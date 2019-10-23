BWW Review/Photos: Marilyn Maye Brings BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH to Feinstein's/54 Below

Like a classic culinary creation, capable of continually and forever exciting the senses and defying the hazards of repetition, Marilyn Maye satisfied her audience's expectation for greatness last night with her performance at Feinstein's/54 Below. The perfect wine to compliment this musical feast was the artistry of Billy Stritch at the piano and some of his strategic vocal harmonies. Marilyn's song list is well known and loved by her fans and most folks in the packed house silently sing along, listen, and watch in total exhilaration as arguably the finest pop/jazz vocalist of our generation puts her special stamp on anything she sings.

Marilyn is also fun, and her repartee with her audience always makes the show (as she points out) a party. With a twinkle in her eye Marilyn reminds us that the title of the show is Blame It On My Youth. Marilyn Maye keeps us all young, let this musical feast last forever.

