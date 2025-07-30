Birdland Unveils Full August Lineup Of Jazz Legends And Swing Favorites

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will celebrate August with a packed calendar of world-class jazz, swing, and big band performances. From legends and Grammy winners to new album releases and birthday tributes, the iconic venue will present a wide variety of artists across its main club and downstairs theater.

At Birdland Jazz Club, audiences can look forward to appearances by John Pizzarelli, Nancy Kelly, the Gerry Gibbs Dream Band featuring Ron Carter, Randy Brecker, Kenny Barron, and Chris Potter, the Kelly Green Trio, Nicole Henry, and a tribute to Oscar Peterson’s centennial featuring Makoto Ozone, John Clayton, and Jeff Hamilton. Additional highlights include Ben Jones & Laurence Hobgood, Jennifer Grimm & The Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra, Frankie Moreno, Ken Peplowski’s Bird With Strings, and the Yardbird Big Band directed by David DeJesus.

Birdland Theater will present featured performances by Jonathan Stout with Hilary Alexander, the Harry Allen Quartet, and Oscar Peterson at 100, with solo piano sets by Robi Botos, Champion Fulton, and Ben Paterson. Special celebrations include Tell It Like It Is, a Wayne Shorter birthday tribute, and David DeJesus's Boptet honoring Charlie Parker.

Returning weekly engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Will Anderson and Friends, and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

For the full schedule and ticketing information, visit www.birdlandjazz.com. All performances require a $20 food/drink minimum.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

JOHN PIZZARELLI TRIO

July 29 - August 2 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/29-31); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (8/1-2)

Internationally acclaimed guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli brings his signature humor, warmth, and masterful interpretations of jazz standards. With Isaiah J. Thompson (piano) and Michael Karn (bass).

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

NANCY KELLY: "BE COOL" ALBUM RELEASE CELEBRATION

August 3 (Sunday) 5:30 PM

The legendary jazz vocalist celebrates her latest release with Jerry Weldon, Carmen Intorre Jr., Charlie Sigler, William Gorman, and a special guest.

$35 table / $25 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

"MY FANNY VALENTINE" – JULIE BENKO SINGS RICHARD RODGERS

August 4 (Monday) 7:00 PM

Broadway’s Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Harmony) reimagines Rodgers classics with Jason Yeager (piano), Michael O'Brien (bass), and Gabe Terraciano (violin).

$40 table / $40 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

GERRY GIBBS DREAM BAND FT. RON CARTER, RANDY BRECKER, KENNY BARRON, AND CHRIS POTTER

August 5-9 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (8/5-7); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (8/8-9)

Drummer Gerry Gibbs leads a powerhouse lineup with Ron Carter, Randy Brecker, Kenny Barron, and Chris Potter.

$50 table / $40 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

KELLY GREEN TRIO ALBUM RELEASE: “CORNER OF MY DREAMS”

August 10 (Sunday) 5:30 PM

Pianist, vocalist, and composer Kelly Green celebrates her fifth album with Evan Hyde (drums) and Luca Soul Rosenfeld (bass).

$40 table / $30 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

NICOLE HENRY: "SUMMER'S SOUL"

August 11 (Monday) 7:00 PM

The award-winning jazz vocalist returns with Shedrick Mitchell, Richie Goods, and Mike Piolet.

$40 table / $40 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

OSCAR PETERSON CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION W/ MAKOTO OZONE, JOHN CLAYTON, & JEFF HAMILTON

August 12-16 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (8/12-14); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (8/15-16)

A tribute to Oscar Peterson with a trio of jazz legends.

$50 table / $40 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

SARAH HANAHAN QUARTET

August 17 (Sunday) 5:30 PM

Saxophonist Sarah Hanahan performs music from her acclaimed album Among Giants.

$35 table / $25 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

BEN JONES & LAURENCE HOBGOOD

August 18 (Monday) 7:00 PM

Award-winning vocalist Ben Jones joins Grammy-winning pianist Laurence Hobgood for a stripped-down night of jazz, pop, and Broadway classics.

$40 table / $40 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

FRANKIE MORENO

August 25 (Monday) 7:00 PM

The chart-topping Las Vegas headliner brings his trio for a high-energy evening.

$75 VIP / $40 table / $40 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

KEN PEPLOWSKI: BIRD WITH STRINGS

August 26-30 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (8/26-28); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (8/29-30)

Clarinetist and saxophonist Ken Peplowski performs Charlie Parker’s iconic Bird With Strings repertoire.

$45 table / $35 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

YARDBIRD BIG BAND DIRECTED BY DAVID DEJESUS

August 31 (Sunday) 5:30 PM

Birdland’s own David DeJesus leads an 11-piece ensemble in a Charlie Parker tribute.

$40 table / $30 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

BIRDLAND THEATER

JONATHAN STOUT TRIO WITH HILARY ALEXANDER

August 1-3 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Swing guitarist Jonathan Stout and vocalist Hilary Alexander bring classic jazz and swing.

$35 table / $25 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

HARRY ALLEN QUARTET

August 8-10 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Tenor saxophonist Harry Allen delivers swinging classics.

$40 table / $30 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

OSCAR PETERSON AT 100: CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

August 15-17 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Featuring Robi Botos, Champion Fulton, Ben Paterson, Brandi Disterheft, and Jim Doxas.

$40 table / $30 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

"TELL IT LIKE IT IS": WAYNE SHORTER BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

August 22-24 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM

Wayne Escoferry, Helen Sung, Lonnie Plaxico, and Billy Drummond celebrate Wayne Shorter.

$40 table / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

THE DAVID DEJESUS BOPTET – CHARLIE PARKER BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

August 29-31 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM

David DeJesus and his ensemble honor the life and legacy of Birdland’s namesake, Charlie Parker.

$40 table / $30 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum

MONTHLY ENGAGEMENTS

VINCE GIORDANO & THE NIGHTHAWKS

Mondays and Tuesdays (August 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY

Mondays (August 4, 11, 18, 25) 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

DAVID OSTWALD'S LOUIS ARMSTRONG ETERNITY BAND

Wednesdays (August 6, 13, 20, 27) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

FRANK VIGNOLA'S GUITAR NIGHT

Wednesdays (August 6, 13, 20, 27) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

THE HIGH SOCIETY NEW ORLEANS JAZZ BAND

Thursdays (August 7, 14, 21, 28) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

THE BIRDLAND BIG BAND

Fridays (August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

WILL ANDERSON AND FRIENDS

Saturdays (August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

THE AFRO LATIN JAZZ ORCHESTRA

Sundays (August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum