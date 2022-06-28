Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater Announce July 2022 Schedule

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this July with a full slate of nightly performances!

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Tuck & Patti, Eyal Vilner Big Band: The Jam! Album Release, Dave Stryker - John Patittucci - Brian Blade Quartet: As We Are Album Release Celebration, Mariel Bildsten Septet, The Django Reinhardt NY Festival, Kellin Hanas Quintet, Steve Ross, Duke Robillard and Scott Hamilton, Jamie deRoy & Friends, Danny Jonokuchi Big Band, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Jay Leonhardt and John Weber Duo, Remy LeBeouf Assembly of Shadows Orchestra.

Birdland Theater will present Houston Person Quartet, Gabrielle Stravelli Trio, Dominick Farinacci and Triad (New York Premier), Amanda Sedgwick Quintet, Roni Ben-Hur, Stacy Griesbach, Lew Tabackin Trio + Guests, Pete Ayres Band, Gunhild Carling, Mopei Triplets, The Piaf Experience by Margot Sergent, Tony DeSare, and Maurizio Spista Organ Trio.

Resident engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night every Wednesday and most Thursday night shows at 9:30 are live streamed via Flymachine. Passes start at $5: https://platform.flymachine.com/o/birdland

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com

June 28-July 2

(Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (6/28-30); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/1-2) - Birdland Jazz Club / Livestream Event Thursday, June 30 at 9:30

Tuck & Patti

For 42 years, Tuck and Patti have put audiences worldwide under their unique spell, passionately crossing genres with their vocal/guitar jazz duo and capturing the hearts of lovers, the respect of jazz buffs and the jaw-dropping awe of guitarists and singers. Classically-trained, blues-drenched, and love-infused, the duo continues their tradition of minimalist arrangements that feature Tuck's extraordinary virtuosity and Patti's rich mezzo soprano. It all makes sense when you understand the wellspring of joy that exists between them. Married 38 years, Tuck Andress and Patti Cathcart-having released 9 stunning albums together-continue to stoke the fires of their love of each other, of life, and of making music together. Seeing this pair work their special magic, it's no wonder that Bobby McFerrin called them "The best duo on the planet." They make their first ever appearance at Birdland Jazz Club in June.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 1-4

(Friday-Monday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/1-3); 8:30PM (7/4) - Birdland Theater

Houston Person Quartet

The 87 year-old jazz legend Houston Person has NOT slowed down. In fact, with one or two scattered exceptions, Person has continued to release at least one record per year as a leader for the past nearly 60 years. A jazz lover's jazzman, this great artist plays from his soul with a great mastery of affect, technique, and style. He has served as a sideman for Etta Jones (15 recordings), Joey Defrancesco, Ron Carter, Horace Silver, Richard "Groove" Holmes, and too many others to name. This engagement is sure to be as swinging, blues-soaked, and robust as ever.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 3

(Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eyal Vilner Big Band: The Jam! Album Release

Raised in Israel's thriving jazz community and long a supporter of contemporary swing revival, Eyal Vilner has carved a name for himself over the past fifteen years in New York City, bringing his joyful big band sound to top clubs such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Midsummer Night Swing, Birdland, Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, Smalls Jazz Club, Minton's Playhouse, The Django, Battle of the Big Bands on the Intrepid, Swing ReMix, Swing 46 and Central Park SummerStage. ​The big band's first four albums: Introducing the Eyal Vilner Big Band, Almost Sunrise, Hanukkah and Swing Out! were widely played on US and Canadian radio. With his fifth release, The Jam!, Vilner documents a warm day in quarantine-era 2020 when his band convened in Washington Square Park to bring much-needed joy to local New Yorkers. Don't miss the album release celebration at Birdland!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 4

(Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Anaïs Reno

At 18 years old, Anaïs Reno is a graduate of Laguardia High school in drama, and just finished her freshman year in the jazz program at Suny Purchase. Winning the Forté International Competition, Michael Feinstein Competition, The Mabel Mercer Competition, the Julie Wilson award and being a winner and Finalist in YoungArts, Anais has performed in New York at important venues such as Birdland, Carnegie Hall, David Geffen Hall, The Django, Chris' Jazz Café in Philadelphia, and many others. Her album, "Lovesome Thing: Anaïs Reno Sings Ellington & Strayhorn", which was recorded with Emmet Cohen when Anaïs was 16, received critical acclaim and rose to number 6 on the jazz chart. She was featured in the "New York State of Mind" video with Idina Manzel and Stephen Colbert and was on national television singing "America the beautiful" for the Mets/Yankees 9/11 game last year. Anaïs recently recorded an album of all Tadd Dameron songs with Gary Smulyan, which will be released in the fall. She performed in Houston, Cleveland, Buffalo, Philadelphia, and London this spring, and opened the baseball season on April 15th at Citi Field for the Mets. Additionally, Anaïs is currently working on her second solo album. Most recently, Anaïs completed a week long headlining run at Birdland with the Tierney Sutton Band. She will be joined by the Esteban Castro trio for this engagement.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 5-9

(Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/5-7); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/8-9) - Birdland Jazz Club

Dave Stryker - John Patittucci - Brian Blade Quartet: As We Are Album Release Celebration + String Quartet July 7-9 Livestream Event Thursday, July 7 at 9:30

"One of the most distinctive guitarists to come along in recent years," states Village Voice, and "one of the most joyous feels around," according to Pat Metheny. Dave Stryker is a fabulous guitarist who has served as the featured accompanist for Stanley Turrentine, Jack McDuff, and hundreds of others, as well as leading 30 recording projects of his own. But on As We Are, "the jazz gods have alighted on the guitarist and elevated his playing, his composing, his soloing, and his music," says Jazz Times's Ken Micallef. Joined by master musicians John Patittucci, Brian Blade, and Julian Shore on bass, drums, and piano-as well as by a string section that includes violinist Sara Caswell-Stryker is the leader of a special project that develops beautifully and patiently through extensive musical terrain. The album release week at Birdland will give audiences a chance to experience this one-of-a-kind project live and in person. Stryker has done it again!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 5

(Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Award-winning vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli was featured Tuesday nights at Birdland Theater in June-and this July, she returns with her trademark vocal style and her trio of Pat O'Leary (bass) and Michael Kanaan (piano). Together, they explore both familiar classics and lesser-known gems of the canon that highlight the diversity of creators behind the Great American Songbook-black Americans, immigrants, woman composers and more-and show that the Songbook is for everyone. For her part, Stravelli's clear tone, gutsy rhythm, impeccable scat-singing and contagious joy have delighted audiences the world over. Her recent honors include the Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording (2020); the Broadway World Cabaret Award for Best Jazz Vocalist (2019); the MAC Award for Best Female Vocalist (2015); and the Bistro Award as a Jazz Vocalist (2015). Expect a swinging, engaging set of music.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 8-10

(Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Dominick Farinacci and Triad (New York Premiere)

You'd best not let the impeccable three-piece suit fool you. Sure, Dominick Farinacci may blow trumpet cool like Miles on Porgy and Bess, but this visionary artist's daring stylistic palette and ever-expanding conceptualism explode out from every neat box or category. Armed with a venerable technique and a penchant for bringing large-scale grandeur to his arrangements, Farinacci-who launched his career in 2005 after graduating Juilliard and releasing a prodigious 8 albums in Japan-composes powerful records with world-class casts and genre-bending orchestrations. A successful career has seen him featured in Vanity Fair and on ABC's Good Morning America, as well as giving a TED Talk in 2014 at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts; dates at the Newport Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and festivals and clubs throughout the world have made Farinacci a force to be reckoned with in the jazz world. This engagement marks the New York debut for his new group, Triad-a tapestry of orchestral, blues, jazz, and world musics combining Farinacci's trumpet with accordion (Michael Ward-Bergeman) and marimba (Christian Tamburr). Special guest vocalist, the dazzling Shenel Johns, also joins.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 10

(Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Mariel Bildsten Septet

The talented jazz trombonist Mariel Bildstein is a gutsy improviser whose vocalistic sound delights audiences and whose concept spans from reflections on early New Orleans-based styles to more contemporary innovations. The lead trombonist in the Birdland mainstay Arturo O'Farill's Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra and in the rock band Brass Against, she has performed at Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, the Chicago Jazz Festival, Caramoor Jazz Festival, Smalls Jazz Club, and many other prestigious venues. Throughout her work, excellence shines through: on her debut album Backbone, for example, featuring some of New York's finest in both young and veteran jazz artists, she creates tonal pictures that evoke a variety of eras and emotions, all invested in the romance of swing music, its raw but restrained energy, and the colors which can emerge from a band that values Duke Ellington as much as it does making modern statements.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 11

(Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jamie deRoy & friends

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is pleased to announce that hostess/producer Jamie deRoy will be bringing her multi-MAC Award-winning Variety Show, Jamie deRoy & friends, back to Birdland. Proceeds from the evening will benefit The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly named The Actors Fund). Performers include Harolyn Blackwell, Ben Jones, Daisy Jopling, Robert Klein and Jason Kravitz. The show will be directed by Barry Kleinbort, and musical direction by Ron Abel, with Steve Doyle on bass.This colorful cabaret series has been thrilling New York City audiences for the past 30+ years and serves as the basis for deRoy's award-winning cable television show which spotlights well-known entertainers and newcomers that are lighting up the marquees of cabaret, theater, music and comedy. Jamie deRoy has won eight Tony Awards, eight MAC Awards, four Bistro Awards and 13 Telly Awards for her extensive work on both stage and screen.

$80 VIP Tickets / $45 Table/Bar Seating + $20 food/drink minimum

July 11

(Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Amanda Sedgwick Quintet

Swedish jazz saxophonist Amanda Sedgwick performs classic bebop jazz with hard-hitting attitude. Albums such as Volt (1996), Reunion (2004) featuring trumpeter Philip Harper, and Delightness (2009) capture her post-bop aesthetic in musical conversation with top European and American jazz musicians. Her performances at Smalls Jazz Club in New York with beboppers such as Murray Wall, Jimmy Wormworth, Tardo Hammer and Dwayne Clemons have showcased her talent over the years, as have performances with Freddie Redd, Johnny O'Neal, Sasha Perry, Leroy Williams, and other jazz greats. She brings a 5-piece band to the Theater for a set of swinging tunes.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 12-17

(Tuesday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/12-4); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/15-7) - Birdland Jazz Club

The Django Reinhardt NY Festival Livestream Event Thursday, July 14 at 9:30

Headed into its 24th successful year, the Django Reinhardt Festival appears once again this October at its home: Birdland Jazz Club. The festival-which tours prestigious venues across the United States such as Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater, The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., The San Francisco Festival, and many others-brings the music of the legendary gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt fully into the contemporary moment, featuring the world's best in hot jazz. From its world-class ranks, the Django Festival All-Stars are the best of the best: Guitarist Samson, violinist Pierre Blanchard, accordionist Ludovic Beier, rhythm guitarist Michael Harris, and bassist Antonio Licusati.. Special guests will include Ken Peplowski, clarinet (7/12&16); James Carter, sax (7/13); Edmar Castaneda, harp (7/14); John DiMartino, piano (7/15); and Houston Person, sax (7/17).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 13

(Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Roni Ben-Hur Quartet

A guitarist's guitarist, Roni Ben-Hur is widely recognized as a master of many styles, including straight ahead jazz, samba/bossa-nova, and really anything else that comes his way. Years spent playing with Barry Harris, Frank Wess, Leny Andrade and Marcus Valle honed his abilities across these multiple musical worlds, and with Tunisian and Israeli background, the colors that appear in his musical palette are wide-ranging. On his latest release, Stories (Dot Time, 2021) Ben-Hur employs the talents of trumpet icon Ingrid Jensen, master drummer Victor Lewis, piano legend George Cables, and bass warrior Harvie S. Together they conjure "songs I loved since my childhood," says the guitarist, "and ones that speak to social issues that are important to me." Spend an evening in company with these world-renowned musicians!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 14

(Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Stacy Griesbach

Cross-pollinating jazz styling with country music lyrics and melody, Staci Griesbach's albums-My Patsy Cline Songbook (2019), My Shania Twain Songbook (2020), and her latest, My George Jones Songbook (2021)-are pioneering works presenting jazz and contemporary styles as one. With beautiful renditions of these country legends' hits-Cline's "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," and Cline's first national hit, "Walkin' After Midnight"; Twain's "The Woman In Me (Needs the Man In You) and "No One Needs to Know"; and Jones's "You're Still On My Mind" and "The Grand Tour"-Griesbach stands comfortably in the middle of two American traditions: the Nashville Sound and the Great American Songbook. Paying equal respect to legends Hank Cochran, Willie Nelson, Cole Porter, and Ella Fitzgerald, and backed by a band that brilliantly delivers her sprawling stylistic vision, the charming, charismatic vocalist is certain to tug at the heartstrings of her audience.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 15-17

(Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Lew Tabackin Trio + Guests

Jazz legend Lew Tabackin is a true original. Since the late 1950s, he has cultivated an expression at once raw, passionate, technically masterful and boundlessly imaginative. Adept as both a flautist and saxophonist, Tabackin's early career included work with jazz luminaries Donald Byrd, Elvin Jones, Billy Higgins, and Clark Terry in the 1960s, as well several years with The Tonight Show band. He formed small and large ensembles with his wife, the masterful pianist and arranger Toshiko Akiyoshi, which toured the world for three decades. Tabackin's playing remains remarkably vibrant, and he continues to perform regularly. For this three-night engagement, Tabackin's trio is powered by the ever-swinging Jason Tiemann on drums and the master Peter Washington on bass-plus special guests Toshiko Akiyoshi on piano (7/15), Joe Magnarelli on trumpet (7/16) and tenor saxophonist Melissa Aldana (7/17), with whom he will share the stage each night. This bunch is sure to cook up soulful, unbridled jazz for the modern moment.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 17

(Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Kellin Hanas Quintet

An adept 20 year-old trumpeter and composer hailing from the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, Kellin Hanas has quickly amassed an internet following: her audience of 150,000 on TikTok and 30,000 on Instagram have given Hanas a platform to share her music widely, inspiring young women to pursue their goals in the music industry and fight discrimination. Only at the beginning of her career, Hanas's technique is finely honed and her love for the music evident in every note. Currently, she studies at the Manhattan School of Music while performing with artists such as Emmy and Golden Globe Award Winning Actor Darren Criss and Garrett Clayton, or playing at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Birdland Jazz Club, and the Beacon Theatre. A member of the Grace Fox Big Band, she was a featured soloist on the band's debut album Eleven-O-Seven. Hanas brings a quintet to Birdland for this Sunday early evening performance.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 18

(Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Ross

Steve Ross delves into the Great American and International Songbooks for some old favorites, and a couple of songs from contemporary writers, including himself, from America (Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael), England (Noel Coward), France (Charles Trenet) and Germany (Friedrich Hollaender). Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan's famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noel Coward's Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won't Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 18

(Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Joie Bianco

Singer Joie Bianco will be debuting her show "Joie Bianco and Friends" and will be joined by friends and musicians including Jon Weber, Daniel Glass, Cole Davis, Tyreek McDole, Eric Stern, and Zaq Davis. Joie prioritizes the beautiful melodies of bebop and lyrics of the American Songbook while bringing a new perspective and interpretation with a classic sound. Highlighting the important history of this music to the modern audience is something that Joie has been promoting from a young age. Joie uses sassy uptempos, the blues and heart-wrenching ballads as vehicles to tell stories from a young woman's perspective on life. Joie has appeared in many of NYC's jazz and cabaret clubs, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland and Carnegie Hall. She is a two-time national finalist in Michael Feinstein's Songbook Academy and the youngest recipient to win the "Julie Wilson Award" in the Jazz at Lincoln Center New York Cabaret Convention. She has collaborated and taken lessons with many jazz luminaries such as Marilyn Maye,Jane Monheit, Cyrille Aimee, Cécile McLorin Salvant, VeronicaSwift, and has worked with members of the Manhattan Transfer'sJanis Siegel and the New York Voices' Peter Eldridge.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 19-23

(Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/19-21); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/22-3) - Birdland Jazz Club

Duke Robillard and Scott Hamilton "Swingin' Again" featuring Jon-Erik Kellso Livestream Event Thursday, July 21 at 9:30

Duke Robillard is the guitarist on over 37 records as a leader and over 40 more as a sideman or guest. The winner of the W.C. Handy Award for Best Blues Guitarist, and with two albums nominated for Best Contemporary or Traditional Blues Album, Robillard is a veteran of blues guitar who plays with groove, soul, and joy. His career includes jazz records with Herb Ellis and other major swinging musicians, including the great Scott Hamilton. Saxophone master Hamilton made his emergence onto the jazz scene in the 1970s with a sound that recalled the old swing masters Ben Webster and Zoot Sims. He recorded extensively with Rosemary Clooney, Ruby Braff, Harry Allen, Woody Herman, and countless others, including several records under his own name each year since 1977. Together, Hamilton and Robillard will deliver swinging statements filled with the grace gained from lives spent in music. Special guest and musical director is renowned swing trumpeter Jon-Erik Kellso.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 21

(Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Pete Ayres Band

Pete Ayres combines a love for jazz harmonies with a deep sense of R&B, grooving soulfulness. His music has the sensibilities of a pop artist and the sultry growl of funk: backbeats, tight orchestrations, wistful crooning and catchy hooks. Ayres has performed at Carnegie Hall, on major U.S. stages alongside household names Mat Kearney and Gavin Degraw, and on the popular NPR show Radiolab. He released his first full-length album in 2015, Til I See You, followed by several singles in 2021. With a voice and lyrics that captures listeners' hearts, Ayres is sure to deliver a great performance this Thursday night at the Theater.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 22-24

(Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Gunhild Carling

International sensation, virtuoso multi-instrumentalist, vocalist extraordinaire-shall we say, conceptualist? The real question is: what can't you say about Gunhild Carling? She seems to do it all: performing on trumpet, trombone, bagpipes, drums, piano, bass, three trumpets at once, a trumpet balanced vertically using no hands, all on one song which she is singing-Carling continuously proves she can, and will, break any limitation in front of her. And with her feel-good revival of 1920s hot swing, this brilliant entertainer makes audiences smile and dance as she wows them with unheard-of talents. Featured on Scott Bradlee's Post Modern Jukebox, Carling has put the 20s twist on popular contemporary songs such as Madonna's "Material Girl," Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," and Pharell's "Happy." This will surely be a weekend filled with surprises!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 24

(Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Danny Jonokuchi Big Band

A trumpeter, composer, and arranger extraordinaire, the young talent Danny Jonokuchi is bringing swing music to audiences all over the world with his lively, danceable arrangements and classic swing era energy. Supported by a team of New York's finest jazz talent, Jonokuchi leads one of the most authentically toe-tapping dance bands in the country. Unanimously named winner of the inaugural Count Basie Great American Swing Contest by a panel of noteworthy judges including Christian McBride, Branford Marsalis, and Mark Ruffin, this young artist is no stranger to success: his songs have been performed by such major artists as Lady Gaga, Grammy-nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis, Postmodern Jukebox singer Hannah Gill, The Duke Ellington Legacy, The Budapest Scoring Orchestra, The Terell Stafford Quintet, Brian Newman, Charles Turner & Uptown Swing, Ulysses Owens Jr.'s New Century Big Band, The Birdland Big Band, and many more.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 25

(Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Moipei Triplets

Mary, Maggy and Marta Moipei are triplets from Nairobi, Kenya, and currently reside in New York City. For those who caught their appearance at the venue last October, the triplets will perform some favorite moments as well as a few new selections. Moipei interprets well-known selections from the American Songbook, with a dash of Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman for swing, a flash of pop, and a traditional Kenyan children's song.The exceptional talent of these three sisters combines music genres to create an amazing, fulfilling and entertaining evening of harmony. The concert will spotlight Music Direction by Mat Eisenstein, Michael Kuennen on bass andJoe Nero on drums, and is directed by Matthew Inge.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 26-30

(Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/26-8); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/29-30) - Birdland Jazz Club

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra Livestream Event Thursday, July 28 at 9:30

The great New Orleans trombonist, producer, composer, and educator Delfeayo Marsalis is a powerful force in the music world. With over 120 recording credits as a producer (including one GRAMMY Award and several nominations) and nearly 50 recordings as a trombonist, Delfeayo could be said to have made his mark. But in 2000, this committed educator created the Uptown Music Theatre, a non-profit that leads musical theater training for youth. The UMT's sister organization is the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, which Marsalis formed in 2008 as the jazz arm of the endeavor. This 18-piece band upholds the traditions of New Orleans swing, ensemble riff-playing, and infectious, soulful dance music that form the foundations of American jazz. With a star-studded cast, they never fail to amaze.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 28

(Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Piaf Experience by Margot Sergent

Transport yourself back to the 1920 and 30s with Margot Sergent. In her native French, the exquisite vocalist and harpist brings you right into the world of romance, despair, and Bohemian grandeur which characterize the favorite songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, and Charles Trenet. Sergent's trio, So French Cabaret, features double bass and guitar, and together they invite you on a storyteller's journey, performing classics like "La Vie en Rose," "Non, je ne regrette rien," and "l'Hymne à l'Amour." Sergent has performed across Paris and at France's legendary l'Olympia. As saxophone legend Archie Shepp describes: "What she does is pure poetry. No doubt she is one of the most captivating artists of her generation." She makes her second appearance at Birdland Theater this summer, after a successful debut in January.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 29-30

(Friday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Tony DeSare

The excellent jazz vocalist and pianist Tony DeSare has released 11 albums of music, delivering a gem of a recording nearly every year since 2007. A crooner's crooner, he is a master interpreter of the American Songbook. But over the course of his career, he also ventured into pop classics by Carole King, Prince, and the Beatles; and while he certainly remains a descendant of the Rat Pack singers and the swinging tradition, DeSare has also carved out space as an interpreter of songs even further outside his genre's norm, covering New Order, Philip Bailey, and Bob Dylan. With a smooth, clear voice and an entertainer's sensibility, DeSare found himself in long-time collaboration with jazz giant Bucky Pizzarelli and in shows like Our Sinatra. Now a veteran of the music, DeSare will deliver a weekend at the Theater that's sure to have audiences swooning.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 30

(Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jay Leonhart and John Webber Duo

"Double bass" takes on new meaning with this special Saturday evening performance by two of jazz's great contemporary low-end string masters: Jay Leonhart and John Webber. The astounding bass artist Leonhart is a jazz veteran, boasting decades of accomplishments on his musical resume including acts so varied as Tony Bennett, Ozzy Osbourne, James Taylor, Thad Jones, and Queen Latifah. He has appeared on some 250 recordings as a sideman. He also surprises many with his disarming vocals and his smart, often humorous original songs, which he has recorded to critical acclaim on no less than 20 recordings as a leader. The St. Louis born-, Chicago raised-, and New York-based bassist John Weber has served as an accompanist to the stars of jazz for 40 years. The picture of excellence, Webber has held the bass chair in the bands of Johnny Griffin, George Coleman, Eric Alexander and Jimmy Cobb's Mob, as well as groups led by Etta Jones, Horace Silver, Ryan Kisor, Lou Donaldson, Milt Jackson, Benny Greene, Barry Harris, Brad Mehidau and many, many others. Who knows what Leonhart and Webber will bring to the stage together early on Saturday evening? Certainly they'll create some powerful-and delightful-musical sparks.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 31

(Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Remy LeBeouf Assembly of Shadows Orchestra

"I've always felt that in order to best honor a tradition," says award-winning saxophonist Remy LeBoeouf, "one ought to expand upon it. I am simply...taking the colors and gestures of jazz and 20th-century American classical music in some new directions." New directions indeed: on their debut (and twice Grammy-nominated) recording, Assembly of Shadows, LeBeouf's large ensemble-composed of some of New York's most original and revered musicians-paints a sonic portrait of an imaginative story which LeBeouf wrote. A little girl wanders into the forest, falls asleep, and upon waking is met by forest shadows come alive to teach her transformative lessons. When she returns home, she cannot tell if what she saw was real-but certainly, LeBeouf's suite of music is some of the realest big band writing presented by a contemporary composer. As for the saxophonist himself, Remy's career has been highly successful: he has worked with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, the JACK Quartet, HAIM, and many other stars; as well as receiving commissions and awards from SFJAZZ, Chamber Music American, the NFAA, and other top organizations. Don't miss this adventurous, cathartic, and beautiful music.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 31

(Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Maurizio Spista Organ Trio

A talented Italian drummer with a well-developed fusion-jazz technique, Maurizio Spista has performed for the past forty years with internationally-recognized artists in funk, jazz, and world musics. As a composer and arranger, his work has been performed in movies, on TV, and in theaters, including by international sensations Hisabel Dhazir and Youssou N'Dour. Spista also collaborated for 10 years with percussion virtuoso Karl Potter of the Isley Brothers Band. He brings an organ trio to Birdland, which is sure to provide funky, soulful sounds for this Sunday evening.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:

July 4, 11, 18, 25

(Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 5, 12, 19, 26

(Tuesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 6, 13, 20, 27

(Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 6, 20, 27

(Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater / Livestream Event

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola/Jimmy Bruno Quintet, featuring pianist John DiMartino, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guests: Ken Peplowski (clarinet, July 6), Jimmy Bruno (guitar, July 20), Pasquale Grasso (guitar, July 27).

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

(Fridays) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 2, 9, 16, 23

(Saturdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 3, 10, 24, 31

(Sundays) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum