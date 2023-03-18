Broadway's D. Sabella to Bring AMANDA RECKONWITH to Pangea Beginning in April

International sensation and Broadway legend in her own mind, Amanda Reckonwith performs in concert at PANGEA, razzle-dazzling with high comedy and even higher notes!

Once a lyric soprano, Amanda Reckonwith reached international stardom on both Broadway, and Opera stages around the globe, before settling down (way down) to marry, have children, raise them, and have them eventually leave her (they all do). Now known to the world as her generation's most beloved "Spento" soprano (aka "belter"). Amanda returns to stage, ready once again to take the musical world by storm, or force if needed!

JOIN her as she regales, assails, and decimates some of Broadway's greatest hits. It's an evening you're not likely to forget... try as you might.

CONCEIVED, WRITTEN, DIRECTED AND PERFORMED BY DAVID SABELLA

MORE ABOUT AMANDA RECKONWITH

Amanda Reckonwith first came to prominence as the first soprano ever to perform a the highly controversial (and completely naked) staging of Lucia di Lammermoor, at the Baths of Caracalla (where she made quite a splash). Famed pianist Liberace was at the baths that night and immediately took her under his wing, introducing her to the world on his television program, where she holds the record for the most appearances, 77 times!

From there she was noticed by the avant-garde opera director Peter Sellout, who cast her in his updated staging's of Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutti, Le Nozze di Figaro, and Don Giovanni (once again, naked). Her rise in opera continued as she performed in opera houses and concert halls throughout the United States, South America, Great Britain, Spain, The Netherlands, West Berlin, and the Eastern-Bloc (when those things existed); And, with such legendary artists as soprano Vera Galupe-Borszkh, and tenor Juan Pondalinguini. She excelled in roles like Aida, Butterfly, Arianna Lecouvreur, and Lakme. However, fame was cut short when Amanda met and married her first husband, millionaire Jamie Ferdinand Castro, who, soon after their honeymoon, was arrested, and convicted, as one of Columbia's most notorious drug lords.

Returning to the opera and concert stage (after the Castro years), Amanda appeared several times at both Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, most notably under the baton of P.D.Q Bach. Her career seemed on the rise again when she was tapped for the Broadway "Bus and Truck" of CHICAGO, the Musical; starring in that show at four different NYC theaters (NY City Center, The Richard Rogers, The Schubert, and The Ambassador), and with countless luminaries of the Broadway, television and cinematic worlds.

Subsequent marriages, and several children later, proved too much for Amanda, who suddenly retired from both singing, and public life. Becoming a recluse (and sharing only the occasional high-tea/diet fad/fashion tip with friend and heiress Edith Bouvier Beale) the ensuing years are unchronicled and shrouded in mystery, making her one of "Time-less" magazine's "Most Intriguing people" of the century.

Now, (legally allowed to return to stage) after a 25-year retirement/rest cure, (and possible incarceration) Amanda is considered her generation's most beloved "Spento" soprano, (otherwise known on Broadway as a "belter," although she prefers the term "Mixologist"). And, like so many "Spentos" before her, she is now performing Great American Songbook favorites (as only she can). Touring the world with her partner in music, Maestro Marco Carouomo, she continues to decimate both her competition, and her audiences, with her unique interpretations of Broadway, Great American Songbook, and Popular favorites. www.amandareckonwith.com

ABOUT DAVID SABELLA (Amanda)

David Sabella may be best known for his years on Broadway in the musical CHICAGO, and as an internationally recognized countertenor whom Luciano Pavarotti publicly declared as "Excellent, not good, excellent!" He is an award-winning singer & actor who is cited, along with colleagues David Daniels, Brian Asawa, and Mark Crayton, as one of the originators of the "American countertenor sound," and the only one working in the popular music genres of Broadway, Pop, and Great American Songbook.

Sabella began his professional performance career as a member of the now legendary all-male opera comedy troupe "La Gran Scena," conceived by and starring Ira Siff. La Gran Scena was to opera what Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo was to ballet, spoofing all the great early and mid-century opera divas and great operatic scenes. In his time with the troupe Sabella was the inimitable "Mirella Frenzi" and sang arias/roles including Aida, Butterfly, Lakme, Semiramide, Sofie, and Adrianna Lecouvreur.

His 4+octave range also landed him opportunities in voice-over work for both Disney ("Teacher's Pet" with Nathan Lane), and Fox Animation ("Peter Pan and the Pirates" with Tim Curry) where he played the evil villainess "Frau Brumhilde Broomhandle" and terrorized Peter and the Neverland kids with the sheer decibel of her voice, singing comic selections from Die Walkure, Carmen and Aida. (YouTube Video of this cartoon here -> https://youtu.be/nIWzJD1c9so)

In 1995 Sabella made history as a winner of the Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition when Maestro Pavarotti, so moved by Sabella's performance, stopped him before the end of his audition to publicly declare "I don't have to hear to the end. This is excellent! Not good, excellent!" The first and only time this occurred in the history of the competition. Sabella was then propelled into an international career as a countertenor, singing roles like Julio Cesare, Oberon (Midsummer Night's Dream), Ottone (L'incoronazione di Poppea), and Prince Orlofsky (Die Fledermaus), as well as appearing at both Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall as a principle soloist on numerous occasions, including PDQ Bach's "Three Bargain-Counter Tenors."

On Broadway, Sabella originated the starring role of "Mary Sunshine" in the 1996 revival of CHICAGO with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Joel Grey. He remained in that show for the better part of ten years, both on Broadway and on the national tour (Las Vegas), and performed with a host of luminaries including Chita Rivera, Hall Linden, Melanie Griffith, Patrick Swayze, Linda Carter and Marilu Henner, just to name a few.

After leaving the Broadway production of CHICAGO in 2004, Sabella became a highly sought-after vocal coach and "Singing Voice Specialist" (SVS), working with medical teams to assist and retrain recovering singers after injury, illness or surgery. His highly seminal research on the "High Contemporary Belt" was published as part of the 52nd Conference of the National Association of Teachers of Singing, and lead to him being featured in "So You Want to Sing CCM," a textbook profiling 12 international teachers, credited with creating a new Contemporary Commercial Music pedagogy. Sabella is also the author (with Sue Matsuki) of "So You Want to Sing Cabaret," (2020, Rowman & Littlefield), the unequivocable urtext on the subject of small venue solo vocal performance.

Returning to performance in 2015, Sabella has performed in concert venues throughout the country including Jazz at Lincoln Center (Rose Hall), Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland Theater, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Urban Stages, Pangea, Judy's Chelsea, Don't Tell Mama and a seasonal residency at Incanto Vallarta (Puerto Vallarta). Since 2015 he has also starred Off-Broadway in Jules: The Julian Eltinge Story, and The Phillie Trilogy, for which he won the Fresh Fruit Festival award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play." He is also the 2022 MAC Award winner for "Major Male Artist," And is currently nominated once again for "Major Artist," 2023. www.davidsabella.com

ABOUT MARK HARTMAN (Music Director/Maestro Marco Carouomo)

Mark Hartman is a New York-based pianist, coach, conductor, arranger and composer working in theater, cabaret, and concerts around the world. Mark was the Associate Conductor of Sondheim On Sondheim and Avenue Q on Broadway. Off-Broadway, he was the Music Director for Pageant, Silence! The Musical, Ernest In Love, After The Ball (cast recording), Finian's Rainbow (w/ Melissa Errico, Malcolm Gets, Jonathan Freeman, also cast recording), and The Irish...and How They Got That Way (also Nat'l Tour), Avenue Q (Vineyard) and The Fantasticks (Sullivan St. and Orbach Theater productions). Also in New York, Mark was the Music Director for The Baker's Wife, Bajour, Greenwillow and NEO I (cast recording) at the York Theatre Company. In cabaret, Mark has enjoyed a long-time partnership with 11-time MAC Award winner Natalie Douglas. He is the music director for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Cabaret Conference and have appeared in all the major rooms in New York. He is a MAC and Bistro Award winner for Music Direction.



AMANDA RECKONWITH IN CONCERT @ PANGEA (3rd Saturday each Month, April - Dec, 2023)

April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug 19, Sept 16, Oct 21, Nov 18, Dec 16.

178 2nd Avenue (between 11th & 12th Street)

$25 Music Cover (Cash at the door) / $20 food/beverage min@person (credit cards accepted)

7pm (Dinner seating 6:15pm)

Reservation link: www.pangeanyc.com or call 212-995-0900