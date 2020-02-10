Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater March 2020 Lineup Announced

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their March schedules!



At Birdland Jazz Club, catch John Pizzarelli and The Swing 7 and Quartet, The Curtis Stigers Quintet, The Yellowjackets, The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra Directed by David DeJesus, Steve Ross, Erena Terakubo and Nana Quintet, Lenna Borghesi & Marta Sanders, Constantine Maroulis, Michelle Lordi Quartet, David Berger Jazz Orchestra, Vitaly Golovnev, George Gee Orchestra, Natalie Douglas, Ronny Whyte Quartet, The Swingaroos, Kenn Boisinger, and Eliane Elias.

Birdland Theater will present the music of Broadway Princess Party, The Larry Fuller Trio, Mafalda Minnozzi, Isaac ben Ayala Trio, Staci Griesbach, Ken Peplowski Quartet, Beegie Adair, Miguel Zenón Berklee Quintet, Rebecca Cherry, Andy Farber Quintet, The Webster University Senior Class Showcase, The Antonio Ciacca Quintet, Steve Wilson & The Analog Band, Jean Brassard, Jinjoo Yoo Trio, Marissa Licata, Alejandro Aviles, Augie Haas, Ricky Alexander's "Strike Up The Band," Nick Finzer's Cast of Characters, Carol Sloane, Queenie van de Zant, New York: Big City Song Book, and Diego Figueiredo.

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret, The Birdland Big Band, Eric Comstock with Sean Smith and special guest Barbara Fasano, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, and Janis Siegel and Lauren Kinhan's Jazz Vocal Mania Series.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com.





