Buy Tickets For Kathryn Allison in Women of The Wings Volume 4 At 54 Below

Kathryn Allison will join Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Aug. 20, 2022  

Kathryn Allison is a Broadway performer, content creator and recording artist. Her long-awaited debut solo album Something Real was released in February 2019. Her debut single "Real Love" by Mary J. Blige is now available on all platforms. Other credits include: Company, Wicked, and Aladdin on Broadway. TV/Film/Recordings: John Cameron Mitchell's Anthem; Homunculus, Loveville High, Our Cartoon President, Elementary, and the Bachelorette. B.F.A. from Ithaca College.

Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers will feature the work of Nico Juber, Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Madeline Myers, with performances by Samantha Massell and Carolina Rial - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.


MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.


