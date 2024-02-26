Ben Jones Brings LET ME BE FRANK to 54 Below Next Month

54 Below will present Ben Jones in Let Me Be Frank on March 10, 2024. After a sold-out performance at the Birdland Jazz Club in December, Ben Jones brings this special encore performance to 54 Below.

Award-winning vocalist Ben Jones and legendary pianist, composer and music director Ron Abel combine their considerable talent for an evening of side-splitting laughs and unbelievable music celebrating the deep catalog of Frank Sinatra. As a bonus, March 10th is Ron Abel’s birthday. Come celebrate with Ben, Ron and the rest of the band!

Let Me Be Frank includes swinging Sinatra standards and lush blue-eyed ballads from the songbooks of Cy Coleman, Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer, Jacques Brel, and Antonio Carlos Jobim. In this hilarious followup to Ben’s first two “Jaw-Dropping” (BroadwayWorld) solo shows–I Think I’m in Love and I Think We Should See Other People–Ben confronts Frank truths about marriage, family and a life in the entertainment industry.

The band for this performance includes 4 incredible New York musicians–Yuka Tadano (bass), Sean Harkness (guitar), and Ray Marchica (drums).

Jones and Abel have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible depth and originality to Sinatra’s hits and deep cuts alike. It’s a joyful presentation of some of the best music of the 20th century and an evening you won’t want to miss!

Ben Jones in Let Me Be Frank plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 10, 2024. Cover charges are $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) - $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

More about Ben Jones

Ben Jones is an award-winning singer, comedian, storyteller and actor who has entertained audiences worldwide. He's shared the spotlight with the likes of Rita Moreno, Michael Tilson Thomas, Frederica von Stade, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard, Helmuth Rilling, Michael Morgan, Val Diamond and the Bang on a Can All-Stars.

His versatile voice has been featured on numerous recordings, on A Prairie Home Companion, on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises Halo and Civilization, and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix.

Ben made his Carnegie Hall debut virtually in 2021, performing in Carnegie Hall’s Voices of Hope festival. His most recent theatrical turn was as Sid Sorokin in The Pajama Game in San Francisco, for which he received the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Best Performance in a Musical.

Ben's first two one-man shows were featured in BroadwayWorld's "Best of 2022." His 2023 live album, I Think We Should See Other People, was hailed as "a work of art" by BroadwayWorld and "a tour de force" by TalkinBroadway. It's available wherever you stream music.

Ben’s upcoming tour stops include Austin (Parker Jazz Club), Palm Springs (Michael Holmes’ Purple Room), Seattle (The Triple Door), Chicago (Hey Nonny), London (The Pheasantry) and Omaha (The Brownville Concert Series).