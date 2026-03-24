Billy Stritch, Christine Ebersole, Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst, And More Take Home 40th Annual MAC Awards

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented the 40th Annual MAC Awards on the evening of Monday, March 23, 2026, at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space.



In addition to announcing the 2026 MAC Award winners, special honoree awards were presented, including Lifetime Achievement Awards to LILLIAS WHITE and KAREN AKERS, the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award was presented to THE SEASON: GOLDIE'S KIDS, the Hanson Award to ANYA TURNER & ROBERT GRUSECKI, and through a partnership between MAC and NiteLife Exchange, the Barry Levitt Jazz Award was presented to VICKI BURNS and JOE ALTERMAN, in a show directed by AMY WOLK, produced by JULIE MILLER, and musical directed by JOHN FISCHER.

THE 2026 MAC AWARD WINNERS ARE:

Female Vocalist

Male Vocalist

Major Artist – Female

Major Artist – Male

New York Debut – Female

New York Debut – Male

Celebrity Artist

Duo/Group

Major Duo/Group

Recurring Series

Emcee

Tribute Show

Special Production

Director

Musical Director

Technical Director

Ensemble Instrumentalist

Piano Bar Singing Entertainer – Uptown

Piano Bar Singing Entertainer – Downtown

Piano Bar Instrumentalist – Uptown

Piano Bar Instrumentalist – Downtown

Song

Comedy/Novelty Song

Recording (Lamott Friedman Recording Award)

Major Recording

More on Peter Norton Symphony Space Recent Articles Lillias White and Karen Akers to be Honored at 40th Annual MAC Awards 1/27/2026

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Romantic Notions, When in Love, You Sleigh MeChelsea Table + Stage, Act2PV (Puerta Vallarta)A Celebration 24 Years in the MakingDon't Tell MamaShades of Love, You Must Believe In Spring, A Century of Song: Celebrating Alan and Marilyn Bergman, In the Spirit:2025Chelsea Table + Stage, 54 BelowJust MeDon't Tell MamaLet's Start Tomorrow Tonight!Don't Tell MamaOutside the LinesDon't Tell Mama54 BelowDreams Don't Come True in Pennsylvania, Christmastide for Empire State Ride, Wine Hour at the Hotel EdisonChelsea Table + Stage, Stonewall Inn, The Hotel EdisonA Swinging Birdland ChristmasBirdlandCreated and hosted by Susie Mosher, produced by Hope RoyalteyThe Green Room 42Jim Caruso's Cast PartyBirdlandSing Happy: The Wonderful Women of Kander and EbbThe Triad, The Post Office CafeProduced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts, created by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Yasuhiko FukuokaDon't Tell MamaCelia Berk/For the Record (54 Below), Christy Trapp/The Tender Trapp (Don't Tell Mama), Renee Katz/Lost in His Arms (54 Below), Judi Mark/Merely Marvelous (The Triad)Meg Flather/Walk Home (Don't Tell Mama), Kim David Smith/Comme Un Folle (Post Office Café, Joe's Pub), Justin Dylan Nastro/Live and In Person Whether You Like It or Not (Don't Tell Mama), Ethan Mathias/Outside The Lines (Don't Tell Mama), Linda Mironti/Perfectly Imperfect (Don't Tell Mama)Frank Dain/A Celebration 24 Years in the Making (Don't Tell Mama), Karen Mason/More SPF! (Don't Tell Mama), American Popular Song Society (Don't Tell Mama), Terri Dannenberg/Everything! (Don't Tell Mama), Billy Brouse/Thinking Out Loud (Don't Tell Mama)Billie Brouse/Thinking Out Loud (Don't Tell Mama), Lucille Carr-Kaffashan/8 Days a Week (Don't Tell Mama), Scott Coulter & Friends/Silly Love Songs: 50 Years of #1 Hits (54 Below), Can Yasar/Turkish Rhapsody (Don't Tell Mama)Don't Tell MamaThe Stonewall Inn, The DuplexThe Townhouse, Don't Tell Mama, Brandy'sMarie's CrisisMusic and Lyrics by Ava Nicole FrancesMusic by Tracy Stark, Lyrics by Mark Dundas WoodI've Had a LovePainting the Town