Bloody On Broadway Benefit For BC/EFA To Star Molina, Murphy, And Stolle

Big Mike Productions has announced Bloody On Broadway.This benefit for Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 7pm at New York's West End Lounge will feature Broadway talent along with rising stars performing songs from dark musicals.

Currently scheduled to perform are Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd 2006 Broadway revival, Rock of Ages, The Skivvies), Bronson Norris Murphy (The Phantom of the Opera, US national tour of Love Never Dies), Jeremy Stolle (The Phantom of the Opera, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Paper Mill Playhouse), as well as Casey Erin Clark, Cassie Blanchette, Paul Hanegan, Jacqueline Maxi, and Lauren Orlando. The evening will be hosted by Mike Hallinan. Musical direction will be by Michelle DeAngelis.

Attendees can expect to hear songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Rocky Horror, Jekyll & Hyde, Sweeney Todd, Jane Eyre, Assassins, Little Shop of Horrors, and more!

The West End Lounge is located at 955 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025.

Tickets, priced $30, plus a cash only two drink minimum, can be purchased at bloodyonbroadway.brownpapertickets.com.





