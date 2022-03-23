Birdland Announces April 2022 Schedule

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this April with a full slate of nightly performances!

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Emmet's Place Live, Ed Neumeister Jazz Orchestra, Ravi Coltrane Quartet, John Minnock CD Release Show, Mingus Big Band: Mingus Centennial, Jin Joo Trio, Cyrille Aimée, Sunday Special! Ashley Pezzotti with the Birdland Big Band and Jane Monheit.

Birdland Theater will present Harry Allen Quartet, Francesco Cafiso Quartet, Roberta Gambarini, Steve Wilson Analog Band, Denis Reis Quartet, Donald Vega Trio, Wycliffe Gordon and His International All-Stars, Daniel Glass Trio, and Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra.

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com

March 29-April 2 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (3/29-31); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/1-2) - Birdland Jazz Club

Emmet's Place Live

Virtuoso pianist Emmet Cohen has taken the jazz world by storm. The Cole Porter Fellow of the American Pianists Association, Cohen made a name for himself as the 1st place winner in a number of the United States' most prestigious piano competitions, including the 2019 American Pianists Awards, the 2014 American Jazz Pianists Competition, and the 2011 Phillips Piano Competition at the University of West Florida-as well as placing as a finalist in the 2011 Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition. More recently, however, Cohen became a pioneer of a new kind. When the pandemic caused a lockdown in March 2020, he began filming concerts from his Harlem apartment, calling them "Live From Emmet's Place" and featuring his trio of bassist Russell Hall and drummer Kyle Poole with special guest friends. The series became an instant hit; now, with over 1,000,000 views across more than 300 high-production videos, Emmet's Place is a (literal) household name in jazz. For this week in March, Cohen will bring Emmet's Place to Birdland. Special guests include:

March 29: Lucy Yeghiazaryan

March 30: Benny Benack III and Ruben Fox

March 31: Houston Person

April 1: George Coleman

April 2: Joel Ross

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 31-April 3 (Thursday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (3/31); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/1-3) - Birdland Theater

Harry Allen Quartet



The saxophonist that John Pizzarelli has called "Nothing less than perfect," Harry Allen is the consummate swinger. A veteran of jazz music, he has recorded over 70 discs as a leader, three of which won Gold Disc Awards from Japan's Swing Journal, with his album Tenors Anyone? winning both the Gold Disc and the New Star Award. Allen's work with Rosemary Clooney, Tony Bennett, Ray Brown, Hank Jones, Frank Wess, Flip Phillips, Harry "Sweets" Edison, Kenny Burrell, Herb Ellis, John Pizzarelli, Bucky Pizzarelli, Gus Johnson, Jeff Hamilton, Johnny Mandel, James Taylor, and Sheryl Crow-to name a few-places him in an elite class, but he is no snob: in fact, what makes Harry Allen so great is his down-to-earth playing, his love of the music. His off-the-cuff style needs no set-lists. For these three nights at Birdland, he is sure to start and end swinging. What happens along the way will undoubtedly be pure magic.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 3 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Ed Neumeister Jazz Orchestra

A composer and improviser of the highest order, Ed Neumester is beloved by both his peers and his audiences. With over fifty years of experience performing under the direction of master musicians-including Duke Ellington, Mel Lewis, Lionel Hampton, Frank Sinatra, Sarah Vaughan, and Buddy Rich-Neumeister has delivered powerful performances and contributed rousing original works that have moved the life of the music forward. Joe Lovano has called him "an inspired arranger, composer and conductor, as well as a soloist of deep expressive passion." This engagement at Birdland marks the world premiers of Neumeister's NYC Assembláge Jazz Orchestra, which he describes as "a diverse and inclusive jazz orchestra," calling it "Schoenberg meets Monk meets Sun Ra, with a little Lutoslawski and James Brown thrown in for spice."

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 4 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Robbie Rozelle - "The Inevitable Return"

Following up his critically-acclaimed Birdland debut this past November, Rozelle returns to the scene of the crime. Hailed as "a genius at crafting an evening" (StageBuddy), "The Inevitable Return" is a carefully curated evening of chaos unleashing his razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, and special guests. "The Inevitable Return" is one part raconteur, one part stand-up comedy, and one part musical storytelling. Featuring musical direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka and Rozelle's band The Two Drink Minimum. Rozelle is a celebrated entertainer, director, writer and producer. Playing to sold out crowds, his show "Songs From Inside My Locker" was recorded live and released last year to much acclaim. In 2019-2020, he had a seven-month residency at 54 Below. As a writer and director, he has frequently collaborated with Kate Baldwin, Melissa Errico and more. His collaborations with Wicked star Jessica Vosk culminated in her debut album "Wild and Free," which debuted on four Billboard charts. By day, he is the A&R Director of the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Records.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 4 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Francesco Cafiso Quartet

Once a child prodigy touring the world with Wynton Marsalis at age thirteen, saxophonist Francesco Cafiso has matured into a dazzlingly personal, heartbreakingly authentic artist. In his youth, he performed with such legends of American music as Hank Jones, Dave Brubeck, Cedar Walton, Jimmy Cobb, Ray Drummond, Joe Lovano, and Christian McBride, among many others. As a 19-year-old, he was named Artistic Director of the Vittoria Jazz Festival and has remained in this position since. And with 16 albums to his name as a leader alone (not to mention abundant recordings as a collaborator), Cafiso has shown himself a prodigious creator. Deservedly, he was named "Ambassador of Italian Jazz Music Around the World" by the Umbria Jazz Foundation and represented his native Italy for 2013's "Year of Italian Culture" in the US. Cafiso has released projects on record labels Verve and Venus, as well as on his own label, EFLAT Records. His 2020 release, Irene of Boston: Conversation avec Corto Maltese, features the London Symphony Orchestra.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 5-9 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/5-7); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/8-9) - Birdland Jazz Club



Ravi Coltrane Quartet

The son of jazz's greatest trailblazers, beloved saxophonist Ravi Coltrane honors the legacy of his parents John and Alice Coltrane with his powerful, free-thinking musical projects. With six albums as a leader, seven as a co-leader, and 40 more as a sideman with jazz music's greatest innovators-included Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jack DeJohnette, Terence Blanchard, Kenny Barron, Steve Coleman, and others-the GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist has made a powerful mark on contemporary jazz. His quartet features Gadi Lehavi (piano), Dezron Douglas (bass), and Elé Howell (drums).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 7 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



The Kinsey Sicks

For 24 years, America's Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet has served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences at performing arts centers, music venues, and comedy festivals in every kind of town you can imagine! Their award-winning a cappella singing,sharp satire, and over-the-top drag have earned The Kinsey Sicks a diverse and devoted following. They have been called "inventive, riotously and sublime" by Variety.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

April 8-10 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Roberta Gambarini

Born in Turino, Italy, Roberta Gambarini's move to the United States in 1998 was all it took to launch her to stardom. Now a household name in swinging contemporary jazz, the award-winning vocalist and lyricist has appeared on over 20 albums, with 2007's Easy to Love and 2010's So In Love both nominated for the GRAMMY for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Gambarini has performed and recorded as a part of the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band, the Roy Hargrove Big Band, The Clare Fischer Latin Jazz Big Band, the Heath Brothers Band, and in duo with piano legend Hank Jones. She counts among her mentors the great Jimmy Heath, Paquito D'Rivera, James Moody, Dave Brubeck, Chucho Valdes, and others in the family of jazz icons. Twice named Singer of the Year by the International Jazz Journalists Association, Gambarini is known for the dignity and sweetness of her tone, her sparkling improvisations, and her joyous stage presence.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 10 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



John Minnock CD Release Show

A special vocalist who contributes freshness and contemporaneity to the tradition, John Minnock possesses the street-smart sound of jazz vocalists past and maintains the forward-thinking attitude that has always uplifted the music. The recipient of the 2019 Hot House/Jazzmobile Best Male Vocalist Award, Minnock has become a fixture on both the jazz and cabaret circuits in New York City, playing the city's finest cabaret clubs, including Don't Tell Mama, the Triad Theater, and the Metropolitan Room, and receiving the 2016 Hot House Jazz Fans Decision Metropolitan Room Award." At Feinstein's/54 Below, he performed with legendary jazz saxophonist Dave Liebman, who will join him at this Sunday evening performance, along with pianist extraordinaire Mathis Picard, the excellent bassist Mark Lewandowki and creative drummer Pablo Eluchans to celebrate his new album Simplicity.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 11 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Debbie Gravitte with Stephen Schwartz

Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte has been in theater long enough to have made some very special friends. Join her as she welcomes Stephen Schwartz (April 11), Marc Shaiman (May 9), and Harvey Fierstein (September 12) for three separate evenings full of songs, stories, and surprises. Gravitte, one of Broadway's biggest personalities, has found herself in demand from the Broadway stage to the concert stage and beyond. After making her Broadway debut in the original cast of They're Playing Our Song, she went on to appear in Perfectly Frank, Blues in the Night, Ain't Broadway Grand, Chicago, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, and Les Misérables. She has appeared in three shows for Encores!: Carnival, The Boys From Syracuse, and Tenderloin.

Debbie has performed her nightclub act worldwide, from New York's Rainbow & Stars and 54 Below, to London's Pizza on the Park to Atlantic City with Jay Leno, Harry Anderson and the legendary George Burns.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 11 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Daryl Sherman Trio

Rhode Island born Daryl Sherman has been a part of the New York City jazz scene since the mid-70s and she is one of the rare singing pianists equally talented in both roles. Sherman is a unique stylist with charm, quick wit, chemistry with her audiences and ability to make herself at home in any musical setting. From her early stints at Sinatra hang-outs like Jilly's, there's hardly a jazz joint, supper club or hotel Daryl has missed. When Artie Shaw formed a new band after his retirement, Shermanwas his chosen singer, calling her "a first rate singer-musician". Her albums are in regular rotation on Cable TV's Music Choice, Sirius/XM Radio, BBC, JazzRadio Berlin and she's been a frequent guest on NPR's "Piano Jazz."

$30 Table/$20 Bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 12-16 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/12-14); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/15-16) - Birdland Jazz Club



Mingus Big Band: Celebrating 100 Years of Charles Mingus

For this special week, Birdland presents The Mingus Big Band celebrating the 100th birthday of its namesake, the inimitable composer, bassist, author and activist Charles Mingus. One of the longest working New York ensembles, the Big Band held weekly performances in New York for a whopping 17 years, changing to biweekly performances for another 11 years at the Jazz Standard, trading off weeks with the Mingus Dynasty band. Stopping for the pandemic, the band is now back, performing at the Roxy Hotel each week. They have recorded 12 albums-six nominated for Grammys. The band features striking arrangements of Mingus compositions played by the best jazz personalities in the business.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 14-17 (Thursday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (4/14); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/15-17) - Birdland Theater

Steve Wilson Analog Band



One of jazz's most celebrated figures on the alto saxophone, the ever inventive and endlessly passionate Steve Wilson-the leader on 7 acclaimed recordings and sideman on over 130-brings his Analog Band to Birdland Theater for four nights. In 2017, the GRAMMY-winning Wilson released Sit Back, Relax, and Unwind (JMI Recordings) on vinyl only, a totally "analog" session using no digital equipment, as was customary in earlier epochs of recording history. The band from that session, featuring pianist Ray Angry (The Roots, D'Angelo), drummer Willie Jones III (Roy Hargrove), and bassist Corcoran Holt (Kenny Garrett) joins Wilson for this engagement at the Theater. Wilson, who Jazz Times hails as "one of the finest alto and soprano saxophonists of our time," has served as an integral part of trailblazing bands by Maria Schneider, Chick Corea, George Duke, Dave Holland, Christian McBride, and so many more. Don't miss this great artist!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 17 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Jin Joo Trio

The late, great jazz drummer Jimmy Wormworth exclaimed of pianist Jin Joo: "I LOVE her playing and compositions!!! I hear Thelonious, Bud, John Lewis from her," he stated. "Jinjoo does not show off. She tells a lot of big story with fewer notes than most young artists of her age." An internationally-regarded performer, she has played across the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and South Korea, and in 2017, the famed Baku Jazz Competition selected her as a Finalist. On her debut album, 2018's I'm Curious (Gut Strings Records), Joo is backed by the great Wormworth and revered bassist Neal Miner. She brings a swinging trio to Birdland playing songbook standards and inspired originals.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 18 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Steve Ross

Steve Ross delves into the Great American and International Songbooks for some old favorites, and a couple of songs from contemporary writers, including himself, from America (Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael), England (Noel Coward), France (Charles Trenet) and Germany (Friedrih Hollaender). Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan's famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noel Coward's Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won't Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 18 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Denis Reis Quartet

A proponent of Brazilian music the world over, Denise Reis possesses a beautiful spirit and a warm, soothing voice that make her original songs, as well as her renditions of both MPB (musica popular brasileira) and blues classics, a healing experience. Honored to have been invited to compose and present a song live and in person to His Holiness Dalai Lama, Reis seeks to tap into the "universal language" of music, and resists defining her sound with labels; in light of this expansive openness that characterizes her songs, she has brought her soulful voice to stages across the world, including Portugal, Ukraine, Senegal, Venezuela, Israel, Canada, Slovenia, France, Germany, and the United States. In New York City, she has performed at Birdland, City Winery, Joe's Pub, and other distinguished venues. Her albums-Chá de Hortelã com Caviar and Alfândega-showcase her touching sound, which includes a unique and stirring use of the "mouth trumpet": Reis can seem just with her lips to be playing a brass horn. Sure to be a special night at Birdland Theater.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 19-23 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/19-21); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/22-23) - Birdland Jazz Club



Cyrille Aimée

International singing sensation Cyrille Aimée possesses a spritely, joyous presence and an astounding vocal technique. Her daring, witty performances have taken her from street corners in Europe to the Apollo Theater to 1st place at both the Montreux and Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competitions. After co-starring with Bernadette Peters in a Sondheim tribute at New York's City Center, Aimée took a deeper dive into Sondheim's work, which led to 2019's Move On: A Sondheim Adventure (Mack Avenue) and a GRAMMY nomination for her rendition of his "Marry Me A Little." Cyrille has certainly become a "rising star in the galaxy of jazz singers," as The New York Times put it; and at Birdland, where she has performed regularly for many years, she is sure to bring audiences into faraway lands and back again.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 21 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Donald Vega Trio

Nicaraguan-born, Los Angeles-raised, and New York-based Donald Vega is a shining star of jazz piano. Mentored by drumming legend Billy Higgins, taught by piano great Kenny Barron, and regularly employed by bassist extraordinaire Ron Carter, Vega has lived inside the inner circle jazz family for most of his life, and his live concerts and recordings prove as much: Vega's writing, improvisation, and ensemble playing converse joyfully with the history of jazz. On recording, he has teamed up with drum and bass icons Lewis Nash and Christian McBride for Spiritual Nature (Resonance, 2012) and again with Nash for With Respect to Monty (Resonance, 2015), joined by Monty Alexander bassist Hassan Shakur. Vega teaches at The Juilliard School and tours regularly around the globe with the foremost names in jazz.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 22-24 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Wycliffe Gordon and His International All-Stars

Widely regarded as one of the foremost voices on trombone in the world today, the great Wycliffe Gordon brings His International All-Stars to Birdland for a weekend of good old New Orleans fun. The band recorded its debut in 2016, entitled I Give You Love, with pianist Ehud Asherie born in Israel; bassist Yasushi Nakamura born in Japan; clarinetist and vocalist Adrian Cunningham born in Australia; and Wycliffe as well as drummer Alvin Atkinson from the United States. The trombonist leader has been presented with some of the jazz's highest distinctions: the 2019 Sonny Award from Suncoast Jazz; the 2018 "Louie Award" by the Louis Armstrong House Museum; the 2017 International Trombone Association Award; the 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014 ASCAP Plus Awards for his composing; Downbeat Magazine's "Best Trombone" Award in 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2012; and the Jazz Journalists Association "Trombonist of the Year" Award a whopping 14 times. His signature artistry is a combination of impossible technique, jubilant swagger, and soul-drenched expression.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 24 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Sunday Special! Ashley Pezzotti with the Birdland Big Band

Ashley Pezzotti possesses an elegant, rich tone startlingly reminiscent of the singers from jazz's golden age. Her voice has been featured on Wynton Marsalis's The Ever Fonky Lowdown (2020). As Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra's trumpeter Marcus Printup remarked, "Ashley Pezzotti is a 'singer's singer'" who can "deliver timeless melodies" and whose improvisations allow her to "hold her own with any horn player." She joins the renowned Birdland Big Band for a Sunday night performance of original compositions inspired by American songbook classics. The "BBB" is one of New York's most exhilarating large ensembles, effortlessly running through a jaw-dropping range of styles, from jazz and funk to Latin, Brazilian, and other world musics. Yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 25 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Louis Rosen and his "Almost Large Band"

Award-winning composer/arranger Louis Rosen celebrates the upcoming releases of two new albums, It Is Still Dark: Three Suites and Music for Guitars, and offers a sneak preview of new songs from yet another new album due out later this year, along with a selection of past album favorites. His "Almost Large Band" includes some of his favorite, long-standing collaborators: pianist (and Broadway conductor) Kimberly Grigsby, clarinetist Andrew Sterman, multi-instrumentalist David Mansfield; bassist Dick Sarpola, and drummer Eric Halvorson. Louis' style is a fusion of folk, jazz, rock and classical idioms. Music for Guitar and Four Suites are the 10th and 11th albums of his music and songs to be released over the past 15 years.

$30 tables + $20 food/drink minimum

April 26-30 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/26-28); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/29-30) - Birdland Jazz Club



Jane Monheit

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

With a robust, sultry tone and an uplifting stage presence, Jane Monheit has become a household name among contemporary jazz fans over the last 15 years, who have come to identify her with the living tradition of swinging vocalists. Performing standards from the Great American Songbook in a way that is both all her own and yet deeply dedicated to the great achievements of the master singers, Monheit has been the vocalist of choice on recordings by the great Terence Blanchard (Let's Get Lost), Tom Harrell (Wise Children), Harold Mabern (Afro Blue), David Benoit (Two in Love and Believe) and others. As a leader, she has released 13 full-length albums; and for this engagement at Birdland Jazz Club, she celebrates the release of her new album on Club44 records, Come What May (2021). As her first recording in five years, Come What May sees Monheit at her peak: sharpened by years on the road, and yet calm, since pandemic touring schedules have allowed her to stay more frequently inside, nourished by the closeness to her loved ones. Performing with her long-time group that features her husband, Rick Montalbano, on drums as well as Michael Kanan on piano and Miles Okazaki on guitar, Monheit will bring this new record to life for Birdland audiences.

April 28 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Daniel Glass Trio

Drummer, historian, author, and world-class showman Daniel Glass first came to public prominence after his long-time band, The Royal Crown Revue, rocked audiences the world over in the infamous swing dance from Jim Carrey's The Mask. Glass has become synonymous with the swing dance revival that has animated thousands across the globe. His work, however, is broad in nature: he performs, of course, with Jim Caruso's Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland; he has performed as a sideman with Bette Midler, Freddie Cole, KISS's Gene Simmons, James Brown, the B52s, and Marilyn Maye (the list really goes on and on); he was twice voted one of the top 5 R&B drummers in the world in both Modern Drummer and DRUM! magazine polls; and he has published 5 books and 3 DVDs, making him one of the most sought-after drumming educators in the world. Daniel's love for and vast experience in jazz music led him to establish jazz workshops which he has hosted since 2016 in New York City, lasting 4 days and drawing students from across continents; and in 2021, his Daniel Glass European Jazz Intensive launched in Frankfurt, Germany while his school DrummingInMotion.com launched online. Glass brings a jazz trio to Birdland Theater; he is sure to rouse audiences with his spectacular playing.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 29-May 1 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra

One of the most peculiar, eye-popping, truly virtuosic, uncompromisingly glorious, absolutely renegade figures in contemporary jazz, Steven Bernstein is a musician among musicians. The chosen arranger for Robert Altman and Woody Allen films, or for collaborations between U2 and Sun Ra's Arkestra; the trumpeter for saxophone legend Sam Rivers, rocker Courtney Love, superstar Lou Reed, and the queen herself, Aretha Franklin; and the leader of the infamous Sex Mob, which performs pan-stylistic work with the swagger of Louis Armstrong and Count Basie; whichever one he's being at the moment, Bernstein is always proving that he is one of music's truest heirs to the showman tradition of Cab Calloway, Jimmy Lunceford, Duke Ellington, Lester Bowie, and Sun Ra. His Millennial Territory Orchestra takes on the great works of Prince, Stevie Wonder, and the Beatles, as well as those of early jazz by the likes of Don Redman and Bennie Moten. Comprised of a stellar cast, this is a band unlike anything you've ever heard. Get ready: Steven Bernstein is coming to party.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:

April 4, 11, 18, 25 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 5, 12, 19, 26 (Tuesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 6, 13, 20, 27 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater



David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 6, 13, 20, 27 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater / Livestream Event

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night



It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world.

Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday @ 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, "The Frank Vignola/Jimmy Bruno Quartet" featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the Standards repertoire + special guests: John DiMartino (4/6), Aaron Weinstein (4/13), Olli Soikkeli (4/20, Dave Stryker* (4/27), Martin Taylor (5/4). *The last Wednesday of the month is "Solo Guitar Night," a Round-Robin of unaccompanied solo, duo, and trio guitar performances.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Fridays) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Saturdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 3, 10, 17, 24 (Sundays) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum