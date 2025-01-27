Blu to Present CONFESSIONS OF A LOVER BOY at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present Blu in “Confessions of a Loverboy” on February 17, 2025. Currently of Broadway’s MJ The Musical, Blu Allen—who previously dazzled audiences in the Off-Broadway sensation Titanique—has been setting the New York scene on fire with his vocals. Appearing as a featured vocalist on a countless list of critically acclaimed cabarets and concerts Blu has been crooning crowds breathless. Now, taking center stage for an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies that will take you on a whirlwind journey of love, passion, and pure emotion. With music from legends like Lauryn Hill, Chaka Khan, and Luther Vandross, with every song, his voice will tug at your heartstrings and leave you feeling all the feels. Don’t miss Confessions of a Loverboy.

Featuring Mariah Lyttle (The Wiz, Bad Cinderella), Keirsten Hodgens (SIX), Naomi Latta.

Musical Direction by Deah Love, Adriane Baker - Guitar, Tiffany Lloyd – Bass, Danielle Williams – Drums



Blu in “Confessions of a Loverboy” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 17,2025. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT BLU

Blu is a Chicago bred singer and actor. Currently you can catch him on Broadway in MJ The Musical. He’s excited beyond words to be returning to 54 Below to debut his solo cabaret. He would like to thank his tribe for pushing him and believing in him. This one’s for Pat.



Comments