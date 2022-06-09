BWW Review: 50 YEARS Later - It's Still Greased Lightning In TELL ME MORE, TELL ME MORE: THE GREASE 50TH REUNION At 54 Below

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Family! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the T!

Well, my dear rainbow tribe, Monday night's uber Broadway history outing was none other than the fab celebration, TELL ME MORE, TELL ME MORE: THE GREASE 50TH REUNION At Feinstein's/54 Below - For reals queens, GREASE!! Bobby was kvelling from the moment boss-man, the adorable Stephen Mosher, handed down this assignment. The show actually started when we were seated with John and Jackie of Jersey who turned out to be the most pleasant of table companions, even offering to buy us a drink or a dessert. The chat we had about life in the city and shows we love bonded us beautifully before the curtain went up. The other show, the one on the stage, was hosted by epic GREASE originals James Canning (Doody) and the radiant Marilu Henner (Marty) who took the audience, many of whom were former GREASE'rs, all the way back to the beginning in Chicago to tell the story of how writer composers Jim Jacobs and the late Warren Casey had a chance meeting at a party where discussions of rock & roll musicals lead to the sudden realization of the perfect title - GREASE. Kicking off the setlist, Henner took great delight in reminding the crowd that it was her honor to be the first person to ever sing FREDDY MY LOVE and took even greater delight when all the former Pink Ladies in the house chimed in perfectly for the backup OOH's and OH YEAAAHs as she sang. Then it was Canning's turn to strap on his guitar and show that, 50 years gone, he still had the pipes for the impossibly high THOSE MAGIC CHANGES. Daytime drama diva, Ilene Kristen - looking fantastic in a shiny blue-green mini dress, brought Patty Simcox pompoms and a load of laughs to the stage with her story about her "cut out of town" number - YEUGHHH! The highlight of the night, though, came when luminous original Sandy, Carole Demas, brought tears to the song and tears of laughter from the house with the comedy soaper, RAINING ON PROM NIGHT. Ray DeMattis - a replacement Roger - Bee Bopped with Canning on ROCK AND ROLL PARTY QUEEN and proved he's still got "it" on the novelty number about his derriere, MOONING. Frenchy replacement, Ellen March brought her makeup kit with her and then masterfully played her character's monologue about washing out of her program leading to Bob Garrett's entrance through the house all decked out in white and in fab voice for his Teen Angel's BEAUTY SCHOOL DROP OUT. Finally, it was all down to two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (who, back in the day, made her Broadway debut as Rizzo) to bring it all home by hitting THERE ARE WORSE THINGS I COULD DO out of the park, proving that those who trill Mezzo, can also belt Alto.

Now my lambs, that is the rundown of the evening and as you have read it was a fantastic night with nary a misstep or a flat note to be heard. It was a golden experience for which the picture painted above is only a pale attempt to convey the magic in that magical club Monday night. "So where's your 'review,' Bobby?" we can almost hear you ask. Well, the review is this - each and every one of Monday night's performers ranging in ages from 70 to 82 (Yes 82!) brought the fun, the party, and their A-games and put this one over like Buster's Gang. The enthusiasm, the energy, the drive that this cast gave as their gift to each other and to their audience was the real deal. There was not a single moment where anyone watching at 54 Below regarded these performers of certain ages with an, "Awww, aren't they cute?" because we were all too busy having our Bobby socks knocked off all the way out to 54th Street. No mean geriatric memory piece was this reunion with oldsters trying to grab former glory that has passed them by, this was a SHOW given by people who deserve to have a SHOW anytime, anywhere, and that includes on our beloved Big Street, and we the audience deserve to see their show, and oh how Bobby wishes you had all been there my lovely rainbow readers. One hopes that in this era of greater diversity in entertainment the seasoned performers will be included in all the new work and new productions that are now clambering to open their writing, directing, and casting minds. Each and every performer Monday night is a resource that should be tapped for our stages from now on. You see, darlings, Musical theatre is just that, singing actors of all ages and types playing moments in song in ways that reach our souls because the moment is real, potent, funny, sad, joyful, and wonderfully conveyed with as much heart as art. That was TELL ME MORE, TELL ME MORE: THE GREASE 50TH REUNION At Feinstein's/54 Below, and for that beautiful presentation by those singing actors with support from their exceptional Music Director, Michael Orland, and the fast-paced direction by our hosts for the evening - Henner & Canning, Bobby must give them the full...

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows... (And if you lambs want to get a real feel for this deal, check out more of Bobby's not-too-shabby photos below)

PS - John & Jackie, thanks for sharing this memory, and for heaven's sake wasn't it worth the cover and food/bevvie minimum just to stand up and dance with the pandemonium that was - WE GO TOGETHER.

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick