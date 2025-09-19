Broadway Super Swing Aaron Patterson to Present Debut Solo Show at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of Broadway's illustrious Super-Swings, Aaron Patterson (Ain't Too Proud, Hell's Kitchen) is coming to 54 Below with his debut solo show, Can I get a witness? Join Aaron as he musically weaves together lessons and blessings; from flamboyant fetus to graceful grown man. What began as a way to connect with God, Aaron now shares to confirm and encourage everyone in attendance, so bring something manifest. We will be knocking down Heaven's doors!

Under the Divine music direction of Jeff Huart you can expect crooning, belting, and good ol' ministry, all working together for a collective and familiar spiritual experience. Whether you've got something to shake off, a dream to manifest, or a soul that needs feeding, come, get your blessing, and witness greatness.

Aaron is an Atlanta native and proud alum of Tri-Cities High School. After obtaining his BFA for Musical Theatre at the Boston Conservatory(‘21), Aaron moved to NYC to begin his Broadway career in Ain't Too Proud. Since then you may have seen him in New York, New York! (OBC) or currently, in Hell's Kitchen (OBC). Aaron uses his passion for music movement and storytelling to be a reflection for audiences; that they may see themselves and leave changed!

Aaron Patterson in Can I Get A Witness? plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 17 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $68 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.