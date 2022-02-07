BWW Review: Nicholas Kaminski Brings An Exciting New Voice to The Green Room 42

Decades ago in the 1950s and 1960s, there were clubs and resorts that specialized in producing musical revues for their guests. It was a place for young performers like Kaye Ballard and Alice Ghostley to polish their skills before coming to conquer Broadway and a place for young writers like Bock & Harnick and Kander & Ebb to hone their craft by focusing on what used to be called "specialty material."

Nicholas Kaminski, whose self-titled show opened on Saturday at the Green Room 42, is a new writer who would have felt completely at home in the mountain resorts where clever and topical songs were created at a breakneck pace. I have had the pleasure of seeing Mr. Kaminski sing his songs individually at Michael McAssey's "Open Mac" at Pangea. They are always something fresh and unexpected. Seeing an entire evening of his work was something I was looking forward to. I'm happy to report he did not disappoint. Together with his friends, Staci Jo Johnson, Rachel Phalen, Jada Valenciaga, Bart Shatto, Kelsey Kaufman, Lauren Ranahan, and Aaron Remy, he delivered over a dozen well-crafted story songs that announce the arrival of a very individual new musical theatre voice. Mr. Kaminski has a talent for catchy melodies and wry, self-deprecating lyrics that have the elegance of Bock & Harnick combined with the bawdiness of William Finn.

They're not all gems, but the half dozen or so that are truly sparkle and shine. He opened with two songs from separate abandoned musicals based on films. "Cast Me, I'm Homeless" from a Soapdish musical and "The Dread Pirate Roberts" from a Princess Bride musical both captures the off-center quality of their satirical source material. He presented several songs from a musical based on the rise and fall of "polka king" Jan Lewan (who was in attendance.) Aaron Ramey and Kaminski concocted a plan in a song entitled called "Big Famous." Staci Jo Johnson relished every double, triple, and quadruple entendre in "Mama Like Kielbasa." Remy and Johnson warmed heartstrings in "I Propose. " The highlight of the section, and indeed the entire evening was "Serious Music," a truly well-crafted character monologue.

He delighted with two songs written specifically for use in open mics. Lauren Ranahan brought amazing millennial energy to "Saved by the Taco Bell" and Kelsey Kaufman gave a gender-bending twist to "Straight Man Song." The last section of the concert was devoted to works from Kaminski's first musical Starborn: A Disco Odyssey, which was kicked off by Jada Valenciaga's bold and wonderful performance of "I'm Back." It was an intense homage to glam rock space operas. Special mention should also be made of Rachel Phelan's very touching performance of "A Safe Place to Land."

Kaminski and all the performers were supported by a wonderful band consisting of musical director, Emily Cohn, bassist, Will Blakey, and drummer, Daniel Silverstein. Kudos to director, Allison Sheff for giving the show good bones and keeping things moving along briskly. Nicholas Kaminski is performing some of the same material this coming Saturday at 5 pm at Don't Tell Mama. It is well worth your time to check out this exciting new writing voice before you have to pay Broadway prices.

To learn more about Nicholas Kaminski, visit his website, kaminskimusic.com, or follow him @njkamins on Instagram. For tickets to his show at Don't Tell Mama, go to donttellmamanyc.com. For more information on upcoming artists at The Green Room 42, check out greenfignyc.com.