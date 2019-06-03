BWW TV: Mark William Will Kick Off Tony Awards Weekend at The Green Room 42

Mark William will return, by popular demand, with yet another encore performance of his critically acclaimed, sold-out solo nightclub debut "Come Croon With Me" on Friday June 7th at The Green Room 42 located in the Yotel at 570 10th Ave. at 42nd Street on the 4th floor. Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Mark performs a collection of classic tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook.

With his glossy approach, he glides from Jerry Herman to Peter Allen to Henry Mancini with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. Critics are over the moon for Mark William. Theatre Pizzazz said " Mark William is the epitome of panache, adding his own brand of pizazz. Whatever that 'it' is, he's got IT!" Times Square Chronicles called him " The newest star rising in the heavens of cabaret and musical theatre" and the American Popular Song Society said "Mark William is reminiscent of Bobby Darin, Buddy Greco or the swinging persona of Steve Lawrence."

Mark was named one of the top ten cabaret acts of 2018 by both Theater Pizzazz and Times Square Chronicles and rang in 2019 headlining New Years Eve at the famed McKittrick Hotel. He has appeared around the world in such shows as My Fair Lady, Mary Poppins, Mame with Leslie Uggams, and Jerry's Girls with Susan Anton. Backed by a stellar five-piece band led by musical director Clint Edwards, Come Croon With Me is directed by Preston and Richard Ridge. Tickets are available at https://www.onfournyc.com/tickets.html





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories