Birdland Presents Stacey Kent And More Week Of December 9

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

December 9 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Celestial Being: The 80th Birthday Concert Celebrating Andy Bey

Music legend and master Andy Bey turns 80 this year. This concert will include musical tributes from his family, friends and very special guests...as well as a performance from the one and only Mr. Bey himself! Pianist and vocalist Andy Bey has earned much critical praise for the subtle vocal stylings he creates within his four-octave voice and his deftly understated piano playing.

All tickets $30-50, $10 food/drink minimum

December 9 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Harry Allen Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Swing Bros. recording artist Harry Allen has over thirty recordings to his name. Three of Harry's CDs have won Gold Disc Awards from Japan's Swing Journal Magazine, and his CD Tenors Anyone? won both the Gold Disc Award and the New Star Award. His recordings have made the top ten list for favorite new releases in Swing Journal Magazine's reader's poll and Jazz Journal International's critic's poll for 1997, and Eu Nao Quero Dancar (I Won't Dance), the third Gold Disc Award winner, was voted second for album of the year for 1998 by Swing Journal Magazine's reader's poll. Harry has performed at jazz festivals and clubs worldwide, frequently touring the United States, Europe and Asia.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 9 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 10 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

MusicTalks Celebrates Hanukkah with Host Elad Kabilio, 12th Night Klezmerat the Birdland Theater

Join MusicTalks Host Elad Kabilio, 12th Night Klezmer, and singer/actress Daniella Rabbani in an evening celebrating Hanukkah with Klezmer and Gypsy music. Special guest vocalist Michael Einav (Original Cast, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) will bring our celebration into the world of Fiddler on the Roof for the ultimate Shtetl experience.

All tickets $20-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 10-14 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Stacey Kent

Stacey Kent is a jazz singer in the mould of the greats, with a legion of fans worldwide, a host of honors and awards including a Grammy nomination, album sales approaching 2 million, Gold, Double-Gold and Platinum-sellingalbums that have reached a series of No. 1 chart positions during the span of her career. Kent paid her dues in the jazz clubs of London, including the famed Ronnie Scott's Cub, where she still performs every year, before releasing the first of a series of 6 albums, 'Close Your Eyes' (1997), for the Candid label. With Roberto Menescal, Stacey recorded her most recent release, 'Tenderly' (Sony 2015), an intimate collection of standards that showcases her crystalline voice and Menescal's warm guitar. It is Menescal's only recording as a jazz guitarist and demonstrates the debt he owes to the great Barney Kessel. As Kent's first standards album in a decade, it shows her increasingly impressive and maturing interpretative gifts.

All tickets $25-45, $10 food/drink minimum

December 10 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

December 11 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 11 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch at the Birdland Theater

As always, Ms. Lavin will stun and amaze with favorite songs from the Great American/Brazilian/Yiddish Songbooks. Linda Lavin burst on to the New York musical comedy scene with roles in Oh, Kay!, It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman and On a Clear Day, You Can See Forever. TV beckoned and she soon became a household name as the star of the sitcom "Alice." During the nine seasons it was on the air, Linda nabbed two Golden Globe awards and an Emmy nomination. She even sang "There's a New Girl in Town" over the opening credits of the show. Following this success, she focused her attentions once again on the stage. She earned renewed respect, in addition to critic's awards, for her diversified Broadway work in Gypsy, The Sisters Rosensweig, Collected Stories, Broadway Bound (1987 Tony award), Death Defying Acts (Obie award), The Diary of Anne Frank (Tony nomination), The Tale of the Allergist's Wife (Tony nomination), Other Desert Cities and Nicky Silver's The Lyons.

All tickets $25-45, $10 food/drink minimum

December 12 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

Myriam Phiro: Tribute to Edith Piaf CD release celebration

Myriam Phiro, the french-Canadian chanteuse who's garnered accolades both as a Jazz singer and as a cabaret performer returns to Birdland with her Edith Piaf tribute CD release show. Accompanied by her all-star trio, the vocalist will guide audiences through the decadent world of Edith Piaf, using her timeless songs to retell the life of the icon, as well as a selection of other French delightful numbers. Following 2 sold out performances of the show at Birdland and Joe's Pub, the evening will celebrate Myriam's newly recorded "Phiro chante Piaf" CD with selected songs from the album, fascinating untold stories about the icon and special guests including grammy-award winner Linus Wyrsch on the clarinet.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 12 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Charles Turner & Uptown Swing Holiday Swinging Special at the Birdland Theater

This show will bring the swing and spirit of Harlem to music lovers around the world. With vibrant swing, virtuosic bebop and vital blues, Turner and his band will extend music from the swing era to the present, assuring a holiday tapestry. Turner's sophomore album "Single & In Love," produced by Grammy award winning drummer Ulysses Owens Jr., has received critical acclaim and continues to play all across the world. Charles' passion to bring swing and jazz to listeners of all generations and backgrounds proceeds through his new band and project Charles Turner & Uptown Swing.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 12 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 13-15 (Friday-Sunday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Gunhild Carling at the Birdland Theater

Ken Peplowski has recorded approximately 50 CDs as a soloist, and close to 400 as a sideman - some of the artists he's performed/recorded with include Charlie Byrd, Mel Torme, Rosemary Clooney, Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops, Hank Jones, Peggy Lee, Bill Charlap, Woody Allen, Benny Goodman, and Madonna. He travels at least half of every year, playing clubs, concert halls, colleges, and pops concerts. He has headlined the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, the Blue Note, and Dizzy's Club amongst many other venues. Ken's CDs on the Capri label, "Noir Blue," "In Search Of," and "Maybe September" were released to great critical acclaim and massive airplay.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 15 (Sunday) at 5:30PM, 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Ken Peplowski Big Band

Join us for Birdland's 70th Anniversary Celebration with the Ken Peplowski Big Band at 5:30pm and the Ken Peplowski Quartet and surprise guests at 8:30pm and 11:00pm.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 15 (Sunday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret at the Birdland Theater

Due to popular demand, Birdland Theater is proud to announce more performances of "Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret." This evening of classic show tunes, all lethally revised for the age of Trump, stars an impressive array of musical theater dynamos, including Taylor Crousore, Daisy Hobbs, Michael Kostroff, Christine Pedi, Dylan Thompson and Nick Wyman under the musical direction of Matthew Martin Ward. "Everybody Rise!" springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy, Kleban, and Thurber-Award winning novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star), lyricist, playwright, and TV writer (Frasier). As the fateful 2020 election approaches, Keenan's brilliantly funny songs are both the call to arms and the hilarious antidote to despair we need to survive today's news and change tomorrow's.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You