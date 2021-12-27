Ben Bogen will encore TEENAGE DREAM at The Green Room 42 with Special Guest Orfeh Joining Previous Guest Artists

Back by popular demand: After an unprecedented response, Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys) returns to The Green Room 42 on Jan 6th in his one-man concert event TEENAGE DREAM, a show also directed and choreographed by Bogen. The solo show depicts Ben's adolescent years of navigating first love, awakening, and heartbreak through a music video filter with backup dancers and a _-piece band. Special guests for the encore performance will be Orfeh (Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Saturday Night Fever), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice, Mean Girls), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables), T.J. Newton (Spamilton), and Ross Thompson. The TEENAGE DREAM Musical Direction is by Drew Wutke.

"Ben Bogen didn't just entertain, he illuminated. That's what theater is meant to do - entertain and illuminate." - Broadway World, Stephen Mosher.

Regarding the inspiration for his creation, Ben Bogan has offered, "Growing up, I felt connected to the lyrics of female pop icons and the romantic stories they shared, being a young queer teen with a huge secret and a heart that just wanted to love freely. This concert is all about celebrating that part of me that wanted his very own Teenage Dream all those years ago and what I've learned 10 years later since coming out of the closet." The night will include hits by Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift, Kim Petras, Cher, Demi Lovato, and other LGBTQ icons."

Along with his work on Broadway in FROZEN (Olaf u/s, Weselton u/s) and touring with JERSEY BOYS as a Frankie Valli alternate, Ben has appeared on TV in the final episode of the hit series POSE on FX, and played one of the leads in his indie feature film debut "Sunday Brunch," which is now in post-production set to be released in 2022. Other Ben Bogan credits include the world premieres of ONLY HUMAN (Off-Broadway), THE FLAMINGO KID (Hartford Stage), SOUSATZKA (Toronto). Regional: North Carolina Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, and Center REP. Concert/recording highlights: "How to Repair a Mechanical Heart" at Green Room 42, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and Broadway Sessions on Fire Island. Ben Bogan is a proud graduate of University of Michigan. During the height of the pandemic, Ben taught masterclasses all over the country and was the creative director for the Broadway4biden's Tik Tok account, for which he was in charge of making musical theatre content in collaboration with Broadway stars to inspire phone banking volunteers.

