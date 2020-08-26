BWW Previews: William TN Hall Goes Livestream With BROADWAY TO BEYONCE

Viewers can send in requests for this one.

2020 Manhattan Association of Cabaret and Clubs piano bar instrumentalist of the year William TN Hall is going live.

Join MAC Award recipient William TN Hall every Friday at 7 pm EDT as he takes requests from online viewers to make up a traditionally thrilling and eclectic night of New York City piano bar entertainment. Hall's history as a piano bar performer makes his show the perfect way to unwind after the week while listening to the songs of Stephen Sondheim, Frank Sinatra, Britney Spears, The Little Mermaid, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel and everything else in between - and the prodigy really does know all these different styles of music. Viewers can tune in to BROADWAY TO BEYONCE online via Facebook HERE or YouTube HERE

Mr. Hall is more than an award-winning piano bar entertainer - the composer, arranger and teaching artists performs alongside some of the industry's best and beloved cabaret artists as a renowned musical director. He has contributed music to two musicals currently available for licensing, Methtacular! (Off Broadway, TIME Out New York Critics Pick) and Songs for a More Funnier World (NYMF Award Winner) and he has written music for plays and films, as well as creating special material for performers like Nikki M. James (Tony Award for Book of Mormon) and downtown Kabarettist extraordinaire, Molly Pope.



Wiliam TN Hall is currently on tour with multi award winning singer/songwriter Anne Steele and proudly serves as musical director for R Family Vacations. William has worked extensively in LGBT entertainment ranging from gigs on RuPaul's Drag Race Stars to performing on world famous RSVP and Atlantis cruises. WTH was also pianist to the legendary late Joan Rivers for her New York engagements. William TN Hall is a two time MAC award recipient and 2018 Broadwayworld Winner. He is an alumnus of the BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Writers Workshop. Upcoming projects include an album and a full length original musical. For more info find William on Twitter/Facebook/IG @WilliamTNHall

