BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST SHOW

When creating a club act, an artist can put together any show they want to, whether it's an evening of compositions by one artist, an hour of swing music, a comedy act, a memoir, or something so different that it breaks the category mold. All that matters is the story the artist wants to tell, and how they intend to tell it.

Each of the artists on this list is someone who had more than talent, more than drive, more than a dream: they had an idea. Each of these performers had a vision for a story that they wanted to tell, and when they told it, audiences listened.

The Category Is BEST SHOW

Dorian Woodruff - Welcome Home: Always focused on the lyric, on the subtext, on the story, this smooth-voiced singing actor dove deep into the past and came up with a totally original concept. When household-decor obsessed Dorian Woodruff did this show about the homes in which he grew up and where he found himself, he gave his audiences a glimpse into who he is and where he got his inimitable style.



Zachary James - Imbecile d'amour: Popular on the stages of nightclubs and opera houses, Zachary James has spent the last decade performing everywhere around this country and others. When the nominations for the Broadway World Awards came in there were dozens of noms for Mr. James, all for different shows. When asked to pick his favorite, Zachary chose this one - and a look at the video will show why - it's pure art.



Amy Beth Williams - Meet Me At The Bar: Read the Broadway World review HERE and see Amy Beth Williams in action at the MAC Awards below.



Michelle Dowdy - A Brass Act: When Broadway actress Michelle Dowdy decided to take her act to the small venue stages, she created a show that fit her like a velvet glove around a raised clenched fist. This strong woman and powerful entertainer made a show so memorable that people are still talking about it.



Ari Axelrod - A Celebration of Jewish Broadway: Read the Broadway World Review HERE.



Nora Palka - It's Casual... With Nora Palka: Read the Broadway World Review HERE.



Farah Alvin - Farah Alvin on Vinyl: Read the Broadway World review HERE.



Lisa Yaeger - Jersey Girl: A popular member of the club community, both from the audience and with her colleagues, Lisa Yaeger is often a guest in group shows and an invitee to special events like Doris Dear's Christmas show. When Yaeger put together her solo act, though, she caused a reaction that people are still praising, vociferously.



Leslie Orofino - Shine!: Read the Broadway Worle Review HERE.



Rian Keating - In This Traveling Heart: Read the Broadway World review HERE.



Meg Flather - Outbound Plane: Read the Broadway World review HERE and see Meg Flather at the Cabaret Convention below:



Deborah Stone - Here I Am!: Read the Broadway World review HERE.



Robin Westle - In the Summer of '69: Read the Broadway World review HERE.



Sidney Myer - Sidney Myer Live!: He is a legend. And when he took some time off from performing to concentrate on booking talent into Don't Tell Mama, there was a void in the industry. When Sidney Myer went back to work, it was as though some cabaret lifeguard had breathed fresh air back into the industry. There was not one performance of Sidney Myer Live! that wasn't standing room only. Yeah, that's right.



Lisa Viggiano - From Lady Day to The Boss: Read the Broadway World review HERE.



Lucille Carr-Kaffashan - How The Light Gets In: Read the Broadway World review HERE.



Mark Nadler - The Old Razzle Dazzle: An Evening of Lies, Liars, and Lying: Read the Broadway World review HERE.



Ann Kittredge - Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty: Read the Broadway World review HERE.



Jeff Harnar - Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden and Green: Read the Broadway World review HERE.



Which of these BEST SHOW nominees was the best for you? Please cast your vote HERE.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles