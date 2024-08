Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Chaotic Cabaret: Doggy Style" will take place on 27th September - A Unique Dog-Friendly Experience!

The show will take place at Riverside Studios, offering a lively evening of entertainment where both humans and their canine companions can enjoy the performances together.

You can find more details about the event here: Chaotic Cabaret: Doggy Style at Riverside Studios.

