BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST PIANO BAR ENTERTAINER, VOCALIST

They aren't The Waltons or The Cunninghams, but the entertainers who populate the Piano Bar community are a family. Just look at the way they all came together and got each others' backs during the early days of the pandemic, forming crowdfunding pages to help each other and their clubs to stay afloat during the crisis, then learning how to create virtual versions of their clubs where they could work and stay in touch with the fans. This is a resilient group of people, full of talent and full of heart. Maybe that is why the regulars at places like Brandy's, Marie's Crisis, and Don't Tell Mama keep coming back, year in and year out: community... family... it's comfort level off the charts.

Oh, and the incredible talents are pretty tough to take, too.

The Category Is BEST PIANO BAR ENTERTAINER, VOCALIST

Editor's note: it can be difficult to find video representation of these artists in their native habitat - we have done our best to find any footage available to highlight their talents.

Elaine Brier - Don't Tell Mama:

Jennifer Pace - Marie's Crisis & Brandy's:

Joe Ardizzone - Brandy's:

Jon Satrom - Don't Tell Mama & Brandy's:

Michelle Dowdy - Don't Tell Mama:

Tara Martinez - Don't Tell Mama:

Tommy J. Dose - Don't Tell Mama:

