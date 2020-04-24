BWW Previews: Internet Sensation Joshua Bouwer Joins Upcoming Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party From South Africa



Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Streamed Live on YouTube and BroadwayWorld.com

Monday, April 27 at 8 pm EDT



This Monday, April 27 at 8 pm EDT, a slew of deliriously-talented people will entertain live from the comfort their homes on the live stream version of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party! Host Caruso invites the viewers to put on their finest PJs and be thrilled by impromptu performances by country star Ty Herndon, pop singer David Osmond, singer/comic Susie Mosher, drummer Daniel Glass, singer Emi Sunshine and Joshua Bouwer, an 11-year-old singer/trumpet player from South Africa who is burning up the internet with his sophisticated performance of "Dream A Little Dream of Me." Molly Martin, a Las Vegas high school senior who missed starring in her senior musical due to the school closing, will have the opportunity to sing for the Cast Party audience. The now-weekly event will be produced by Ruby Locknar.

Joshua Bouwer covers Dream a Little Dream HERE

Susie Mosher takes over Cast Party HERE

Ty Herndon updates What Mattered Most HERE

David Osmond's music video is HERE

Daniel Glass slays in his solo HERE

Emi Sunshine plays out HERE

Molly Martin will be a surprise talent to viewers, as this writer turned up no online video footage of the teenage singer. We can't wait, Molly!



For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage and across the country with memorable performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.



But these aren't regular times. Since we're all searching for ways to entertain ourselves, Caruso decided it was high time to bring Cast Party to the wonderful world wide web! The past online episodes have included Broadway babies, magical comics, swingin' jazzers, and opera divas.



Join the Party HERE



