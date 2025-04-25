Burlesque Star Artisan Darkly to Co-Host This Week's STAGE TIME: AFTER DARK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STAGE TIME is continuing its signature late-night show, Stage Time: After Dark. Every Saturday at 11:45 pm at the iconic Slipper Room, STAGE TIME: After Dark delivers a dazzling lineup of Broadway stars, legendary drag artists, burlesque icons, cutting-edge stand-ups, and awe-inspiring circus performers.

This week's lineup brings a sizzling mix of talent and thrills! Artina Darkly heats up the room with sultry burlesque that's as mysterious as it is mesmerizing. Fogo keeps the crowd on the edge of their seats, and Zilla delivers razor-sharp comedy with wit that bites and timing that kills. Dia Bolique teases and tantalizes with burlesque that's equal parts danger and delight. Serenity takes to the air with hoops in hand in a gravity-defying aerial act. Maria Topcatt storms the stage with fierce drag and disco diva energy, commanding the spotlight with every strut. And Jack Sullivan brings the suspense, escaping chains, boxes, and expectations in a pulse-pounding finale. As always, Summer Reign lights up the stage as our sensational Go-Go empress!

This week's show is set to be a true spectacle, blending the best of burlesque, magic, aerial acrobatics, and high-energy beats. Whether you're looking for jaw-dropping talent, sultry performances, or a night of non-stop entertainment, STAGE TIME: After Dark delivers. Get ready for an evening full of surprises, unforgettable acts, and electrifying performances from some of the finest talents in NYC. You never know what surprises the night will bring-don't miss out on this wild and thrilling showcase!

With STAGE TIME: After Dark, Adzima brings the spirit of classic Vaudeville into the 21st century. "We wanted to create a space where the best New York nightlife could collide-where Broadway meets the underground, where high art meets high camp," says Adzima. "You never know who might take the stage next."

With multiple monthly productions, including STAGE TIME with PJ Adzima on Monday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m., STAGE TIME has established itself as NYC's premier variety show experience. It draws industry insiders, nightlife aficionados, and adventurous audiences looking for an unforgettable night out. STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, offering flexible options to suit your schedule and artistic goals.

