Broadway Sessions All Star Holiday Show is Back Next Week

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre LIVE in person this coming Thursday evening, December 16th.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.



This week Broadway Sessions celebrates the holiday season with the return of the epic annual All Star Holiday Show! Broadway favorites will gather to share their favorite "holiday" songs. Featuring Patrick Page (Hadestown), Paige Davis (Chicago), Bre Jackson (Book of Mormon, JC Superstar LIVE), Fergie Phillipe (Hamilton), Kennedy Caughell ( Great Comet, Wicked), Hannah Cruz (Hamilton), Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge), Nathan Lucrezio (Diana, Aladdin), Ellyn Marie Marsh (Kinky Boots), Javier Ignacio (Company, Side Show), Talya Rae Groves (Ain't Too Proud), Avionics Hoyles ( Bat Out of Hell), Jessica Hendy (Cats), composer Joel B New, Imari Hardon (Ave Q), Travis Kent (Disaster), Katryna Marttala and teenage vocal dynamo JJ Jenkins.



Following the performances an OPEN MIC party will commence. Sign up to sing will begin at 9:30 as doors open.

Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2018.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwaysessions.net for $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd street. Doors at 9:30pm. Showtime at 10pm. You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @bwaySessions and online at www.bencameron.nyc and www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com.



