BWW Review: I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE RETURN OF THE SANDERSON SISTERS is a Fabulous Hex at Le Poisson Rouge

Lock up your children, ladies; It's Halloween, the Sanderson Sisters are back, and they're taking no prisoners. Who would have guessed that nearly thirty years after its only moderately successful film release, the witchy fun of HOCUS POCUS would continue to cast such a spell? Indeed, it wouldn't be ghouls and ghosts season in the City That Never Sleeps without what seems to be an ever growing number of screenings, drag performances and tribute shows to the enduring 1993 cult classic.

But reigning first and still supreme, the scary talented Jay Armstrong Johnson and his splendiferous pageant for Broadway Cares, Equity Fights AIDS - I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE RETURN OF THE SANDERSON SISTERS, now returning for its third bewitching year is a sensationally fun and impeccably realized love fest.

For the few of you who didn't grow up with the movie on a continual October loop on cable television, HOCUS POCUS recounts the resurrection of The Sanders Sisters (Winnifred, Mary and Sarah) three Salem era witches who, in order to continue their menacing trickery, must find a continual source of young souls to suck (let's call it youth juice as served with a side of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS).

The film isn't a musical per se, but with Bette Midler providing an indelible star turn and, naturally, one central musical moment that has since become iconic, the piece is cemented in our movie musical lexicon. Riding that wave, Armstrong and his team have seized the opportunity to bring the old girls back - this time to the stage - and in full rock star regalia.

The Witches, to be sure, are still looking for children, but this time they have some of the best Broadway talent as accomplices, and it's hard to imagine a more fabulous hex.

Led by Music Director Emily Marshall and an off the charts nine piece band, Halloween has never sounded better. With a set list that cleverly weaves favorites from the pop and Broadway catalogue, these Sisters (and their demonic friends) can dance their bones off and howl to the rafters. Flipping everything from Michael Jackson to HAMILTON ("The Schuyler Sisters") to Lady Gaga off their broomsticks and into the cauldron, the twenty two member cast of triple threat performers are electric. Special favorites include Darious Anthony Harper (as Hexxus) with a soulful "Toxic Love," "Call Me / (Step Mother) Bad Guy" as fiercely spun by Robyn Hurder as a Madonna worthy Wicked Stepmother with twins, Alanna and Claire Saunders as a dexterious pair of evil stepsisters, and Shawna Hamic who's driving take on "Leave Luanne" is spine tingling.

Supported by first rate production elements (the elaborate lighting by Rebecca Morris, costumes by DW Withrow and Wig and Hair Design by Chelsea Zaman and Bobbie Zlotnik all perfect), it shouldn't come as any real secret that the evening's biggest triumph lies in the twitching palms of the benefit evening's gifted creator. With constant raised brow, a towering hunch (and a perfect Bette Midler impersonation on those bee stung lips) Armstrong (flanked by power belters, Amanda Williams Ware as Sarah and Allison Robinson as Mary) is a vocal and physical dynamo. That the evening, from top to bottom, is such spindly spider web of success owes much to this Wizard's impeccable on and off stage leadership and playful style.

Now an annual New York tradition that's becoming as popular as, well the cult film itself, this year's haunt (two performances on October 28th) has sadly, like a bat out of hell, flown back into the night, but you can be sure these Sanderson Sisters will be back. And with such expert sorcery (and such a great charitable cause to boo) THE RETURN OF THE SANDERSON SISTERS is a delicious and magical brew worth waiting for.

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Emily Cates and Danny Marin present: I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: THE RETURN OF THE SANDERSON SISTERS

With

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Winifred Sanderson

Amanda Williams Ware, Mary Sanderson

Allison Robinson, Sarah Sanderson

Heath Saunders, Billy Butcherson

Tiffany Mann, Master

Zak Reynolds, Band Singer

Nataline Hinds, Dani

Maddox Martin, Max

Kathryn Priest, Allison

Brittany Jenkins, Thackery

Darius Anthony Harper, Hexxus

Major Attaway, Oogie Boogie

Nicole Zuraitis, Cruella De Vil

Shawna Hamic, Luanne

Taylor Iman Jones, Vampire Girl

Ryan McCartan, Vampire Boy

Kayley Ann Voorhees, Pinocchio

Allison Griffith, Band Singer

Jennifer Reed, Band Singer

Robyn Hurder, Evil Step Mother

Alanna Saunders, Evil Step Sister

Claire Saunders, Evil Step Sister

Allison Griffith, Back Up Vocalist

Jennifer Reed, Back Up Vocalist



Band

Emily Marshall, Music Director/Key 1

Shane Parus, Key 2

Dylan Schwab, Trumpet

Josh Plotner, Reed Doubler

Matt Sangiovanni, Guitar

Mark Ziegler, Bass

Trey Ware, Drums

Kiku Enomoto, Violin

Allison Seidner, Cello

Crew

Jamie Kiliany, Props/Projections

Amanda Raymond, Sound

Rebecca Morris, Lights

DW Withrow, Costume Designer

Bobbie Zlotnik, Wig Designer

Nicolette Gold, Makeup Artist

Makayla Benedict, Makeup Artist

Sami Sallaway, Makeup Artist

Chelsea Zaman, Hair

Photographs by Evan Zimmerman





