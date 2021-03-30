BWW NEWS: West Bank Cafe/Laurie Beechman Theatre Announces Lineup of Exceptional Musical Entertainment

Historic theater district eatery, West Bank Cafe, has announced the schedule for live music in their dining room for the month of April. Featuring jazz legends, cabaret icons, and Tony-nominated performers this schedule is sure to attract many patrons, and reservations are strongly encouraged by calling 212-695-6909 or visiting the West Bank website HERE and clicking on RESY.

The restaurant which opened in 1978 is also home to The Laurie Beechman Theatre. The club was saved over the holidays by a successful GoFundMe Campaign and Christmas Day telethon. Owners Steve Olsen and Janet Momjian are thrilled to welcome back patrons with live entertainment every night. "What Tom and Michael D'Angora, along with Tim Guinee, and Joe Iconis did for us this winter was truly astounding," said Olsen, "The theatre and cabaret community really came together for us, when you're in the middle of the grind, it is easy to forget that you've created a place that people love and call home, the whole thing was really inspiring."

Last spring Olsen made the decision to move The Beechman's piano upstairs to the front window. "We had the windows open and made the world's smallest cabaret room on the sidewalk before indoor dining was allowed. Now that we've got patrons inside again, it is exciting to still have the live music in the front window"

"When we reopened for indoor dining, it just didn't feel right to not have performers here with us," said Momjian "the energy of artists is such a part of what our place is. So while we are working on a plan to reopen The Beechman, we made a commitment to have live music upstairs in the dining room every night we are open."

Currently, West Bank Cafe is open Wednesday-Sunday 4-10 pm, with live music each night from 7-9 pm. There is currently no cover charge for dinner music, though virtual tip jars for the performers are available. The music schedule for the month of April is seen below.

Thurs. April 1: Mark Nadler

Fri. April 2: The Jazz Bandits

Sat. April 3: The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Sun. April 4: Mardie Millit and Michael Garin

Wed. April 7: Aisha deHaas and Jon Webber

Thurs. April 8: Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

Fri. April 9: The Jazz Bandits

Sat. April 10: The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Sun. April 11: Mardie Millit and Michael Garin

Wed April 14: The Drinkwater Brothers

Thurs. April 15: Mark Nadler

Fri. April 16: The Jazz Bandits

Sat. April 17: The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Sun. April 18: Billy Stritch

Wed April 21: Eric Yves Garcia

Thurs. April 22: Lauren Marcus with Joe Iconis

Fri. April 23: The Jazz Bandits

Sat. April 24: The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

Sun. April 25: Billy Stritch

Wed April 28: Eric Yves Garcia

Thurs. April 29: Tracy Stark and Gretchen Reinhagen

Fri. April 30: The Jazz Bandits

Performers subject to change, and the full schedule is also available at westbankcafe.com.

All photos at West Bank Cafe by Steve Olsen.