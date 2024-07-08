CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE HAPPY BIRTHDAY EDITION! Comes to Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classic Whitney: Alive!, the critically acclaimed hit solo show from Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood, returns to Joe's Pub on Whitney Houston's 61st Birthday, Friday, August 9th at 9:30PM, with CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE HAPPY BIRTHDAY EDITION! Kirkwood and Musical Director, Drew Wutke, are thrilled to bring Classic Whitney back home to NYC for the first time in a year with a show celebrating the Heavenly Birthday of the Diva known to the world as THE VOICE. Classic Whitney: The Happy Birthday Edition will serve up a delicious one-night only celebration of the Diva's greatest hits, with the return of Gary, Cissy, Bette, Bobby Brown, as well as a few of Whitney's favorite special guests. Backed by the five-piece Classic Whitney Alive Band, August 9th will surely be a party to remember! Come celebrate the birth and legacy of our Queen of the Night, Whitney Houston!

Kevin Smith Kirkwood appeared as the Referee Angel in the NYC return of Kinky Boots the Musical, and most recently as Sebastian in Disney's The Little Mermaid at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle. After performing in the entire Broadway run of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, Kirkwood was seen on television in The CW's “Katy Keene,” and also appeared as a featured performer in the 2019 WORLD PRIDE PARADE on the Procter & Gamble float as Whitney Houston.

After playing to packed houses at The Cutting Room and Joe's Pub, being featured on NBC TV, and being hailed as a "Critics' Pick" by Time Out New York, Kirkwood again channels the voice, look and spirit of the late icon Whitney Houston as she ascends from the choir of heaven and inhabits the body of Kirkwood to perform renditions of special live concert arrangements of hits from the diva's incredible catalog. Kirkwood has performed CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! around the world on Atlantis Cruises and even a command performance at Whitney's estate. The show was hailed as "pitch perfect" by The Huffington Post, with BroadwayWorld.com calling it "thrilling" adding "Kirkwood's good-natured performance delivered Whitney at her best." According to Washington Square News, "to say that Kevin Smith Kirkwood dazzled as Whitney Houston would be an understatement. You couldn't take your eyes off of him!"

Classic Whitney will be presented at JOE'S PUB at The Public Theater. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. . For tickets – which cost $40 – call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit joespub.com, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.

