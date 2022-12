Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve presents Karen Mason in CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS!

Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve will present the return of Karen Mason for her legendary Christmas show on December 11 at 8pm.

CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! Is more than a holiday concert! With Karen's unique interpretations of holiday classics, old and new, your holidays will never be the same! Sassy, brassy, and tinged with confessional monologs, this show includes a slinky arrangement of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town", a heartfelt "I'll Be Home For Christmas", and many many more! Karen's Christmas show will become your holiday essential!

The performance features Direction by Barry Kleinbort; and Musical Direction by Christopher Denny on piano.

Karen Mason was recently seen playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy's "Halston" on Netflix. On tour, was last seen as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies (Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). On Broadway, she starred as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia!(2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the Broadway company of Hairspray; "Monotony" singer and Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway. In regional theater, Karen starred in Chasing Rainbows (Paper Mill Playhouse), A Christmas Story as (Miss) Shields; White Christmas (St. Louis Muni Opera); Side by Side by Sondheim (Coconut Grove Playhouse in Florida); Gypsy (Sundance Theatre in California); Company (Huntington Theatre in Boston). Off-Broadway, she won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And The World Goes 'Round.

She is a 14-time MAC Award winner, and was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She also won 3 Bistro Awards. Her eight recordings include the single "It's About Time," written by Paul Rolnick and Shelly Markham; her 2009 MAC Award-winning Right Here/ Right Now, The Sweetest of Nights, When the Sun Comes Out, Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, Better Days (featuring the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song "Hold Me"); and Not So Simply Broadway. Also, Wonderland (original cast); the film Jeffrey (Varese Sarabande); Wonderful Town (JAY Records); the cast album of And The World Goes 'Round (RCA Victor). www.karenmason.com