Awards for Best Ensemble). Other theatre credits include Steven Levenson's Days of Rage at Second Stage, and the original LA production of Deaf West's Spring Awakening. She is best known on television as Officer Rachel Witten on Blue Bloods, a role she played for five seasons. She can also be seen on The Good Fight and Succession, and she stars in the upcoming Hulu series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem. As a musician, Lauren has played sold-out shows at Rockwood Music Hall, The Bitter End, and Tavern on the Green. She and her band were written up by Rolling Stone in 2020 for their cover of Ariana Grande's "God is a Woman." Lauren received a BA in Creative Writing from The New School, and trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.



CHRISTINE PEDI: A PEDI PARTY

Musical Comedy, Conversations and Cocktails with this Sirius XM "ON BROADWAY" Host

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Come to Christine's monthly cabaret party! A shaker of sass, satire, sweet & silly songs shaken up with a touch of talk and garnished with a drop in guest now and then. MATTHEW MARTIN WARD at the piano.

CHRISTINE PEDI the "Lady of 1000 Voices" first discovered her talent for multiple personalities (Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters etc) thru her long association with the legendary off Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway having performed in companies all over the world including London's West End, Japan, Los Angeles, NYC, Singapore & DEEtroit. She received a Drama Desk nomination for her work in Forbidden Hollywood (Liza, Rosie Perez, Judi Dench, Sharon Stone etc) as well as an LA Ovation & NAACP Award. She also brought her collection of Divas to off B'ways long running Newsical the Musical and recently starred in and co-produced Spamilton: An American Parody written by Forbidden Broadway's creator Gerard Allessandrini. On Broadway she played Mama Morton (yes just one character...all night) in the 2nd Chicago (THE longest running AMERICAN musical BTW). Her Broadway debut was in Little Me with Martin Short & Faith Prince, directed by Rob Marshall and she played several peculiar callers (again with the voices) opposite Liev Schreiber (well not opposite ... she was in the basement of the Longacre Theatre talking into a microphone while he was acting and smoking on stage but it was dynamic) in Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio directed by Robert Falls. Speaking of radio she is the daily host of SiriusXM Radio's "On Broadway" channel playing music of the stage & screen and interviewing Show Biz legends (Mon-Fri 9am-3pm ch 72). On Saturdays, she and the "aMAHzing" Seth Rudetsky co-host the "Dueling Divas". Fans of Howard Stern can hear her provide the occasional celebrity voice on his Sirius morning show. Off Broadway she played the title role in Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, and Marriage and A Broadway Diva Christmas. At The York Theatre she performed in Jerry's Girls and the coveted (yes COVETED!) Joann Worley track in The Mad Show as well as the Lanie Kazan role in My Favorite Year. She's appeared in many incarnations of The A Train Plays, The 24 Hour Plays, and many glorious Project Shaws. Her cabaret show Great Dames has won the New York Bistro & Nitelife Awards and has played NYC, Los Angeles, London, South Africa & beyond. There's No Bizness Like Snow Bizness her holiday show has been a seasonal staple in NYC since 2008. She's performed in that "cutie patootie" John McD's Cabaret Corner on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and sung in many major NYC venues & cruiseships including Birdland, Feinsteins/54 Below, The Iridium, The Metropolitan Room, The Algonquin, The Laurie Beechman, Avery Fisher Hall, Don't Tell Mamas...and the QE2...AND she's performed for President & Mrs. Clinton (playing a singing Hillary!). Fans of "The Sopranos" may recognize her as Mrs. Bobby Baccala (4 scenes, 5 lines ... dead. BUT he loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti!). She has many popular comic videos on YouTube including some posted by drunk fans filming with iPhones on nights that she wasn't "camera ready" but she forgives them because it's all about the looooooooove... and the musical comedy. dammit. Her "Shit Liza Says" videos are widely popular.



THURSDAY, JUNE 16



LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE

GR42 Residency

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

Your favorite BroadwayWorld-Award Winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge -- a monthly LIVE talk show at the Green Room 42! Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!



FRIDAY, JUNE 17



CAITLIN KINNUNEN & ISABELLE MCCALLA

Babe!

Tony nominee of Broadway's The Prom

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Babe! reunites Tony nominee CAITLIN KINUNNEN and ISABELLE MCCALLA, who became best babes during their run in The Prom on Broadway. Join them for a night of sensible show tunes, questionable arrangements of pop songs, and occasional witty banter. No matter where the night goes, you'll get a glimpse into their "Unruly Hearts" and take comfort in the fact that you're not the only weird one out there.

CAITLIN KINNUNEN received a Tony nomination for originating the lead role of 'Emma' in The Prom on Broadway. She was a series lead in The CW pilot Our Ladies of Brooklyn last season. Other film/TV credits include Younger, The Knick, The Intern, Sweet Little Lies, It's Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin and Law & Order: SVU. Other Broadway credits: The Bridges of Madison County, Spring Awakening. Regional: DR2 Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Weston Playhouse, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre and Seattle Children's Theatre.

ISABELLE MCCALLA starred on Broadway in The Prom. She made her Broadway debut as Jasmine in Aladdin after originating the role in the national tour and again in Disney's upcoming film of the show. Regional credits include Clue and Beehive at Paper Mill Playhouse, Fly at La Jolla Playhouse and Footloose at The Kennedy Center. Television: Extrapolations (AppleTV+), And Just Like That (HBO Max), Law and Order (NBC) and Bull (CBS).



GRINDR THE OPERA

An Unauthorized Parody

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

GRINDR The Opera puts the most notorious gay hook-up app into the exaggerated world of opera. With musical styles ranging from baroque to contemporary pop, GRINDR The Opera is a daring, humorous look at the changing landscape of gay relationships, and the greatest catalyst for the shift: GRINDR.

Though the opera lives in the world of parody, it touches on some very serious, hot-button issues that exist in the gay community as it transitions into a time of wider acceptance and easy access to opportunities of both romance and lust to be sated.

The Iconoclast Theatre Collective was created in 2020 as a call to creative arms, a genre-defying bolt of lightning in the dark. We use theatricalized musical storytelling on and off the stage, breaking barriers and exploring new mediums in order to foster community and generate timely, resonant work. The founding members are Rachel Klein (Off Broadway Direction: Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days) Andy Peterson (Broadway's Tootsie) and Erik Ransom (recipient of the 2019 Offie award for Best New Musical.) Recent ITC projects include The Songs of Fiveboro live at Green Room 42 and the twelve episode hit musical audio series epic, The World to Come, which is available wherever podcasts can be found.

TOSOS Mission Statement: As NYC's oldest and longest-producing LGBTQIA+ theater company, The Other Side of Silence (TOSOS) is dedicated to an honest and open exploration of the life experience and cultural sensibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in the present day and to preserving and promoting our literary past in a determined effort to keep our theatrical heritage alive.



SATURDAY, JUNE 18



VASTHY & FRIENDS

What Freedom Means to Me!

Family Friendly Broadway Brunch

12:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

At Vasthy and Friends our main goal is make every child feel seen. We interact and speak to them directly. We bring them on stage. There is everything from poetry, music, dance and story telling. This show will celebrate Juneteenth and Pride. And how both holidays celebrate a type of Freedom. We will learn about black figures, have some fun video segments, and pay homage to LBGTQ+ youth that are making a difference right now!

A home for fun children's content featuring eight time Broadway actress, VASTHY MOMPOINT, and her amazingly talented friends! Every interactive show is full of song, dance, and joy as kids stay active with snippets of actual Broadway choreography taught by musical theater performers, sing along to original children's songs from the forthcoming Vasthy & Friends album, learn about diverse world cultures through our Beyond Your Backyard segments, and engage with the arts & kid-friendly artists in a way like no other!

VASTHY MOMPOINT (Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins), MASON GRANGER (producer of Get Lit Youth Poetry), GILBERT BAILEY (Book of Mormon, Beetlejuice, Scottsboro boys), FERNELL HOGAN (The Prom and upcoming Broadway show Kimberly Akimbo)



CAITLIN KINNUNEN & ISABELLE MCCALLA

Babe!

Tony nominee of Broadway's The Prom

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Babe! reunites Tony nominee CAITLIN KINUNNEN and ISABELLE MCCALLA, who became best babes during their run in The Prom on Broadway. Join them for a night of sensible show tunes, questionable arrangements of pop songs, and occasional witty banter. No matter where the night goes, you'll get a glimpse into their "Unruly Hearts" and take comfort in the fact that you're not the only weird one out there.

CAITLIN KINNUNEN received a Tony nomination for originating the lead role of 'Emma' in The Prom on Broadway. She was a series lead in The CW pilot Our Ladies of Brooklyn last season. Other film/TV credits include Younger, The Knick, The Intern, Sweet Little Lies, It's Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin and Law & Order: SVU. Other Broadway credits: The Bridges of Madison County, Spring Awakening. Regional: DR2 Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Weston Playhouse, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre and Seattle Children's Theatre.

ISABELLE MCCALLA starred on Broadway in The Prom. She made her Broadway debut as Jasmine in Aladdin after originating the role in the national tour and again in Disney's upcoming film of the show. Regional credits include Clue and Beehive at Paper Mill Playhouse, Fly at La Jolla Playhouse and Footloose at The Kennedy Center. Television: Extrapolations (AppleTV+), And Just Like That (HBO Max), Law and Order (NBC) and Bull (CBS).



DAVID SISCO

Sing Happy

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

DAVID SISCO is finally ready to do something he hasn't done in almost 20 years: stand center stage by himself and sing. Well, he's mostly ready. Through an eclectic and entertaining mix of musical theatre, jazz, and original songs, David explores how anyone can overcome the false narratives they once embraced and claim their rightful place in the world. This performance is dedicated to his students.

DAVID SISCO is adjunct voice faculty at NYU Steinhardt and regularly lectures nationally and internationally. He is the Founder and President of ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com and has co-authored two books with business partner Laura Josepher: Mastering College Musical Theatre Auditions and Performing in Contemporary Musicals. As a performer, David has been seen on many the major cabaret stages in New York, performing with Alexandra Foucard as Comes Love Duo or with longtime lyricist Tom Gualtieri, presenting their own work. He is also an award-winning composer, music directs, and loves arranging and orchestrating music.



MONDAY, JUNE 20



AT THIS PERFORMANCE...

GR42 Residency

Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies, & Alternates performing their favorite songs

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

AT THIS PERFORMANCE ... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Broadway's Standbys and Understudies. STEPHEN DEANGELIS continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of At This Performance ... at The Green Room 42. Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. At This Performance ... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1037 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4894 roles in 539 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Heidi Blickenstaff, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, Matt Doyle, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Kyle Dean Massey, Rory O'Malley, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Rockwell, Sarah Stiles and Jessica Vosk.



CAITLIN KINNUNEN & ISABELLE MCCALLA

Babe!

Tony nominee of Broadway's The Prom

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Babe! reunites Tony nominee CAITLIN KINUNNEN and ISABELLE MCCALLA, who became best babes during their run in The Prom on Broadway. Join them for a night of sensible show tunes, questionable arrangements of pop songs, and occasional witty banter. No matter where the night goes, you'll get a glimpse into their "Unruly Hearts" and take comfort in the fact that you're not the only weird one out there.

CAITLIN KINNUNEN received a Tony nomination for originating the lead role of 'Emma' in The Prom on Broadway. She was a series lead in The CW pilot Our Ladies of Brooklyn last season. Other film/TV credits include Younger, The Knick, The Intern, Sweet Little Lies, It's Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin and Law & Order: SVU. Other Broadway credits: The Bridges of Madison County, Spring Awakening. Regional: DR2 Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Weston Playhouse, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Village Theatre and Seattle Children's Theatre.

ISABELLE MCCALLA starred on Broadway in The Prom. She made her Broadway debut as Jasmine in Aladdin after originating the role in the national tour and again in Disney's upcoming film of the show. Regional credits include Clue and Beehive at Paper Mill Playhouse, Fly at La Jolla Playhouse and Footloose at The Kennedy Center. Television: Extrapolations (AppleTV+), And Just Like That (HBO Max), Law and Order (NBC) and Bull (CBS).



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22



RYAN FROSTIG'S HIGHER LOVE!

A Pop Fantasia on Queer Themes

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Is there something greater than love? Can we achieve it? Join RYAN FROSTIG for a joyful musical journey into the heart of it all as we explore what it means to love, to lose, to grieve, and to grow. An homage to the most iconic pop artists of all-time (Madonna, Cher, Céline, to name a few), the evening will feature fresh arrangements of some of your favorite bops, lesser-known tunes that slap, and a heaping helping of humor to keep it fun and funky. Ryan, on vocals, is joined by co-creator KYLE BRANZEL on keys, guest vocalist NATALIE RANDALL, the Higher Love Choir, plus a seriously bangin' band. Experience the healing of a higher love this Pride Month to rejuvenate your soul.

RYAN FROSTIG is a Brooklyn-based performing artist who believes in equality for all, student loan forgiveness and bagels that are NOT toasted. He has performed all over NYC, from La Mama and The Wild Project where he was featured in experimental musicals "Requiem" and "Trees" with acclaimed performance artist MUR, to Carnegie Hall and The Barclays Center, where he sang as a member of The New York City Gay Men's Chorus featuring powerhouse performers such as Chita Rivera and Demi Lovato. His play, "Double Penny" (which he wrote and starred in) premiered at Dixon Place as part of the 25th anniversary season of Hot Fest, their annual LGBTQIA+ Arts Festival. Ryan was most recently seen at The Duplex in his one man show, "Defying F*ggotry"; for which he also collaborated with his fabulous musical director and longtime creative collaborator, Kyle Branzel. Ryan is thrilled and endlessly grateful to be performing on stage again in front of a live audience alongside such talented artists. Lots of love to his partner Paul, his dog Bodhi and his Rainbow Mama!



KEV BERRY IS DIANA THE MUSICAL

People Died at Stonewall for THIS?!

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

After a sold-out engagement in February, KEV BERRY returns to Green Room 42 with an updated script and his trusty arsenal of caftans!

In KEV BERRY IS DIANA THE MUSICAL, the titular Berry performs his love letter to the biggest surprise of 2021, the titular Musical, in the only way he knows how: with a chaotic British-ish accent. Revel in the demented lunacy as he tries to avoid a cease-and-desist from Jeanna de Waal and tell the story of Lady Diana Spencer, as it really happened, using the songs of Diana the Musical.

This one has a twist...he knows all his lyrics this time...

KEV BERRY is a New York-based playwright, performer, and life of the party. His work, both as a writer and a performer, has been seen at The Tank, Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, 3-Legged Dog, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Judson Memorial Church, HERE Arts Center, New York Live Arts, the New Ohio Theatre, The Duplex, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, Dixon Place, The Brick Theater, Access Theater, Littlefield, The 9 Studios, Otto's Shrunken Head, The Cobra Club, Skidmore College, and across the harsh North Country of upstate New York. Kev is an Associate Artist at The Tank, the September 2018 Artist-in-Residence at Judson Memorial Church, a 2017 Artist-in-Residence with Fresh Ground Pepper, a January 2019 resident with Hot Bread, a 2019-2020 INKubator Resident Playwright at Art House Productions, and the former Artistic Associate at 3LD. He was an inaugural member of the Fresh Ground Pepper Process Accountability Lab. Alongside his collaborative partner and director Alex Tobey, he was a 2019-2020 Full Access Resident Artist with Access Theater. Kev formerly served as the curator and producer of the series Fast and Furious: Rapid Responses to Current Events at The Tank. His play Peter was a Semi-Finalist for the Princess Grace Award in 2019, and a Semi-Finalist for the Playwrights Realm Writing Fellowship in 2020. He was the recipient of a Pet Project Grant from Jeremy O. Harris and The Bushwick Starr. In 2021, he was a recipient of a NYFA City Artist Corps Grant.



FRIDAY, JUNE 24



DONNA VIVINO

Confessions of a Broadway Baby From Broadway's Original Les Miserables

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The engaging DONNA VIVINO is a child star gone good. Having originated the role of Young Cosette on Broadway in Les Miserables she has since gone on to play other iconic roles on Broadway including Elphaba in Wicked and Grizabella in Cats. After quarantining in rural Maine and hanging with farmers who have never even heard of musical theatre or the word diva she is back in NYC and spilling all the tea about her life both on and off Broadway. Also...she belts all the Broadway hits and infuses her comedic impersonation into her stories all in an intimate setting.

DONNA VIVINO is thrilled to make her Green Room 42 solo show debut! She was most recently seen in the national tour revival of "Cats" as Grizabella which closed March 2020 due to the pandemic. Donna made her Broadway debut at age 8 as the original Young Cosette in "Les Miserables" and is on the original cast recording. She performed Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway, previously starring in the role on the 1st National Tour. Other Broadway credits include: "Martin Short - Fame Becomes Me", "Hairspray", "Saturday Night Fever". Favorite roles in include Diana Goodman in "Next to Normal" (BRT), "Finks" (San Francisco Theatre Critics Circle Nomination Best Actress in a Play), Mary Flynn in "Merrily We Roll Along" starring opposite Wayne Brady and directed by Michael Arden (LA Ovation Theatre Nomination Best Actress in a Musical), Serena Maxwell on the streaming series "Submissions Only". Donna's solo album "Beautiful Dreamer" can be found on itunes and Amazon. She has performed her solo shows to sold out audiences all of the world including 54 Below, Birdland, Iridium Club all in NYC, Disney Cruise Lines and the Hippodrome Casino London. She has performed with the Florida Symphony Orchestra and the Nova Scotia Symphony. Donna is also an accomplished vocal and acting coach with her private studio at Broadway-Unlimited.com . She has traveled and worked in 48 states and 4 countries and currently resides in the NYC after spending 18 pandemic months living in rural Maine.



GRINDR THE OPERA

An Unauthorized Parody

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

GRINDR The Opera puts the most notorious gay hook-up app into the exaggerated world of opera. With musical styles ranging from baroque to contemporary pop, GRINDR The Opera is a daring, humorous look at the changing landscape of gay relationships, and the greatest catalyst for the shift: GRINDR.

Though the opera lives in the world of parody, it touches on some very serious, hot-button issues that exist in the gay community as it transitions into a time of wider acceptance and easy access to opportunities of both romance and lust to be sated.

The Iconoclast Theatre Collective was created in 2020 as a call to creative arms, a genre-defying bolt of lightning in the dark. We use theatricalized musical storytelling on and off the stage, breaking barriers and exploring new mediums in order to foster community and generate timely, resonant work. The founding members are Rachel Klein (Off Broadway Direction: Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days) Andy Peterson (Broadway's Tootsie) and Erik Ransom (recipient of the 2019 Offie award for Best New Musical.) Recent ITC projects include The Songs of Fiveboro live at Green Room 42 and the twelve episode hit musical audio series epic, The World to Come, which is available wherever podcasts can be found.

TOSOS Mission Statement: As NYC's oldest and longest-producing LGBTQIA+ theater company, The Other Side of Silence (TOSOS) is dedicated to an honest and open exploration of the life experience and cultural sensibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in the present day and to preserving and promoting our literary past in a determined effort to keep our theatrical heritage alive.



SATURDAY, JUNE 25



RYAN FROSTIG'S HIGHER LOVE!

A Pop Fantasia on Queer Themes

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Is there something greater than love? Can we achieve it? Join RYAN FROSTIG for a joyful musical journey into the heart of it all as we explore what it means to love, to lose, to grieve, and to grow. An homage to the most iconic pop artists of all-time (Madonna, Cher, Céline, to name a few), the evening will feature fresh arrangements of some of your favorite bops, lesser-known tunes that slap, and a heaping helping of humor to keep it fun and funky. Ryan, on vocals, is joined by co-creator KYLE BRANZEL on keys, guest vocalist NATALIE RANDALL, the Higher Love Choir, plus a seriously bangin' band. Experience the healing of a higher love this Pride Month to rejuvenate your soul.

RYAN FROSTIG is a Brooklyn-based performing artist who believes in equality for all, student loan forgiveness and bagels that are NOT toasted. He has performed all over NYC, from La Mama and The Wild Project where he was featured in experimental musicals "Requiem" and "Trees" with acclaimed performance artist MUR, to Carnegie Hall and The Barclays Center, where he sang as a member of The New York City Gay Men's Chorus featuring powerhouse performers such as Chita Rivera and Demi Lovato. His play, "Double Penny" (which he wrote and starred in) premiered at Dixon Place as part of the 25th anniversary season of Hot Fest, their annual LGBTQIA+ Arts Festival. Ryan was most recently seen at The Duplex in his one man show, "Defying F*ggotry"; for which he also collaborated with his fabulous musical director and longtime creative collaborator, Kyle Branzel. Ryan is thrilled and endlessly grateful to be performing on stage again in front of a live audience alongside such talented artists. Lots of love to his partner Paul, his dog Bodhi and his Rainbow Mama!



THE MUSIC OF BEN CAPLAN

Songs for You

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

In this new series created and produced by musical theater writer BEN CAPLAN, Songs for You gives performers the opportunity to create new songs specifically tailored for them. The idea behind each original song performed in Songs for You comes directly from the person singing it. From style to content to genre, nothing is off limits as Caplan writes personalized material for some of your favorite performers!

BEN CAPLAN is a musical theater writer, orchestrator, and music director. A graduate of NYU Tisch's drama program, Ben debuted his music with his concert Geeks, Misfits, and Nobodies followed by an evening featuring selections from his debut musical, I Don't Want to Talk About About It. Prior to the pandemic, Ben was selected to be a featured artist for the Broadway's Future Songbook Series at Lincoln Center which was highlighted by a concert of his music at the Bruno Walter Auditorium in January 2020. Most recently, Ben premiered his newest song cycle, Heart of the Moment, an evening of songs about romantic love. Ben's work has been showcased by artists ranging from Tony Award® winning actors to some of Broadway's best and brightest emerging performers.



SUNDAY, JUNE 26



KRISTEN SEGGIO

Sutton Songbook

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

KRISTEN SEGGIO makes her solo show debut at The Green Room 42! Kristen will share stories and songs interconnected to Broadway's #1 leading lady Sutton Foster. As Kristen goes down the rabbit hole of Sutton's unbelievable career, she discovers what it is about the mega star that has kept her fully obsessed since seeing Thoroughly Modern Millie at the age of 5! Kristen will be joined on stage with her musical director Joey Joseph. Directed by MARC TUMMINELLI

KRISTEN SEGGIO is absolutely thrilled to be debuting her solo show here at The Green Room 42. Regional: Katherine in Newsies (WPPAC), Amneris U/S in Aida (John W Engeman Theatre), Silly Girl in Beauty and the Beast (WPPAC), Swing in 90210: The Musical (Broadway Playhouse, Chicago). Favorite roles: Campbell in Bring It On (52nd St. 5 Angels Theatre) and Lucy in Jekyll & Hyde. Proud graduate of CAP21 NYC.



CARLA R. STEWART

Revelation

From The Color Purple and Tina the Musical on Broadway

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

We all often wonder," who am I, why am I here?" well by vocation I'm an actor and the saying goes art imitates life and while I've played many roles and gotten to know many characters, bringing them to life, I've struggled with discovering my personal identity, as the BELOVED. In this show we will take journey through life, with its many ebbs and flows confront those unwanted friends, fear doubt shame...and celebrate the invitation to living life as the (BE)LOVE[D] embracing grace and unconditional love, just BE and then you will know LOVE and live life free as the BELOVED!

Using musical stylings of gospel, r&b, musical theatre original and cover tunes.

CARLA R STEWART hails from The Windy City, Chicago! She moved to the Concrete Jungle in '09 to study acting ( Musical Theatre) at AMDA, graduated '11. Stewart's credits include OBC Tony, Emmy, Grammy revival of The Color Purple, she continued on with show touring as Shug Avery. Stewart is currently on broadway in Tina, the Tina Turner Musical (OBC) other credits include If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be A Mother Fucker ( Voice of The River), Ghost the Musical U.S. tour (Oda Mae Brown) TV credits FBI 9( Detective Brandy Rivers) Wu Tang An American Saga (actress Bernice) Stewart is proud to say she wrote and presented her first one woman show, Truth Be Told, in 2017 in new york. As the journey continues Stewart gives thanks to God and is deeply grateful for the love and support of her family, To God be the glory!



MONDAY, JUNE 27



DISABLED & DOWN CENTER

Featuring Disabled Performers...

Brennan Srisirikul, Fred Scheff, Rachel Handler, Nicholas Vivar and more

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

DISABLED AND DOWN CENTER is a one night cabaret where incredible talent will be singing iconic songs/playing iconic roles from musical theatre and more. The goal of DISABLED AND DOWN CENTER is to showcase talent in roles that they are perfect for but where we have yet to see them played, at least in a well known production, by a disabled performer.

BRENNAN SRISIRIKUL (he/him) - Born in Bangkok, Thailand, and diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at birth, Brennan is a singer, actor, speaker and a certified personal trainer. Brennan also works at local Boston Hospital. He is proudly disabled and uses a wheelchair and forearm crutches to ambulate. Favorite stage credits include: Pillowman, Breaking the Code and Titanic, the Musical. Film/TV: Yuna's Lunch, The Rhode Show. Music videos: "Sticks and Stones" (Atlantic Theatre Company). Dance: The GIMP Project (Heidi Latsky Dance/Rodger Williams University). Brennan has also performed his solo show In My Own Little Corner at the Ocean State Theatre Company, the Courthouse Center for the Arts, the University of Rhode Island, the Martha's Vineyard Playhouse, and the Metropolitan Room in New York City. If you listen close enough, you can hear Brennan's voice on the track "No Time at All" from the new Broadway cast recording of Pippin alongside Tony award-winner Andrea Martin. Brennan received his B.A. in Theatre with a concentration in Musical Theatre from Rhode Island College. As a motivational speaker, Brennan has spoken at numerous conferences, schools, corporations, and events around New England and as far as Hawaii. When not performing, teaching or speaking, Brennan can be found strength training, listening to podcasts, cooking, talking with friends, traveling, and singing around his house. He holds a certification in Personal Training from the National Academy of Sports Medicine He is represented by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin and Associates and Bohemia Group.



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29



BILLY ANDERSON & DANNY KATZ

The Michelle Kwan Tribute Show

Celebrating America's Most Decorated Skater

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

BILLY ANDERSON and DANNY KATZ celebrated 19 years of shows in January at Green Room 42. In each show, they have had a "Michelle Kwan Moment." For the first time ever, the duo will perform a show exclusively devoted to America's Most Decorated Figure Skater. The show will include songs that Kwan skated to in her illustrious career, as well as songs inspired by what she has achieved both on and off the ice. Anderson has traveled to figure skating events across America and Europe and has extensive knowledge to share about the sport, and about the athlete with whom he cherishes the most. Join in for a very unique cabaret experience, to celebrate the 9-time National, and 5-time World Champion, Michelle Kwan. It will be KWANTASTIC!

BILLY ANDERSON is both a Nightlife Fixture and Daytime Accountant who crunches numbers from 9 to 5 before hitting the stage to belt 9 to 5. Anderson grew up in New England where he performed in various local productions of musicals, and since moving to New York City, has created, conceived, written, directed, and performed thirteen solo cabaret shows. Anderson puts a unique and dramatic spin on the many covers he performs while also peppering in his own original compositions. Earlier this year, Anderson made his Green Room 42 stage debut in "Cabaret Insurrection,", which celebrated the nineteen-year anniversary of his first solo cabaret performance while also tackling the emotional trauma of his first performance since the pandemic started.

DANNY KATZ has musical directed ten of Anderson's solo shows, and is himself a singer/songwriter with seven studio albums.



THURSDAY, JUNE 30



THE LIGHT EFFECT

A New Original Musical by Desi Oakley

Featuring Erika Henningsen, Christiani Pitts, Macy Schmidt & The Broadway Sinfoniett

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The Light Effect is a new original musical about a young woman in New York City whose life changes when she discovers that she has a superpower to see individuals who are silently experiencing suicidal ideation; in the process, she illuminates their unique worth by reminding them that they're enough.

Featuring DESI OAKLEY, ERIKA HENNINGSEN, CHRISTIANI PITTS, MACY SCHMIDT, and THE BROADWAY SINFONIETTA

The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Our staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.

Food & Beverage Voucher

While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.

ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.

Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.