Billy Stritch, Christine Ebersole, Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst, And More Take Home 40th Annual MAC Awards
The ceremony took place at Peter Norton Symphony Space on March 23, 2026, featuring special honorees Lillias White and Karen Akers.
By: Stephi Wild Mar. 24, 2026
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets presented the 40th Annual MAC Awards on the evening of Monday, March 23, 2026, at a LIVE ceremony at NYC's Peter Norton Symphony Space.
In addition to announcing the 2026 MAC Award winners, special honoree awards were presented, including Lifetime Achievement Awards to LILLIAS WHITE and KAREN AKERS, the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award was presented to THE SEASON: GOLDIE'S KIDS, the Hanson Award to ANYA TURNER & ROBERT GRUSECKI, and through a partnership between MAC and NiteLife Exchange, the Barry Levitt Jazz Award was presented to VICKI BURNS and JOE ALTERMAN, in a show directed by AMY WOLK, produced by JULIE MILLER, and musical directed by JOHN FISCHER.
In addition to announcing the 2026 MAC Award winners, special honoree awards were presented, including Lifetime Achievement Awards to LILLIAS WHITE and KAREN AKERS, the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award was presented to THE SEASON: GOLDIE'S KIDS, the Hanson Award to ANYA TURNER & ROBERT GRUSECKI, and through a partnership between MAC and NiteLife Exchange, the Barry Levitt Jazz Award was presented to VICKI BURNS and JOE ALTERMAN, in a show directed by AMY WOLK, produced by JULIE MILLER, and musical directed by JOHN FISCHER.
THE 2026 MAC AWARD WINNERS ARE:
Female VocalistAnn Kittredge
Romantic Notions, When in Love, You Sleigh Me
Chelsea Table + Stage, Act2PV (Puerta Vallarta)
Male VocalistFrank Dain
A Celebration 24 Years in the Making
Don't Tell Mama
Major Artist – FemaleMarieann Meringolo
Shades of Love, You Must Believe In Spring, A Century of Song: Celebrating Alan and Marilyn Bergman, In the Spirit:2025
Chelsea Table + Stage, 54 Below
Major Artist – MaleSean Harkness
Just Me
Don't Tell Mama
New York Debut – FemaleJanice Mccune
Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight!
Don't Tell Mama
New York Debut – MaleEthan Mathias
Outside the Lines
Don't Tell Mama
Celebrity ArtistChristine Ebersole With Billy Stritch
54 Below
Duo/GroupChrissy And Dan Pardo
Dreams Don't Come True in Pennsylvania, Christmastide for Empire State Ride, Wine Hour at the Hotel Edison
Chelsea Table + Stage, Stonewall Inn, The Hotel Edison
Major Duo/GroupJim Caruso, Billy Stritch And Klea Blackhurst
A Swinging Birdland Christmas
Birdland
Recurring SeriesThe Lineup
Created and hosted by Susie Mosher, produced by Hope Royaltey
The Green Room 42
EmceeJim Caruso
Jim Caruso's Cast Party
Birdland
Tribute ShowDawn Derow
Sing Happy: The Wonderful Women of Kander and Ebb
The Triad, The Post Office Cafe
Special ProductionMama's Next Big Act
Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts, created by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka
Don't Tell Mama
DirectorJeff Harnar
Celia Berk/For the Record (54 Below), Christy Trapp/The Tender Trapp (Don't Tell Mama), Renee Katz/Lost in His Arms (54 Below), Judi Mark/Merely Marvelous (The Triad)
Musical DirectorTracy Stark
Meg Flather/Walk Home (Don't Tell Mama), Kim David Smith/Comme Un Folle (Post Office Café, Joe's Pub), Justin Dylan Nastro/Live and In Person Whether You Like It or Not (Don't Tell Mama), Ethan Mathias/Outside The Lines (Don't Tell Mama), Linda Mironti/Perfectly Imperfect (Don't Tell Mama)
Technical DirectorKelly Wohlford
Frank Dain/A Celebration 24 Years in the Making (Don't Tell Mama), Karen Mason/More SPF! (Don't Tell Mama), American Popular Song Society (Don't Tell Mama), Terri Dannenberg/Everything! (Don't Tell Mama), Billy Brouse/Thinking Out Loud (Don't Tell Mama)
Ensemble InstrumentalistMatt Scharfglass, Bass
Billie Brouse/Thinking Out Loud (Don't Tell Mama), Lucille Carr-Kaffashan/8 Days a Week (Don't Tell Mama), Scott Coulter & Friends/Silly Love Songs: 50 Years of #1 Hits (54 Below), Can Yasar/Turkish Rhapsody (Don't Tell Mama)
Piano Bar Singing Entertainer – UptownTara Martinez
Don't Tell Mama
Piano Bar Singing Entertainer – DowntownMaria Gentile
The Stonewall Inn, The Duplex
Piano Bar Instrumentalist – UptownDan Pardo
The Townhouse, Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's
Piano Bar Instrumentalist – DowntownDan Daly
Marie's Crisis
SongMissing A Screw
Music and Lyrics by Ava Nicole Frances
Comedy/Novelty SongToo Much Love
Music by Tracy Stark, Lyrics by Mark Dundas Wood
Recording (Lamott Friedman Recording Award)Frank Dain
I've Had a Love
Major RecordingEric Comstock And Barbara Fasano
Painting the Town
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