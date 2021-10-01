Breanna Guiffrè to Debut EP At The Cutting Room

Join Breanna Guiffré for an intimate live music series featuring original music from her debut EP, GEMINI. Pulling from her musical theatre background and love of popular music, Breanna demands the stage with vivid storytelling intertwined with a genuine alto timbre. Fast on the keys, she'll keep you on the edge of your seat while she plays her more instrumentally demanding songs such as 'Uncover Me' and 'Stupid Little Love Song.' Canadian cabaret artist and actor, Andrew Morrisey, will open the show.

"I'm honored to be opening for an artist I believe will leave an indelible mark on the music business," says Morrisey, who recently came off the highly acclaimed Canadian tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The two artists met at theatre school where they hit it off, Morrisey says, "Breanna was this dynamic and fearless actor. It's exciting to see her take all of her talents and produce an EP that is so authentically her." Breanna stresses, "as an indie songwriter, there is a strength and a vulnerability that comes with owning every aspect of a piece of music. This is a show to remind us of the intrinsic power of owning those voices in our head. GEMINI gives us permission to belong to ourselves first and freely take to the skies."

DETAILS:

The Cutting Room

October 11th, 8pm

The Duplex

November 19th, 9:30pm

For Tickets:

breannatroyguiffre.com/live-shows