Broadway Sessions to Include Cast Members of BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ben Cameron’s long-running and award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday, September 4, for a late-night celebration of all things Broadway. The upcoming show will spotlight cast members from the Tony-nominated hit Buena Vista Social Club, performing directly after their evening curtain.

Scheduled to appear are Isa Antonetti, Wesley Wray, Da'Von T. Moody, Mel Semé, Ashley De La Rosa Anthony Santos, Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Martin Solá, and more. The night will also include performances by vocalists Michael Barge and Daphne Jones.

Known as the “musical theatre frat party,” Broadway Sessions blends showstopping vocals, audience games, ridiculous interviews, and an open mic for a one-of-a-kind Broadway nightlife experience. “This ain’t your grandad’s cabaret,” says host Ben Cameron—and with surprise guests often joining the fun, anything can happen.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly on Thursday nights at The Green Room 42 (inside the YOTEL at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street). Doors open at 9:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 (plus fees), and include a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome. Tickets and additional information available at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com