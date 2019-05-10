Birdland Presents Dr. Lonnie Smith And More Week Of May 20

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

May 20 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Natalie Douglas Tributes Elvis

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce that singer Natalie Douglas will extend her Birdland residency with more "Tributes," a monthly performance celebrating iconic singers. On May 20, Natalie will perform a tribute to Elvis Presley.

All tickets $35, $10 food/drink minimum

May 20 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Andy Farber

An adroit and versatile jazz bandleader/composer/arranger/saxophonist and educator, Long-Island bred, and recently appointed Musical Director of the BMI Jazz Composer's Workshop, Andy Farber has been on the radar and rarefied shortlist of such musical legends as Wynton Marsalis, Jon Hendricks, Shirley Horn, Bobby Short, Michael Feinstein, Catherine Russell, Frankie Laine, Alan Harris, Cynthia Scott, Billy Stritch, B.B. King, Ray Charles, and more since his early 20s. Farber continues to lead the band from After Midnight backing Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for their PBS special Cheek to Cheek Live, appearing at the Rainbow Room, Jazz Standard, and Players Club as part of the Hot Jazz Festival in NYC, and, most recently, as Andy Farber & his Orchestra with whom he continues to perform and record with including upcoming gigs at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, and The New Jersey Performing Arts Centre (NJPAC).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 20 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 21 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Malou Beauvoir at the Birdland Theater

With her new release, Spiritwalker, Haitian-American singer-songwriter Malou Beauvoir communes with the spiritual traditions of her island heritage. A celebration of the Vaudou spirits that embody and enrich the culture of Haiti and a conveyance of their message of peace and awakening to the world at large, Beauvoir's new sound brings together Haitian Folk with Soul, R&B, Dance and Jazz to create a uniquely compelling blend of traditional and contemporary locution. Spiritwalker is also a call to rise up against the forces polarizing and dividing us and to awaken to our spiritual heritage, drawing from its guidance and inspiration.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 21-25 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Dr. Lonnie Smith with The Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw

For more than fifty years, Buffalo native and Hammond B3 Organ master Dr. Lonnie Smith has recorded and performed with the greatest jazz, blues and R&B artists including formative stints in bands led by guitarist George Benson and saxophonist Lou Donaldson which led to gold records such as "Alligator Boogaloo" and "Finger Lickin' Good" for the Blue Note and Columbia Record labels. In larger and smaller settings dozens of arrangers and soloists and have joined our orchestra over the past 20 years. In its turn, the band will aim to touch and at times hit you again and again, sometimes with familiar work and golden oldies, sometimes with an experiment, but always from the heart.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 21 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza with her "dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv" (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

May 22 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 22-23 (Wednesday-Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

John Patitucci Italian Trio at the Birdland Theater

John Patitucci is a three-time Grammy award winner, has been nominated over fourteen times and has played on many other Grammy award-winning recordings. He has performed and/or recorded with jazz giants such as Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Stan Getz, Freddie Hubbard, Roy Haynes, Wynton Marsalis, Michael Brecker, Kenny Garrett, Victor Feldman, Nancy Wilson and countless others. He has been active as a composer with fourteen solo recordings of his own and has been commissioned to write for various chamber music groups. He will be joined by Danilo Rea (Piano) and Roberto Gatto (Drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 23 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Alex Smith Organ Trio

The Alex Smith Organ Trio is a soulful jazz group that features originals and arrangements from the band with a focus on music that grooves, always played from the heart. He is the keyboardist and arranger for Lady Gaga's jazz quintet and was featured on the Grammy winning album with Tony Bennett "Cheek to Cheek" and on their PBS Special "Cheek to Cheek - Live!" Alex is the music director for the Verve recording artist, Brian Newman, and is currently a featured performer for Lady Gaga's Jazz and Piano residency in Las Vegas at the Park MGM Theater for 2019 and 2020. He will be joined by Jesse Lewis (Guitar) and Tony Jefferson (Drums).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 24 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 24-25 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

John Patitucci Remembrance Trio at the Birdland Theater

John Patitucci is a three-time Grammy award winner, has been nominated over fourteen times and has played on many other Grammy award-winning recordings. He has performed and/or recorded with jazz giants such as Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Stan Getz, Freddie Hubbard, Roy Haynes, Wynton Marsalis, Michael Brecker, Kenny Garrett, Victor Feldman, Nancy Wilson and countless others. He has been active as a composer with fourteen solo recordings of his own and has been commissioned to write for various chamber music groups. He will be joined by Chris Potter (Sax) and Brian Blade (Drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 25 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 26 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Greg Ruvolo Big Band Collective

The Greg Ruvolo Big Band Collective merges seasoned New York City jazz veterans with young, up-and-coming, future musical giants. This performance will feature an exciting blend of selections from the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, and original compositions in the modern Big Band style. The group's resumes span the spectrum of the entertainment business-- from SNL to Frank Sinatra, Steeley Dan to Ray Charles, and the big bands of titans like Buddy Rich, Gerry Mulligan, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis and Count Basie. With over 325 years (!) combined experience, this sonic event is one not to miss!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 26 (Sunday) at 7:30PM

The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin at the Birdland Theater

Identical twins Peter and Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. They've headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein's 54 Below, Arizona Music Festival, The Louis Armstrong House Museum and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion. They will be joined by Steve Ash (Piano), Neal Miner (Bass), Phil Stewart (Drum Set) and Molly Ryan (Vocals).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 26 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.

ABOUT BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB:

Named for alto saxophonist and jazz pioneer Charlie "Bird" Parker who dubbed it "The Jazz Corner of the World," Birdland opened on December 15th 1949. For 60 years it has been home to jazz legends, from Parker, John Coltrane Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Oscar Peterson, Hank Jones, Diana Krall and everyone in between. The original 52nd street location was a cultural barometer and meeting place, inspiring the songs "Birdland" and "Lullaby of Birdland," and serving as a regular haunt for celebrities and cultural figures. The modern incarnation is a state of the art nightclub featuring award winning Southern and Cajun cuisine, first rate sound and lighting and a who's who of contemporary musical artists, 7 nights a week.

315 West 44th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues)

New York, NY 10036

Students (with current ID) & Broadway Theatre-Goers (with Broadway ticket stub from same day of performance): 50% off music charge at 11PM shows only.





