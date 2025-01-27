Bryce Edwards Returns to Birdland Jazz Club in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birdland Jazz Club will present the return of crooning troubadour and nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards in “The Frivolity Hour” on Monday, February 24 at 7:00 PM. After several sold-out shows, the venue welcomes him back for an encore performance by popular demand. Once more, Bryce will share his original brand of hot traditional jazz and early 20th century popular music, playing all the lush serenades and delightful novelties you never knew you wanted to hear. Leading a team of extraordinary jazzmen Scott Ricketts on cornet, Ricky Alexander on clarinet and alto saxophone, Conal Fowkes on piano, and Jay Rattman on bass saxophone, Edwards revels in the amazing sounds both hot and sweet that made the twenties roar. There is a $35 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

“Let’s be clear: this kid is going places,” raved Theater Pizzazz. BroadwayWorld called the show “Non-stop fun. The cheekily-titled ‘Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour’ valiantly and victoriously brings back vintage vaudeville with vim and vigor.” According to noted writer James Gavin, “Edwards replicates the vocal and sartorial style, facial expressions, body language, and humor of 1920s male singers, notably Ted Lewis, to such an astonishing degree that I sat there wondering how this could ever have happened.”

Bryce Edwards recently made his Jazz at Lincoln Center debut on opening night of the 35th annual Mabel Mercer Foundation Cabaret Convention. A unique vocalist that takes equal cues from the crooners and soft singers of the late 1920s and early ‘30s and from the bombastic voices of the earlier, acoustic phonograph era, he is also an instrumentalist who plays banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, and mandolin in the modernistic jazz idiom. Edwards channels his passion into reviving some of that long lost intangible quality of the Jazz Age and igniting interest in an all too often overlooked era of music that, despite being a century old, still bubbles with humor, beauty, and often a defiant youthful energy. He brings his singular verve and sensibility to songs made famous by great artists such as Cliff Edwards, Ted Lewis, Jack Teagarden, Rudy Vallée, and Bing Crosby. Steeped in jazz age novelty, Edwards takes frivolity very seriously, and vows to entertain his audience or die trying.

As a sideman, he appears with various traditional jazz bands such as Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society, Buck and a Quarter, and the Rivertown Vintage Jazz Band. He is a regular guest on Susie Mosher’s “The Lineup,” has appeared with Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, and is a fan favorite at Jim Caruso’s “Cast Party.” Edwards writes and records original music and lyrics for the serialized radio dramas “The Town with No Name” and “The Forgotten.” He also provides and performs original songs for Ayun Halliday’s hit variety show, “Necromancers of the Public Domain.” Bryce is a member of “The Wayfaring Strangers,” a troupe led by Greg Kotis (Urinetown’s librettist and lyricist) that performs improvised bluegrass musicals, and appears regularly at The PIT. He played a young Taylor Mac in the original New York Theatre Workshop reading of The Fre. Catch Bryce in the independent film, The Seasons, winner of the Hamilton New York International Film Festival in 2023. Bryce is also an award-winning fine artist and working freelance illustrator. He graduated summa cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University, class of 2021, with a BFA in classical acting and minor in studio art.

Comments