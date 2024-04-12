Birdland Theater Presents the Return of CASHINO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BIRDLAND THEATER will present the return of the acclaimed multimedia LA and NYC cult musical hit CASHINO for a special monthly summer engagement starting on Tuesday, April 30 at 8:30 PM.

Starring Susie Mosher – from Broadway's Hairspray and host of Birdland's “The Lineup” – and recording artist John Boswell as “Pepper Cole” and “Johnny Niagra,” each show starts with a different short film about the lives of the two legendary singers as they embark on a quest to become internet entrepreneurs in the early 2000s, followed by a high energy and emotionally charged live set. Known for seamlessly blending ‘80s pop/rock with classic show tunes, the evening includes medleys such as “The Queen & I,” “Midler on the Roof,” and “The Prince & The Poppins.”

Following the April 30 debut, CASHINO returns will all different shows on Tuesdays at 8:30 PM on May 28, June 25, and July 30. Each show has a $25-35 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

The show's film cameos include Kaye Ballard, Dan Bucatinsky, Mo Gaffney, Kathy Najimy, Peter Facinelli, Will Ferrell, Dan Finnerty, Jenny McCarthy, Michael Orland, Tiffani Thiessen, and more. Whether you're a long-time fan or first timer, get ready for a musical experience that will rock your world.

Susie Mosher has been performing professionally since she was sixteen in the west coast premiere of Godspell at The Old Globe Theatre. Nightclubs, theater, television and movies have been along her checkered path, including films Lost Souls, View from the Top, It's Pat, The Wedding Planner, and Bear City 2. She has been seen on television in “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Snoops,” “Veronica's Closet,” “Nurse Jackie” and a recurring role on “The L Word.” Susie finally achieved her childhood dream of being on Broadway when she was cast in Hairspray and played Prudy Pingleton for the last two years of its amazing six-year run. For the last six years, she's entertained audiences with her own weekly show, “The Lineup with Susie Mosher,” at Birdland.

John Boswell has served as musical director for Judy Collins, Andy Williams, Bob Newhart, Scott Coulter, Maude Maggart, Faith Prince, Carmen Cusack, Jason Graae, and a host of other fine talents. John played the role of “Moose” in the national tour of Crazy for You and has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Today Show,” “CBS This Morning,” “Regis and Kathie Lee,” “General Hospital” and was the piano playing hands of Nancy McKeon on the sitcom “The Facts of Life.” Recent concerts with symphonies have included Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert, Blockbuster Broadway, Sheena Easton and Scott Coulter: The Spy Who Loved Me, and Music of the Knights. Boswell has been heard singing in the shows, Three Men and a Baby… Grand, Cinema Toast, Broadway Today, and Wiseguys. His Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Crazy for You, The Secret Garden, Liza Minnelli's Steppin' Out at Radio City Music Hall, Back to Bacharach and David, and The Kathy and Mo Show: Parallel Lives. John has nine albums of original piano music and a tenth on the way. While a student at UCLA, John received the Frank Sinatra Award for pop instrumentalists.

Tickets

BIRDLAND THEATER will present CASHINO on Tuesday, April 30 at 8:30 PM. There is a $25-35 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.