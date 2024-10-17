BROADWAY'S A DRAG to be Presented at 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Tara Bull and The Bad Judies in Broadway's a Drag!, in person and with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET.

Your favorite Drag Queens are back! Broadway's A Drag returns to 54 Below for the fourth time! Join us for a full night of Broadway solos and group numbers. These talented queens will sing their hearts out with songs such as “Hello Dolly,” “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” and other amazing Broadway hits. You'll laugh, you'll sing, you'll cry, you'll tip! Lyra Vega on piano, WorshipHER on drums, Mercy Be on violin and saxophone, with Wesley and Tara Bull on vocals. Broadway's a Drag will be a fun filled night to remember!

Tara Bull, who created this show while working at 54 Below, will be hosting the night and singing a few of her favorite Broadway songs. Tara is joined by The Bad Judies, New York's only all drag queen band.

Broadway's a Drag plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, November 2 at 9:30pm, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $35 (includes $4 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees).Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT TARA BULL AND THE BAD JUDIES

Tara Bull is an emerging drag queen based in New York City, who first performed at The Duplex in a bi-monthly show, Category is. She went on to host and perform at City Winery in The Tara Bull Show and Sahourny Beaver's Christmas in July Spectacular and Slay Belles. You can find Tara on YouTube on the Haus of Jizzelle channel, where she co-wrote and appeared in the music video “Too Big” as well as other shows on the channel, such as “Gays Guessing Sports” and “Gays Guessing Bods.” Tara made her 54 Below debut in 54 Does 54, the 54 Below staff show. She went on to book her own re

peat show Broadway's a Drag, which marks its its fourth performance November 2nd. Tara can be found at pop up gigs at Stonewall Inn, open competitions at The Ritz, and anything else she can get her hands on. You can find her on Instagram and Venmo @misstarabull.

Lyra Vega is a New York City drag artist based out of Manhattan, New York with a passion for live mu sic. With a name that is derived from the Lyra constellation of a harp from Greek mythology, she com bines her musical abilities with a cosmic aesthetic. As a full-time performer, Lyra has weekly shows at various Queer venues, including The Stonewall Inn, Monster Bar, Red Eye, and The Ice Palace on Fire Island, among others. She also works frequently with her all-Drag band, The Bad Judies. You can find her on Instagram for all show dates and more info at @itslyravega.

WorshipHER. No seriously, do it! This buxom beauty is a native New Yorker and one of the founding members of The Bad Judies. Using her background in music and theater, Worship (for short) has planted herself firmly in the drag pantheon of NYC. You can catch her every Monday at Red Eye as well as Fire Island during the summer. Get on your knees and WORSHIPHER!

Wesley is excited to be returning to the world of Broadway after starting drag. She is the lead singer and bass guitarist of The Bad Judies, who perform every Monday at Red Eye at 10pm hosting a live music karaoke show! They also perform Saturday brunches at Tito Murphy's at 2pm and Sunday shows at Balcon Salon at 8pm.

Mercy Be is an Astoria-based drag enchantress whose unique act features the violin, saxophone, live singing, outrageous comedy, and fierce looks. She comes from humble beginnings busking on the streets of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to performing at NYC's fabled venues including Sony Hall, House of Yes, Red Eye, Bowery Electric, 3 Dollar Bill, The Stonewall Inn, 54 Below, and more! In addition to collaborating with drag performers all around the city, Mercy performs regularly with NYC's all drag band, The Bad Judies.

